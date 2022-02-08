Contrary to what it may seem, acting is a demanding profession to pursue, just like any other, and it requires a lot of training to achieve perfection. For other people, however, acting comes on naturally early on in their lives, and they are lucky enough to be stars at an early age. This has been the case for Vedant Sinha. So, who is he? Where is he from? How old is he? Read the article for the full details.

Vedant Sinha is an Indian child actor and dancer of the Hindi film industry.

Source: Instagram

Vedant Sinha is a child actor, model and trained dancer. He is known for his various appearances in commercials such as Reliance, Dell Laptop, Maggi, Vedantu and McDonald's.

Vedant Sinha's biography

He was born on the 18th of February 2009 in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, India, making him Indian by birth. Vedant Sinha's father is Amit Sinha, and his mother is Shalini Saroj. He also has a younger brother called Vivaan Sinha.

Education

Ved showing off some of his dance moves.

Source: Instagram

Since the child actor is currently 13 years old, he still lives with his parents and is yet to complete his education. Vedant Sinha's school is called St. Francis School and is located in his hometown Indirapuram, Ghaziabad. He is fluent in Hindu, English and German and practices Hinduism.

Career

The young star wears many hats. He is an actor, dancer and model. Indeed, he has proven that he has the talent and work ethic to become successful in these careers.

Vedant Sinha's movies and TV shows

His interest in acting began when he was very young. He debuted in The Family Man, a dark comedy Indian series, in 2019. Here, he took the role of Atharv Tiwari.

Vedant Sinha's sister in Family Man is called Dhriti Tiwari, played by Ashlesha Thakur. Other actors and actresses Ved worked within the series include Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Manoj Bajpayee, Priya Vasudev Mani, Sharib Hashmi, and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

Vedant Sinha in White Tiger

Ved also appeared in the 2021 crime/drama film, The White Tiger, which aired on Netflix. Here, he plays the role of Dharam, a young relative of Balram's, who becomes Balram's responsibility and needs to be taken care of. Sinha got the opportunity of working with some of the best Indian actors and actresses, including Priyanka Chopra and Adarsh Gourav.

Vedant Sinha's dance career

Vedant, popularly known as The Expression Boy, is also famous for his dancing skills. He has been taught in a variety of international dance forms, including Hip-Hop, Funk, Ballet, and Modern Contemporary.

With his hard work and passion for dancing, He already has some major achievements :

Winner of "Dancing War" on Sadhna TV – Dance Reality Show

Winner of "No1 Dramebaaz - Season 2" (Dance) on E24 TV - An Acting n Dance reality Show

Winner of India Dance Competition(IDC) - Season 2 - An International (USA) online Dance Competition

Brand Face of a multinational company - Namaste India

Worked in the Promo of National Issue of Acid Attack and anti-Smoking

Current in a couple of more dance reality shows "Shine of India" MTV & "YesIAmStar" Mumbai.

Green Belt in Judo and Taekwando

Sings RAP

Vedant Sinha's advertisements

Ved in his sporty look.

Source: Instagram

Due to his growing popularity, the young star has also been able to work with some of the biggest companies in the world in advertising different brands and products.

Vedant Sinha's net worth

Ved has made a fortune from his career as an actor and dancer at a young age. He has an estimated net worth of about $2 million.

Hobbies and favourites

The young actor enjoys reading books, writing stories and developing his own cartoon characters. Here is a list of some of his favourites:

Food: Cheese pizza and Chinese food

Cheese pizza and Chinese food Actor: Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan Actress: Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone Cricketer: Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Social media presence

The Indian star is active on social media, which he uses to post his dance videos as well as various adventures. On Instagram, he has over 22.5k followers, while on Twitter, he has 481 followers.

Vedant Sinha is indeed one of the most talented children actors in India. He inspires all children worldwide to follow their dreams even at an early age.

