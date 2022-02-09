Is Hugh Masebenza homeless? Age, bio, wife, movies, profiles, photos

Hugh Masebenza is a veteran South African actor with extensive experience in the film, television, and theatre industries. He had breakthrough roles in the early 2000s after starting his journey on e.tv’s Scandal and later starred in top SA films such as James’ Journey to Jerusalem. It was recently thought that he is homeless after pictures of him looking miserable started circulating on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Hugh Masebenza was at the height of his career in the 2000s. Photo: @hughmasebenza

Source: Instagram

Many South Africans remember actor Hugh Masebenza from his 2008 Savanna Cider TV advert, which earned him the moniker Savanna Guy. He appeared in the ad alongside Barry Hilton and a pet monkey that steals his Savanna dry bottle. Where is the actor today? Go through the Hugh Masebenza biography to learn more.

Hugh Masebenza’s profiles summary and bio

Full name: Hugh Masebenza

Hugh Masebenza Date of birth: Not known

Not known Age: Not known

Not known Nationality: South African

South African Gender: Male

Male Sexual orientation: Not known

Not known Relationship status: Not known

Not known Education: Pretoria Technikon (Drama studies)

Pretoria Technikon (Drama studies) Profession: Actor, singer, songwriter

Actor, singer, songwriter Known for: Savanna guy from the Savanna cider advert

Savanna guy from the Savanna cider advert Twitter: @HughMasebenza

@HughMasebenza Instagram: @hughmasebenza

@hughmasebenza Facebook: @hughmasebenza

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Hugh Masebenza’s age

The actor is also a talented musician and guitarist. Photo: @hughmasebenza

Source: Instagram

The actor’s date of birth has not been made public. His life before fame, including his family, has also remained out of the public eye.

Is Hugh Masebenza married?

Details regarding Hugh Masebenza’s wife’s name are not known. The actor has never introduced anyone to the public as his fiancé or wife. It is also not known if he has any children.

Hugh Masebenza’s acting career

Hugh has over 20 years of experience in the South African acting industry. One of his most famous roles was on e.tv’s Scandal, where he starred as one half of the swinging power couple, Paris and Zuko Zondi. He has been in other popular television shows, including;

Ashes to Ashes on e.tv (Season 2 from 2015 to 2016) as a Mad Man

on e.tv (Season 2 from 2015 to 2016) as a Mad Man Room 9 on SABC1 (Season 1 in 2012) as Mr Mntonga

on SABC1 (Season 1 in 2012) as Mr Mntonga Scandal! on e.tv (Season 1) as Zuko Zondi

on e.tv (Season 1) as Zuko Zondi Society on SABC1 (Season 1 and 2) as Sipho

on SABC1 (Season 1 and 2) as Sipho Zero Tolerance on SABC1 (Season 3) as Moagi

on SABC1 (Season 3) as Moagi Generations as a guest actor

The actor has also starred in a number of critically-acclaimed South African films. Some of Hugh Masebenza’s movies include;

Forgiveness (2004) as Zuko

(2004) as Zuko James’ Journey to Jerusalem (2003) as Skomboze

(2003) as Skomboze God is African (2003) as Keorapetse

(2003) as Keorapetse Cape of Good Hope (2004) as Township Mugger

(2004) as Township Mugger Zulu Love Letter as Bouda’D

as Bouda’D Poena is Koening as EPOL detective

as EPOL detective Vaatjie Sien sy Gat as EPOL detective

as EPOL detective Finding Lenny as Sello Dlamini

The actor is also passionate about music, and he is a talented musician. When he is not acting, he plays the guitar and writes songs. He often sings at popular South African joints.

Is Hugh Masebenza homeless?

A picture of actor Hugh from Scandal! looking homeless on Pretoria streets. Photo: @stylishf9

Source: Facebook

Over the first weekend of February 2022, pictures started doing rounds on social media of the actor looking more like a beggar. He was spotted looking frail and begging on the streets of Pretoria CBD. Many social media users have called on celebrities and the companies he worked for to help him. At the height of his career, he used to live in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg.

This is not the first time such stories have emerged regarding the performer. In 2015, it was reported that he was mentally unstable and was living on the streets of Johannesburg central. He appeared disoriented and walked around reciting Bible verses. He had also lost a lot of weight.

According to a Kaya FM exclusive, the actor’s younger sister revealed that her brother is not homeless. She also said Hugh Masebenza from Savanna ad is getting the help he needs and refuted claims that he is a substance abuser. She called on netizens to stop circulating pictures that portray him to be miserable.

The Savanna Guy pictured in 2015 on Joburg streets. Photo: @Lessy Lesego

Source: Facebook

Hugh Masebenza’s social media

Hugh Masebenza’s Instagram account, @hughmasebenza, was last active on 11th December 2018. He uploaded a photo of him at one of his singing gigs. The last Hugh Masebenza’s Twitter post was on 10th July 2017. He also has a Facebook account, @hughmaseba, on which he last posted on 18th September 2020.

Hugh Masebenza remains to be a South African icon whose talent placed him at the top of the SA acting industry in the 2000s. The Savanna Guy may not have evolved into something bigger, but it is good that he is getting the help he needs from those close to him. Mzansi prays that he gets back to the small screen sooner.

READ ALSO: Thulsie twins: Who are they, and what are the accusations against them?

Briefly.co.za published everything you need to know regarding the Thulsie twins from Johannesburg. Brothers Tony-Lee and Brandon-Lee were arrested in 2016 and charged with having connections to the Islamic State jihadist group and planning terrorist attacks on South African soil.

The Thulsie twins had tried to leave South Africa twice to go to Syria, but airport officials foiled their plans after receiving tips from SA intelligence teams. They then decided to launch attacks in South Africa but were arrested after accidentally telling an FBI agent posing as an IS operative their plans. Their case finally came to a close in early February 2022.

Source: Briefly News