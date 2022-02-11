Anna Gras became a global household name after playing the role of the high school teacher Mercedes Colmenar in Money Heist in 2017. The teacher displays bravery and timidness when she and her students were taken hostage while touring the Royal Mint of Spain. She pretends to be worried and screams when the robbers talk to her but supports Arturo's ideas of a rebellion when they are not watching.

Spanish actress Anna Gras had played in other famous movies before landing a role in Money Heist.

Source: Facebook

The Netflix original crime series opened many career opportunities for its cast members. Anna Gras has also used the fame it gave her to build her brand and become one of Spain's most loved actresses. After watching her incredible talent on Money Heist, many Spanish movie lovers looked for the actress' previous movies.

Anna Gras' profile summary

Full Name: Anna Gras

Anna Gras Date of birth: 31st October 1980

31st October 1980 Age: 41 years (as of 2021)

41 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Birthplace: Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain Education: Pompeu Fabra University

Pompeu Fabra University Profession: Actress

Actress Nationality: Spanish

Spanish Ethnicity: Latino

Latino Siblings: Marc Gras

Marc Gras Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Marital status: Dating

Dating Children: 1

1 Height: 5 feet 3 inches

5 feet 3 inches Weight: 57 kg

57 kg Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Religion: Christianity

Christianity Net worth: $500k (approx.)

$500k (approx.) Instagram: annagras_

Anna Gras' biography

Anna Gras' age is 41 years as of 2021. She was born on 31st October 1980 in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain. Anna fluently speaks Spanish, Catalan, and English and understands a bit of Italian and French. She has been riding horses since childhood.

Her older brother is a film producer and director. Photo: @doblemagency

Source: Instagram

Anna Gras' family

The actress' parents live in Barcelona. Her father is a business person, while her mother is a housewife. However, their names are currently off the record.

Anna Gras' siblings

Anna Gras' brother, Marc Gras, is a movie producer and director. He has worked on several iconic films, including Our Forever Friends (2013), The Corpse Grinders 3 (2012), Troma Is Spanish for Troma (2010), and An Interview with Paul Naschy (2009).

Body measurements and appearance

Anna Gras' height is 5 feet and 3 inches, and she weighs about 57 kgs. The actress also has beautiful dark brown hair and eyes and sticks to black and dark brown hair colours. Additionally, she uses minimal makeup.

Educational background

After high school, Anna moved to New York for further studies and later graduated with a law degree at Pompeu Fabra University in Barcelona. She also graduated from Dramatic Art from the Institut del Teatre de Barcelona in 2007.

She supports the growth of her motherland's film and acting industry through the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences of Spain.

Source: Getty Images

Career history

The celebrity's acting career kicked off in the theatres, where she featured in plays like Justícia de Apel. Les Mestres, Antigone of Sophocles, and Los Herederos de Alain Krief. She first appeared on screen in a 2000's short film titled Romance Gothic.

She also hosted the 2010 Gaudí Awards at the Catalan Film Academy and is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences of Spain. It was established in 1986 to develop the Spanish cinema and is responsible for the annual GOYA Awards. Meanwhile, other Anna Gras' movies and TV shows include:

I Know Who You Are (2017)

(2017) La case de papel (2017)

(2017) Ahora o Nunca (2015 )

(2015 ) Now or Never (2015)

(2015) AllStars 2: Old Stars (2011)

(2011) Snowflake (2011)

(2011) Copito de Nieve (2010)

(2010) Cheap Day Return (2001)

Anna Gras' personal life

Her son will be four years old on 21st July 2022.

Source: Getty Images

Anna Gras' net worth is about $500k, and she maintains a low-key lifestyle. The actress only shared a picture of her kissing a mysterious man during 2018's International Kissing Day and left fans curious about his identity.

The public has wondered whether the anonymous man was Anna Gras' boyfriend or husband to date. It is also unclear whether the two are still together or not.

Meanwhile, Anna's son was born on 21st July 2018. She shared a picture of her baby's foot, which immediately went viral. She occasionally posts him on her Instagram page but never reveals the boy's face.

Anna Gras is among the celebrities who are dedicated to their privacy. Fans would love to know more about her life off the cameras and social media, but she prefers not to put on a show for paparazzi.

Source: Briefly News