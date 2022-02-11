Christina Anstead’s net worth, age, husband, TV shows, weight loss, house, profiles
What is Christina Anstead’s net worth? Christina is a household name in the real estate industry. She is also a popular television personality known for Flip or Flop and Christina on the Coast TV shows. Notably, she is among the prominent and wealthiest people around. How rich is she?
Christina Haack has been in the limelight for many years now. Luckily, it has paid off because she has made a name for herself and earned a significant fortune. Apart from her wealth and career, she is also a mother of three. No doubt, her story is fascinating and inspiring.
Profile summary
- Birth name: Christina Meursinge Haack
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 9th July 1983
- Age: 38 years old (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Cancer
- Place of birth: Anaheim, California, USA
- Current residence: Dana Point, California, USA
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Sexual orientation: Straight
- Height in inches: 5’9”
- Height in centimetres: 175
- Weight in pounds: 132
- Weight in kilograms: 60
- Hair colour: Blonde
- Eye colour: Hazel
- Relationship status: Dating
- Boyfriend: Joshua Hall
- Ex-husbands: Tarek El Moussa, Ant Anstead
- Siblings: Carly Haack
- Children: Taylor El Moussa, Brayden El Moussa, Hudson London
- Profession: Real estate investor, television personality
- Net worth: $25 million
- Christina Anstead's Instagram: @christinahaack
Christina Anstead’s biography
Where was Christina Haack born? The TV star was born in Anaheim, California, USA. Her birth name is Christina Meursinge Haack. Unfortunately, her parents' identities have remained a mystery for a long time. Even so, it is in the public domain that she has one little sister named Carly Haack.
The two sisters are 10 years apart. Unlike her, Carly is a marine biologist by profession. She is also a research scuba diver.
After graduating from high school, the TV star went to a college in southern California. While there, she majored in a business and design course.
What is Christina Anstead's age?
The real estate investor is 38 years old as of 2021. She was born on the 9th of July in 1983. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.
Career achievements
The Flip or Flop’s star has had an illustrious career on TV and in the real estate sector. Her journey to stardom began when she graduated college. Initially, she worked together with her ex-husband (Tarek El Moussa), buying, renovating, and selling houses in California.
The ex-couple enjoyed success in the field, expanding their business to Nevada and Arizona. Then, in 2011, they decided to venture into TV. In April 2013, they entered into an agreement with HGTV. The TV network agreed to air their TV show, Flip or Flop.
TV shows
In her career, she has appeared on many TV shows. Some of her popular TV features include:
- Brother vs. Brother (2013-2014)
- Flip or Flop Follow-Up (2015)
- Good Morning America (2017-2018)
- Christina: Stronger by Design (2021)
- Entertainment Tonight (2017-2021)
- Christina on the Coast (2019-2021)
- Flip or Flop (2013-2022)
Christina Anstead’s net worth
According to Celebrity Net Worth, she is worth a whopping $25 million. Primarily, she has earned this fortune as a real estate expert and TV personality.
Who is Christina Anstead's husband?
Currently, the HGTV's star is not married. However, she has been in two marriages before. She was Tarek El Moussa's wife between 17 April 2009 and 22 January 2018. Her relationship with the English TV personality was the longest.
Are Tarek and Christina still friends? Yes. The ex-couple are reportedly on good terms despite going separate ways in 2018.
On the 22nd of December 2018, she tied the knot with Ant Anstead. The ex-couple were together for around two years. Their divorce was finalized on the 21st of June, 2021. So what happened to Christina and Anstead? The two cited irreconcilable differences as the leading cause of their separation.
Is Christina Anstead engaged?
Yes. In July 2021, the Californian-based realtor confirmed her relationship with Joshua Hall. This was shortly after her official marriage annulment.
Hall proposed to her on 20th September 2021. The love birds have since moved in together. Usually, they are seen together, especially on social media.
Why did Christina Anstead change her last name?
At the moment, she is using her maiden name, Hack. The name change was in honour of her grandmother, Mildred 'Biddy' Haack.
Christina Anstead's kids
The TV star is a mother of three, two boys and one girl. She shared two children with Tarek El Moussa and one with Ant Anstead. The kids' names are Taylor El Moussa, Brayden El Moussa, and Hudson Anstead.
Christina Anstead's weight loss incident
She recently clapped back at an Instagram user who commented about her weight loss. In her defence, she said that she has always been skinnier and did not need to eat to gain more weight. Currently, she is around 132 (60 kgs). Also, Christina Haack's height is 5’9” (175 cm).
Where is Christina Anstead's house?
At the time of writing, she resides in Dana Point, California. She bought a house in the region in August 2021 for $10.3 million. In the same year, she bought another house in Nashville, Tennessee for $2.5 million.
Thanks to her diligence and passion for her work, Christina Anstead's net worth has grown steadily over the years. The mother of three also continues to grace the screens, inspiring many people who share the same aspirations as hers.
