What is Christina Anstead’s net worth? Christina is a household name in the real estate industry. She is also a popular television personality known for Flip or Flop and Christina on the Coast TV shows. Notably, she is among the prominent and wealthiest people around. How rich is she?

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Grand Marshal Christina Anstead attends the 111th Annual Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade opening night at Marina Park on December 18, 2019, in Newport Beach, California. Photo: Allen Berezovsky

Source: Getty Images

Christina Haack has been in the limelight for many years now. Luckily, it has paid off because she has made a name for herself and earned a significant fortune. Apart from her wealth and career, she is also a mother of three. No doubt, her story is fascinating and inspiring.

Profile summary

Birth name: Christina Meursinge Haack

Christina Meursinge Haack Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 9th July 1983

9th July 1983 Age: 38 years old (as of 2022)

38 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Place of birth: Anaheim, California, USA

Anaheim, California, USA Current residence: Dana Point, California, USA

Dana Point, California, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Height in inches: 5’9”

5’9” Height in centimetres: 175

175 Weight in pounds: 132

132 Weight in kilograms: 60

60 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Relationship status: Dating

Dating Boyfriend: Joshua Hall

Joshua Hall Ex-husbands: Tarek El Moussa, Ant Anstead

Tarek El Moussa, Ant Anstead Siblings: Carly Haack

Carly Haack Children: Taylor El Moussa, Brayden El Moussa, Hudson London

Taylor El Moussa, Brayden El Moussa, Hudson London Profession: Real estate investor, television personality

Real estate investor, television personality Net worth: $25 million

$25 million Christina Anstead's Instagram: @christinahaack

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Christina Anstead’s biography

Anstead's ex-wife is on the set of his self-titled show. Photo: Aaron Poole

Source: Getty Images

Where was Christina Haack born? The TV star was born in Anaheim, California, USA. Her birth name is Christina Meursinge Haack. Unfortunately, her parents' identities have remained a mystery for a long time. Even so, it is in the public domain that she has one little sister named Carly Haack.

The two sisters are 10 years apart. Unlike her, Carly is a marine biologist by profession. She is also a research scuba diver.

After graduating from high school, the TV star went to a college in southern California. While there, she majored in a business and design course.

What is Christina Anstead's age?

The real estate investor is 38 years old as of 2021. She was born on the 9th of July in 1983. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Career achievements

The Flip or Flop’s star has had an illustrious career on TV and in the real estate sector. Her journey to stardom began when she graduated college. Initially, she worked together with her ex-husband (Tarek El Moussa), buying, renovating, and selling houses in California.

The ex-couple enjoyed success in the field, expanding their business to Nevada and Arizona. Then, in 2011, they decided to venture into TV. In April 2013, they entered into an agreement with HGTV. The TV network agreed to air their TV show, Flip or Flop.

TV shows

In her career, she has appeared on many TV shows. Some of her popular TV features include:

El Moussa's ex-wife attends the 44th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on April 30, 2017, in Pasadena, California. Photo: Greg Doherty

Source: Getty Images

Brother vs. Brother (2013-2014)

(2013-2014) Flip or Flop Follow-Up (2015)

(2015) Good Morning America (2017-2018)

(2017-2018) Christina: Stronger by Design (2021)

(2021) Entertainment Tonigh t (2017-2021)

t (2017-2021) Christina on the Coas t (2019-2021)

t (2019-2021) Flip or Flop (2013-2022)

Christina Anstead’s net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, she is worth a whopping $25 million. Primarily, she has earned this fortune as a real estate expert and TV personality.

Who is Christina Anstead's husband?

Currently, the HGTV's star is not married. However, she has been in two marriages before. She was Tarek El Moussa's wife between 17 April 2009 and 22 January 2018. Her relationship with the English TV personality was the longest.

Are Tarek and Christina still friends? Yes. The ex-couple are reportedly on good terms despite going separate ways in 2018.

On the 22nd of December 2018, she tied the knot with Ant Anstead. The ex-couple were together for around two years. Their divorce was finalized on the 21st of June, 2021. So what happened to Christina and Anstead? The two cited irreconcilable differences as the leading cause of their separation.

Is Christina Anstead engaged?

Meursinge Haack is currently engaged to Joshua Hall. Photo: @christinahaack

Source: Instagram

Yes. In July 2021, the Californian-based realtor confirmed her relationship with Joshua Hall. This was shortly after her official marriage annulment.

Hall proposed to her on 20th September 2021. The love birds have since moved in together. Usually, they are seen together, especially on social media.

Why did Christina Anstead change her last name?

At the moment, she is using her maiden name, Hack. The name change was in honour of her grandmother, Mildred 'Biddy' Haack.

Christina Anstead's kids

The TV star is a mother of three, two boys and one girl. She shared two children with Tarek El Moussa and one with Ant Anstead. The kids' names are Taylor El Moussa, Brayden El Moussa, and Hudson Anstead.

Christina Anstead's weight loss incident

She recently clapped back at an Instagram user who commented about her weight loss. In her defence, she said that she has always been skinnier and did not need to eat to gain more weight. Currently, she is around 132 (60 kgs). Also, Christina Haack's height is 5’9” (175 cm).

Where is Christina Anstead's house?

Brayden El Moussa, Taylor El Moussa, and Meursinge Haack attend the 2019 Disney On Ice "Mickey's Search Party" at Staples Center in December 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

At the time of writing, she resides in Dana Point, California. She bought a house in the region in August 2021 for $10.3 million. In the same year, she bought another house in Nashville, Tennessee for $2.5 million.

Thanks to her diligence and passion for her work, Christina Anstead's net worth has grown steadily over the years. The mother of three also continues to grace the screens, inspiring many people who share the same aspirations as hers.

READ ALSO: Quando Rondo's net worth, age, real name, songs, quotes, height, profiles

Briefly.co.za shared an article about Quando Rondo. Currently, he is one of the top American up-and-coming rappers.

Rondo is known for his unique lyrics and flow, for which he has gained a considerable fan base across the globe. Read the piece to learn more about him!

Source: Briefly News