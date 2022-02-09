Who is Milind Gawali? Age, daughter, wife, movies and TV shows, profiles, worth

With more than twenty years of acting, Milind Gawali is a dashing actor in his late 50s. The TV serials star has been a household name in India for each film. You will find the actor in Hindu serials, Marathi serials and other films.

Gawali is an Indian film actor, director and T.V. actor. Photo: @milindgawali

Source: Instagram

Milind Gawali is an Indian film actor, director and T.V. actor. He has acted in different Marathi, Hindi, and Malayalam films and TV serials. The actor is also known for playing Aniruddha Deshmukh in Star Pravah's TVTV Series Aai Kuthe Kay Karte.

Milind Gawali’s profile summary and bio

Full name: Milind Gawali

Milind Gawali Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: June 16, 1966

June 16, 1966 Age: 55 years old

55 years old Zodiac sign : Gemini

: Gemini Place of birth: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Current residence : Mumbai, India

: Mumbai, India Nationality: Indian

Indian Religion : Hinduism

: Hinduism Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5 feet 8 inches

5 feet 8 inches Height in centimetres : 172

: 172 Weight in pounds : 154

: 154 Weight in kilograms: 70

70 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour : Black

: Black Father: Shriram Gawali

Shriram Gawali Marital status: Married

Married Wife: Dipa Gawali

Dipa Gawali Daughter: Mithili Gawali

Mithili Gawali Net worth: $1.5 million

$1.5 million Instagram: @milinggawali

Milind Gawali's biography

Milind Gawali was born on June 16, 1966, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. His father’s name is Shriram Gawali, an ACPACP in Mumbai Police. He got his primary education at Fatima High School, Vidya Vihar, and secondary education at Shardashram High school, Dadar. After high school, he went to Ambedkar College for Commerce during his first year in college.

He went to Kirti College, Prabhadevi, and third-year Lala Lajpat Rai College of Commerce at Worli, Haji Ali, during his second year. After finishing his course, the actor had his post-graduation from The University of Mumbai.

Milind started acting when he was young. He acted in two children films, Hum Bachche Hindustan Ke and Govind Saraiya's Waqt Se Pehle Asan adult. Photo: @milindgawali

Source: Instagram

Career

Milind started acting when he was young. He acted in two children films, Hum Bachche Hindustan Ke and Govind Saraiya's Waqt Se Pehle Asan adult. In addition, the promising actor performed in the Hindi Film Vartaman, which Pradeep Maini directed. Later, he appeared in the Hindi film Anumati, directed by Baburam Ishara.

As a springboard to stardom, he debuted in the film Waqti Se Pahle. Later, he was invited by Sanjeev Bhatacharya to act in his ongoing Hindi Serial Campus. The television serial on Zee TV became very popular. Milind appeared in every series. The film opened his acting avenue as he started Doing Marathi films such as Nilambari, Aai, Maratha Battalion.

Milind Gawali's outstanding performance made him appear in other multiple films, such as:

Shoor Aamhi Sardar , directed by Ramesh More

, directed by Ramesh More Aamhi Ka Tisare

Dholkichya Talavar directed by Kishor Vibhandik

directed by Kishor Vibhandik Ashi Hoti Sant Sakhu, directed bySubhash Sharma

directed bySubhash Sharma Trikut directed by Jayanta Bordoloi directed by

directed by Jayanta Bordoloi directed by Eka Varchad Ek , directed by Rajesh Patole

, directed by Rajesh Patole Hausene Kela Pati, directed by Dawood Sheikh

directed by Dawood Sheikh Palkhi directed by Vinod Kumar

directed by Vinod Kumar Aadhar directed by Shyam Dharmadhikari

directed by Shyam Dharmadhikari Vaibhav Laxmi, directed by Janardan Shinde

directed by Janardan Shinde Most Wanted, directed by Rajan Prabhu

directed by Rajan Prabhu Aai , directed by Mahesh Manjrekar

, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar Nilambari , directed by Satish Randive

, directed by Satish Randive Dhav Renuka Dhav, directed by Jaysinghrao Mane

Milind has also appeared as a lead character in Hindi and other films. They include:

