Details of Cheslie Kryst's death, relationship, family, career, education, worth

Cheslie Kryst was a model and beauty queen who was crowned Miss USA in 2019. She worked as a professional civil ligation lawyer and hosted for EXTRA TV until her sudden demise. Cheslie Kryst also advocated for mental health and discussed related issues in recent interviews and Instagram posts. Despite all her achievements, the beauty queen decided to take her own life in late January 2022, aged 30.

Those who knew Cheslie Kryst describe her as a lovable person who helped people selflessly. She radiated love wherever she went. The EXTRA host was blessed with beauty and brains and used these aspects to bring positive change. What led to her death? This article provides all the details about her life and death.

Cheslie Kryst's profile summary and bio

Full name: Cheslie Corrine Kryst

Cheslie Corrine Kryst Date of birth: 28th January 1991

28th January 1991 Date of death: 30th January 2022

30th January 2022 Age at death: 30 years

30 years Place of birth: Jackson, Michigan, USA

Jackson, Michigan, USA Place of death: Manhattan, New York City

Manhattan, New York City Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Afro-American

Afro-American Height: 5 feet 6 inches (1.68 m)

5 feet 6 inches (1.68 m) Gender: Female

Female Sexuality: Straight

Straight Relationship status: Not known

Not known Parents: Rodney Kryst and April Simpkins

Rodney Kryst and April Simpkins Grandparents: Gary and Tessa Simpkins

Gary and Tessa Simpkins Siblings: Five

Five Education: University of South Carolina (BS), Wake Forest University (JD, MBA)

University of South Carolina (BS), Wake Forest University (JD, MBA) Profession: Model, civil litigation attorney, and TV host

Model, civil litigation attorney, and TV host Instagram: @chesliekryst

Cheslie Kryst's age

The American model was born on 28th April 1991 in Jackson, Michigan, USA. She died on 30th January 2022 in Manhattan, New York, at the age of 30.

What nationality is Cheslie Kryst? The litigation attorney was an American national.

Cheslie Kryst's parents and siblings

Cheslie Kryst's father has Polish-American roots, while her mother is an Afro-American. Her mom, April Simpkins, works as a professional speaker and HR consultant. She is also a former beauty queen and won Mrs North Carolina pageant in 2002. The model's father, Rodney Kryst, was a bodybuilder. Cheslie Kryst's siblings include brothers Brooklyn, Jet, Chandler, and Asa, and sister Page.

Was Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst married?

There is no information about Cheslie Kryst's husband or anyone she has ever dated in the past. She never made her relationships public and was focused on building her career.

Cheslie Kryst's education

Cheslie was blessed with both beauty and brains. She was a learned fellow, having obtained her undergraduate degree in Marketing and Human Resource Management from the University of South Carolina. The model proceeded to pursue a law degree and an MBA from Wake Forest University. In a 2021 Allure essay, she revealed that pursuing JD and an MBA simultaneously almost killed her.

Cheslie Kryst's career

Cheslie was a model and beauty queen. She won the 2019 Miss USA beauty pageant and has modelled for several luxury brands, including Express. The multitalented beauty also worked as a correspondent for EXTRA TV and had received two Daytime Emmy nominations.

She was a practising civil litigation attorney who sought to reform the American justice system. The model was licensed in North and South Carolina states and offered free legal services to inmates who may have been sentenced unjustly.

Cheslie Kryst's net worth

Cheslie was a hardworking lady who always looked up to her mother for professional and personal inspiration. At the time of her death, her net worth is estimated between $1 million and $5 million. She made money from her law career, television, modelling, and endorsements.

Is Miss USA 2019 dead?

The family of the former Miss USA confirmed in a statement on 30th January 2022 that the beauty queen passed away. She jumped to her death from the 60-storey Orion Condominium building on 42nd St. in Midtown high-rise, Manhattan. She was discovered dead below the building, and the authorities confirmed that it was Cheslie Kryst, Miss USA 2019.

The beauty queen lived on the ninth floor of the building and was last seen on the 29th-floor terrace. Sources confirm that she was alone when she leapt to her death. The NY Police confirmed Cheslie Kryst's cause of death to be suicide, and her body had multiple blunt impact injuries. The NYPD is still investigating.

Did Cheslie Kryst have a note?

Before jumping to her death, the beauty queen posted a final message on her Instagram. The Cheslie Kryst Instagram post read;

May this day bring you rest and peace

Sources also reveal that the 30-year-old lawyer left a note behind, indicating that all her wealth should go to her mother, a former Mrs North Carolina 2002. Cheslie Kryst did not indicate why she decided to take her life.

Cheslie Kryst's mental health

The former Miss USA was an active advocate of mental health. In October 2019, the late lawyer took to Facebook on World Health Day to discuss how she handled stress. She dealt with the same topic in a May 2020 interview with The Hilltop.

In 2021, the lawyer wrote an essay published by Allure in March ahead of her 30th birthday. In the article titled, A Pageant Queens Reflects on Turning 30, the beauty reflected on her struggle with internet trolls, the fear of growing old, and how she almost worked herself to death.

Cheslie Kryst's death is a wake up for societies worldwide to find a working solution for mental health-related issues. It is with great sorrow that such a beautiful soul tackled distress silently and sought solace in death. May her soul rest in eternal peace!

