Katie Price's net worth, age, ex, boyfriend, arrested, teeth, career, profiles

Katie Price is no stranger to the limelight. She is an English model, TV star, entrepreneur and media personality. She gained popularity in 1996 after her feature in The Sun magazine as a pseudonym Jordan. Over the years, she has been subject to controversy, and tabloids have been on her case. So, what is Katie Price's net worth?

Katie Price has spent more than half her life in the limelight. She has had her fair share of highs and lows, from three failed marriages to tapping onto opportunities as a businesswoman. Her life would best be described as a movie, and these details of Katie Price's net worth unpack it.

Katie Price's profile summary

Full name: Katrina Amy Alexandra Alexis Infield

Other names: Katie Price, Jordan

Gender: Female

Date of birth: 22nd May 1978

Age: 43 years as of January 2022

Zodiac sign: Gemini

Place of birth: Brighton, East Sussex, England

Nationality: English

Ethnicity: Italian, Spanish, English and Jewish descent

Eye colour: Brown

Hair colour: Dark brown

Height in cm: 165 cm

Height in feet: 5'5"

Occupation: Media personality, model, businesswoman

Years active: 1996-date

Marital status: Divorced

Ex-spouses: Peter Andre, Alex Reid, Kieran Hayler

Children: 5

Father: Ray Infield

Mother: Amy Infield

Katie Price's Instagram account: katieprice

Facebook page: Katie Price

Twitter account: @KatiePrice

YouTube: Katie Price

Website: katieprice.co.uk

Katie Price's biography

Katrina was born as the only child to her parents. When she was four years old, her parents separated. In 1988, her mother got married to Paul Price, a builder. Therefore, Katrina acquired his surname at the age of 17. Katrina is of Italian, Spanish, English and Jewish descent.

Katie Price's age

Katrina Amy Alexandra Alexis Infield was born on 22nd May 1978 as the only child of Amy and Ray Infield. Therefore, as of January 2022, she is forty-three years old.

Katie Price's career

A passionate Katrina heeded her friend's advice to take professional photos. She sent the pictures to a modelling agency in London. In 1996, Katrina landed a feature as "Jordan" in The Sun, a British magazine. Her feature as Jordan drew the attention because of her surgically-enhanced breasts. She had her first surgery at 20 and enhanced her 32B to a 32FF.

Katrina also featured in publications such as the British edition of Playboy, the Daily Star, Vogue and Esquire, Maxim, Nuts and Loaded. In 2002, she was featured on the cover of Playboy magazine.

TV career

Katrina made her debut in acting in 2004. She featured in TV dramas Footballers' Wives and Dream. She also appeared in Top Gear's Star in a Reasonably Priced Car. These are the other shows that are a culmination of her TV career:

I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

Katie & Peter

Katie

Katie & Alex

Signed by Katie Price

Celebrity Big Brother

Katie Price's Pony Club

Katie Price: My Crazy Life

Katie Price: Harvey and Me

She also made guest appearances in the following shows:

Loose Women

Celebrity Juice

Daybreak

Good Morning Britain

RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World

Music

In 2005, Katrina was the runners-up in the selection contest for a representative for the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest. In July 2010, she released Free to Love Again, a non-album single. After the song's release, she said she was no singer but was doing it for fun.

Nutrition supplements

Katrina released her range of nutrition supplements with unsupported claims about their wholesomeness. The British Dietetic Association named the nutritional supplements among the top 5 worst celeb diets to avoid in 2018, claiming they were expensive and unnecessary for anyone wanting to lose weight.

Books

Between 2000 and 2009, Katrina was in the top 100 best-selling authors of the decade and made close to three million sales. Rebecca Farnworth ghostwrote her books, and they include:

Being Jordan

A Whole New World

Crystal

Angel Uncovered

Sapphire

Paradise

Make My Wish Come True

Perfect Ponies

Mermaids & Pirates

Standing Out

She also had a regular column in OK! magazine until 2009. In 2012, she got a column in The Sun magazine on Sundays.

Cosmetics and clothing

In 2007 Katrina launched her first perfume, "Stunning". The following year, she signed a deal to launch KP Equestrian, her clothing range.

Katie Price's ex-spouses

Katrina and Peter Andre started their relationship after her feature in I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! They tied the knot in September 2005. After five years of being together, Katrina announced that they were separating. In September 2009, they finalized the divorce process.

Alex Reid

In July 2009, Katrina got into a relationship with Alex Reid, an MMA fighter and actor. They got married on 2nd February 2010 in a private ceremony. In January 2011, they separated, and later got divorced in March 2012.

Kieran Hayler

On 16th January 2013, Katrina married her third husband, Kieran Hayler. They had their first baby in August 2013 and their second kid together in August 2014. In May 2014, Katrina accused Kieran of having an extramarital affair and initiated divorce proceedings.

They reconciled and renewed their wedding vows in 2015. In 2018, Katrina announced she was divorcing Hayler for having an affair.

Katie Price's children

Katrina has five kids. Her first son, Harvey, was born in May 2002 to Dwight Yorke, a retired footballer. Harvey was found to be blind. He had septo-optic dysplasia, which made the development of his optic nerve unpredictable. He was also diagnosed with Willi syndrome.

How old was Katie Price when she had Harvey? She was twenty-four when she had her first child, Harvey.

Katrina gave birth to her second son, Junior Savva Andreas, via Caesarean section, in June 2005. She had her third and first daughter, Princess Tiamii Crystal Esther, in June 2007. In April, she had a miscarriage at ten weeks. She had her second and third kids with Kieran Hayler.

Katrina had her fourth child and second daughter, Bunny Hayler, in August 2014. She had her fifth child and third son, Jett Rivera Hayler, in August 2013.

Katie Price's boyfriend

Carl Woods is Katie Price's boyfriend. He is a car dealer from Essex, and Katrina describes him as her prince charming. Katie Price and Carl Woods have been dating since June 2020 after she broke up with Kris Boyson in 2019. Carl has been supportive, especially when trolls about Katie Price's son surface online. He often hits back at the online trolls.

Katie Price's teeth

How did Katie Price lose her teeth? She lost her teeth when she fell from her step-brother's skateboard. Since then, she has been living with veneers. So, if you have been wondering, does Katie Price wear veneers? Yes, she does.

Katie Price's arrest

Katrina has finally broken her silence after her arrest on 21st January 2022. She was arrested on allegations of breaching a restraining order by texting her ex-husband's new fiancée. She is suspected of having sent abusive text messages to Kieran Hayler’s fiancée, Michelle Penticost. She was later released to pave the way for investigations.

On 23rd January 2022, the TV star took to Instagram to say she still had her "sparkle and drive". Her family has, however, expressed concern about the incident. They wish to do everything to protect her, although some suggest she should go to rehab.

Katie Price in court

A troubled Katrina avoided another court showdown by parting with more than £7,000 in court fines. She was facing a possible prison term for defaulting to pay the fines. However, she cleared the fines hours before her arrest for allegedly sending abusive messages.

Katie Price's net worth

What is Katie Price's net worth? Her worth reportedly stands at £770,000. At the peak of her career, it was an estimated £45 million. She made a fortune from her involvement in fashion, modelling, TV shows, and books.

These details on Katie Price's net worth give a glimpse of how eventful her life has been. Be on the lookout for updates on her case.

