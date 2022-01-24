Obi Cubana is one of the wealthiest entertainment business moguls in Nigeria. As an entrepreneur, he runs several companies, including expensive hotels. Obi shut into the limelight following the costly and befitting burial ceremony that he conducted for his late mother. This article discusses how he made his money and other exciting details worth knowing about him.

Obi is one of the richest entertainment business moguls in Nigeria.

Source: Twitter

Obi Cubana is one of the sought-after young businessmen in Nigeria. The unapologetic way he spent while organising his mother's funeral ceremony caught many people's attention, including law enforcement agencies and financial crimes regulatory bodies. Since then, Obi Cubana's phone number has become one many young Nigerians desire to have.

Profile summary

Full name: Obi Iyiegbu

Obi Iyiegbu Nickname : Obi Cubana

: Obi Cubana Date of birth : 12th of April, 1975

: 12th of April, 1975 Age : 47 years in 2022

: 47 years in 2022 Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: Anambra

Anambra Nationality : Nigerian

: Nigerian Ethnicity: Black

Black Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet: 6

6 Weight in kilograms: 70

70 Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother : Ezinne Iyiegbu

: Ezinne Iyiegbu Marital status: Married

Married Partner : Ebele Iyiegbu

: Ebele Iyiegbu Children : Alex, Ebube, Ifeanyi, and Kosisochukwu

: Alex, Ebube, Ifeanyi, and Kosisochukwu Education : Central Primary School, Dennis Memorial Grammar School, and University of Nigeria Nsukka

: Central Primary School, Dennis Memorial Grammar School, and University of Nigeria Nsukka Profession : Entrepreneur and philanthropist

: Entrepreneur and philanthropist Net worth : $96 million

: $96 million Obi Cubana's Instagram: @obi_cubana

Who is Obi Cubana in Nigeria?

Iyiegbu, best known as Obi Cubana, is a business mogul. On the 12th of April, 1975, he was born in Anambra by Ezinne Iyiegbu. So, how old is he? Obi Cubana's age is 47 years in 2022. He is from Oba in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Nigeria.

His education began at Central Primary School before attending Dennis Memorial Grammar School for his secondary education. Afterwards, he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of Nigeria Nsukka in 1998.

Obi Cubana's businesses and career

In 2006, Obi founded a club called Ibiza Club in Abuja to meet the need for fun-seekers. Interestingly, after noticing the remarkable success he made from the Ibiza club, he started Cubana, a hospitality club providing entertainment and satisfaction, in 2009.

Cubana was first launched in Owerri, Imo State, before spreading across other states, including Abia, Lagos, and Enugu. The businessman owns Liquor Empire Limited and Caledonian Suites and Grand Suites, both in Abuja. Other Obi Cubana's businesses include the following:

Obi first launched Cubana in Owerri, Imo State, before spreading across other states.

Source: Twitter

Opium Cubana

Grand Cubana Hotels

Pablo Cubana

Cubana Leisure Outfits

Casa Cubana Homes

Hustle & Bustle Nightclub

Gustavo Cubana

Personal life

Mr Iyiegbu married his wife, Ebele, in 2009. Ebele is a lawyer and businesswoman. Similarly, the lawyer turned child rights advocate runs a not-for-profit organisation called KIEK Foundation, which provides healthcare, education, and basic amenities to the less privileged.

KIEK Foundation was founded because of Obi Cubana's wife's passion for seeing less privileged children smile and access the basic need of life to help them fulfil their potential. So far, the couple is blessed with four boys: Alex, Ifeanyi, Kosi and Ebube.

Obi Cubana's mother's burial

One of the things that shot Obi into the limelight was the extravagant way he celebrated his mother's burial. His mother, Uche Iyiegbu, died in November 2020 at 75. Although the funeral was held on the 16th of July, 2021, the arrangement reportedly took seven months of planning.

As a means of immortalising his late mother, the business mogul customised a Diamond necklace of $100,000 which bore his mother's image. Besides, the casket used in burying her cost about N30 million, while many expensive and luxurious wines were available to celebrate.

Amazingly, he got as many as 400 cow gifts, out of which 46 were donated by Cubana Chief Priest, Obi's former employee and show promoter and entertainer. For him to have donated this much, "how rich is Cubana Chief Priest?" You might ask. According to the 360 Report website, he is worth about $12 million.

Obi customised a Diamond necklace of $100,000 with the mother's face to immortalise her.

Source: Twitter

How much is Obi Cubana worth?

According to the BBC Pidgin website, although his net worth has not been verified, the influential youth and business mogul has a net worth estimated at $96 million. In addition, he has several exotic cars, including two Mercedez Benz 4matic S450 and a PHEV Range Rover Sport. Obi Cubana's house is also another beauty to behold because of its expansiveness and magnificence.

Considering his wealth, who is richer between Obi Cubana and Cubana Chief Priest? Cubana Chief Priest is wealthy, no doubt, but his wealth cannot be compared with that of his former boss Obi. While Cubana Chief Priest's worth is pegged at $12 million, his former boss's net worth far outweighs his.

Why was Obi Cubana arrested?

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested the famous socialite and businessman over money laundering allegations and tax fraud. After being detained for three days, he was released on the premise that he would still show up for questioning, but there has been no further development on the matter since then.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) also arrested the businessman and grilled him over alleged drug ties before he was granted bail. This was based on suspicious payments made into the businessman’s account by three convicted drug dealers from Malaysia, Nigeria, and India.

Despite keeping a low profile for long, Obi Cubana has become one of the young wealthiest entrepreneurs in Nigeria. His array of businesses has proved how possible it is to do business in the country and make it.