Waqt Se Pehle, directed by Govind Saraiya

directed by Govind Saraiya Vartaman , directed by Pradeep Maini

, directed by Pradeep Maini Chanchal directed by Indrajeet Arora

directed by Indrajeet Arora Hum Bacche Hindustan Ke directed by Dhanpat Mehta

directed by Dhanpat Mehta Ho Sakta Hai, directed by Wilson Louis

directed by Wilson Louis Anumati, directed by B.R. Ishara

directed by B.R. Ishara Aaryan (Malayalam), directed by Priyadarshan

As an experienced actor, Milind has appeared as a lead character in several TVTV serials. Milind Gawali's serials include:

Milind Gawali's movies and TV shows have made him bag accolades. Photo: @milindgawali

Source: Instagram

Campus , on Zee TV channel, 140 episodes, directed by Sanjiv Bhattacharya

, on Zee TV channel, 140 episodes, directed by Sanjiv Bhattacharya Mamta , on Doordarshan channel, a Short Story, directed by Sanjiv Bhattacharya

, on Doordarshan channel, a Short Story, directed by Sanjiv Bhattacharya Parivartan on Zee TV channel, 80 episodes, directed by Vijay Pande

on Zee TV channel, 80 episodes, directed by Vijay Pande C.I.DC.I.D. & Aaha t on Sony TVTV channel, 26 episodes, directed by B.PB.P. Singh, Santram Varma

t on Sony TVTV channel, 26 episodes, directed by B.PB.P. Singh, Santram Varma Karam, on Sony Sab channel, 52 episodes, directed by Swapna Joshi

on Sony Sab channel, 52 episodes, directed by Swapna Joshi Kuch Khona Hai Kuch Paana hai, on Doordarshan channel, 52 episodes, directed by Anurag Basu & Kumar

on Doordarshan channel, 52 episodes, directed by Anurag Basu & Kumar Bandhan Doordarshan , on channel, 40 episodes, directed by Sunil Kumar

, on channel, 40 episodes, directed by Sunil Kumar Kahani Terrii Merrii , on Sony TVTV channel, 60 episodes, directed by Garry Binder

, on Sony TVTV channel, 60 episodes, directed by Garry Binder Mano Ya Na Mano, on Zee TV channel, nine episodes, directed by Swapna Joshi & Shriram Raghvan

Milind Gawali's movies and TV shows have made him bag accolades. At the Honolulu Film Festival, he won the awards for Did You Notice? and Amhi Ka Tisare, Amhi Ka Tisar films. The actor also got nominations for:

Best Actor by Maharashtra State for Marathi film He Khel Nashibache

Best Actor by Zee Talkies for Marathi film Bhavachi Laxmi

Best Supporting Actor by Zee Talkies for Marathi film Sakha Bhau Pakka Vari

Besides acting, the father of one is a singer. Among Milind Gawali's songs is Pirtichya Zulyat Zulva with actress Deepali Sayed. The song is famous amongst Indians.

Wife and daughter

Milind Gawali and his wife Dipa during their wedding ceremony. Photo: @milindgawali

Source: Instagram

Milind Gawali met Dipa Gawali at a cousin's wedding. The two fell in love and later got married. Milind and Dipa’s marriage is blessed with a daughter. Their daughter’s name is Mithila Gawali. Mithila got married to Digvijay in 2018. The family lives in Mumbai, India.

Milind Gawali’s net worth

Milind Gawali has been in the acting industry for many years. Over the years, he has accumulated a good fortune. Milind Gawali’s net worth is $1-5 million as of 2022.

Milind Gawali’s fast facts

What is Milind Gawali's age? He was born on June 16 1966. Therefore, he is 55 years old as of 2022. What is the name of Milind Gawali's daughter? His daughter’s name is Mithila Gawali. Who is Milind Gawali 's wife? His wife is Dipa Gawali. Who is Milind Gawali's son in law? His son-in-law is Digvijay, the husband to Mithila. What is Milind Gawali's net worth? His net worth is $1-5 million as of 2022.

Milind Gawali has proven that an actor can star in different fields. He has shown his skills in serials and films for more than two decades. Despite having new actors in the field, his roles are still outstanding. Besides building his career, Milind is also a committed family man.

