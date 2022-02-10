Arhaan Khan (musician): girlfriend, movies and TV shows, education, net worth

Music soothes the heart, and some artists have mastered the art of making music so perfectly. Some of them also create easily relatable melodies to keep their fans entertained. One such individual is Arhaan Khan (musician). The teenage star is the only son of the Bollywood stars Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora.

Arhaan Khan comes from of one the most prominent families in India. Many of his family members are in the entertainment industry, including his parents. No doubt, he has followed in his parents’ footpaths. Additionally, the youngster is a social media personality with a vast following on social media. So, what more is there to know about the celebrity child?

Arhaan Khan's profile

Full name: Arhaan Khan

Arhaan Khan Popular as: Khan

Khan Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 9 November 2002

9 November 2002 Age: 19 years old (as of 2022)

19 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Place of birth: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Current residence: United States of America

United States of America Nationality: Indian

Indian Ethnicity: Asian

Asian Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Height in inches: 5’10”

5’10” Height in centimetres: 177

177 Weight in pounds: 143

143 Weight in kilograms: 65

65 Mother: Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora Father: Arbaaz Khan

Arbaaz Khan Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Brown

Brown Dating status: Single

Single Education: Delhi Public School, R.K. Puram

Delhi Public School, R.K. Puram Profession: Singer, model

Singer, model Arhaan Khan's Instagram: @iamarhaankhan

Arhaan Khan’s biography

The celebrity kid was born in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. He was born into one of India's most prominent and most renowned families. The names of his parents are Malaika Arora and Arbaaz.

Her mother is a famous Indian singer, actress, television personality, and model. Many know her for appearing in films such as Dabangg, Housefull, Welcome, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, and many more others.

Arhaan’s father is also an accomplished Bollywood actor, film director, and producer. His father, Salim Khan, is a legendary movie actor. Additionally, Arhaan’s uncles and aunties are also famous actors and actresses. Some of them include Salman Khan, Amrita Arora, and Sohail.

His parents went their separate ways in 2014 after staying together for around 18 years. However, the ex-couple are on good terms and co-parenting their only son. Arhaan Khan and Malaika Arora are close because he has been under her care since he was 12.

How old is Arhaan Khan?

Arhaan Khan's age is 19 years as of 2022. He was born on 9 November 2002, and his zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Arhaan Khan's educational background

After completing his primary education, Arhaan Khan, Malaika's son, went to Delhi Public School, R.K. Puram, for his high school education. He is currently pursuing his higher education in an unknown university in the United States of America.

Career progression

Indeed, the celebrity child has shown great potential since he rose to stardom. He has worked on a few tracks currently available on various music streaming platforms. However, he is yet to start publishing his music on his YouTube channel.

Which are Arhaan Khan's movies and TV shows?

Unfortunately, he does not have any! He is not an actor and has not indicated any signs of starring in any films yet. Therefore, most people confuse him with a different person they share a name with. Mazhar Shaikh, popularly known as Arhaan Khan, is a famous actor from India.

Is Arhan Khan married?

Who is the wife of Arhaan Khan? Unfortunately, the teenager does not have a wife yet. He is still in school, focusing on his studies. Besides, he is yet to reach the recommended age for marrying.

Does Arhaan Khan have a child?

No. He does not have a child. He just turned 19 years recently. Currently, he is in the US pursuing his higher learning studies. Also, he is presumably single at the time of writing. However, he was rumoured to be in a relationship with a lady known as Chanel Robinson in 2019.

Is Arhaan Khan rich?

At the moment, it is challenging to ascertain whether he is wealthy or not. Besides, he has not declared his wealth publicly. Nonetheless, his parents are wealthy because they have had illustrious successful careers in the entertainment industry. Considering he is still under his parents’ care, it is safe to assume he is yet to attain his wealth.

How tall is Arhaan?

The Indian up-and-coming singer reportedly stands at 5 feet 10 inches (177 centimetres). Also, he weighs 143 pounds (65 kgs). Lastly, he has black hair and brown eyes.

Social media presence

He is an active Instagram user. He has been active on the platform since April 2014, when he made his first-ever post. Interestingly, he has grown his followers over time, even though he posts occasionally. At the time of writing, he boasts over 180k followers. Usually, he shares pictures of family and friends.

Indeed, the apple does not fall far from the tree. Arhaan Khan (musician) is an entertainer like his parents and other family members. Interestingly, the lad has continued to create great and relatable music for his loyal fans since making his debut. Overall, he seems to have a promising feature in the entertainment scene.

