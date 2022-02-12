The Hindi film industry, popularly known as Bollywood, is becoming one of the most significant film industries behind Hollywood. It has unveiled beautiful actresses that have quickly become fans favorites, such as Pratiksha Jadhav. Join us as we reveal what is known about this beauty.

Pratiksha Jadhav is a gorgeous Bollywood actress best known for her roles in Marathi films, plays, and serials. Photo: @jadhav_pratiksha_official

We can all agree that the film industry would be dull without glamorous actresses. Their breathtaking beauty sometimes keeps us glued to the TV, even if we do not notice it. One of such beauties is Pratiksha Jadhav. Here is what you should know about this icon who has won fans’ hearts with her jaw-dropping beauty and tremendous acting skills.

Pratiksha Jadhav’s profile summary

Date of birth: 17th January 1990

17th January 1990 Year of birth: Pune, Maharashtra, India

Pune, Maharashtra, India Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Pratiksha Jadhav’s age: 32 years (2022)

32 years (2022) Education: Shadhana College and Sir Parshurambhau College

Shadhana College and Sir Parshurambhau College Profession: Actress

Actress Nationality: Indian

Indian Religion: Hindu

Hindu Height: 5 ft 4 in

5 ft 4 in Father: Sahebrao Jadhav

Sahebrao Jadhav Mother: Vijaya Jadhav

Vijaya Jadhav Brother: Patrik Jadhav

Patrik Jadhav Hair color: Black

Black Eye color: Black

Black Hobbies: Dancing and Traveling

Dancing and Traveling Pratiksha Jadhav’s Instagram: jadhav_pratiksha_official

Pratiksha Jadhav’s biography

Pratiksha Jadhav was born in Pune, Maharashtra, India and has a brother Patrik Jadhav. Photo: @jadhav_pratiksha_official

If you are a fan of Bollywood films and plays, you perhaps might be familiar with Pratiksha. She is a talented actress who has starred in numerous Indian films, particularly Marathi films and plays. Here is everything you should know about her.

How old is Pratiksha Jadhav?

She was born on 17th January 1990 in Pune, Maharashtra, India and is 32 years old in 2022.

Pratiksha Jadhav’s family

Her parents are Vijaya and Sahebrao Jadhav. She has a brother, Patrik Jadhav.

Education profile

Most of Pratiksha Jadhav’s profiles reveal that she completed her college studies at Shadhana College, Hadapsar, Pune. However, she has also been linked to Sir Parshurambhau College.

How tall is Pratiksha Jadhav?

Pratiksha Jadhav’s height has been determined to be 5 feet and 4 inches.

Acting career

Pratiksha Jadhav always had a passion for film so she started acting in college and participated in several inter-college drama contests. Photo: @jadhav_pratiksha_official

Jadhav debuted as an actress back in her college days. She was an active member of her drama club and participated in several inter-college drama competitions. She got her first acting role in 2009 in the Marathi movie Chala Khel Khelu Ya Doghe.

Despite her growing success, her parents were quite hesitant about her pursuing an acting career. She revealed that they initially objected because of the fame that comes with the glamour industry. In addition, they feared that the fore that comes with the industry would make her the talk of the town.

However, the actress revealed that they later warmed up to her acting career and supported her. Since venturing into the Indian film industry, the beauty has starred in numerous projects.

Pratiksha Jadhav’s movies and TV shows

The gorgeous actress has starred in numerous Marathi films, plays, and serials. Her works are as follows:

Pratiksha Jadhav has starred in several Marathi films, including Are Deva, Police, and Chala Khel Khelu Ya Doghe. Photo: @jadhav_pratiksha_official

Marathi films

Are Deva (2007)

(2007) Jakhami police (2008)

(2008) Chala Khel Khelu Ya Doghe (2009)

(2009) Tatya Vinchu Lage Raho (2013)

(2013) He Milan Saubhagyache (2013)

(2013) Power (2013)

(2013) Bhootacha Honeymoon (2013)

(2013) Dagudumootha Dandakor (2015)

(2015) Saubhagya Majha Daivat (2015)

Marathi plays

Darling Darling (2009)

(2009) Me Sharukh Manjar Sumbhekar (2010)

(2010) Karun Gelo Gaon (2011)

Marathi serials

Dilya Ghari Tu Sukhi Raha (2011-2012)

(2011-2012) Mendichya Panavar (2012)

(2012) Chhoti Malkin (2017)

(2017) Molkarin Bai - Mothi Tichi Savali (2019-2020)

(2019-2020) Devmanus (2020-2021)

(2020-2021) Tuzhya Ishqacha Naadkhula (2021)

Tuza Maza Jamtay (2021)

(2021) Gatha Navnathanchi (2021)

Hindi serials

Crime Patrol (2016)

Dil Dhoondta Hai (2017)

Pratiksha Jadhav has also featured in several Hindi serials, including Crime Patrol and Dil Dhoondta Hai. Photo: @jadhav_pratiksha_official

Following her booming career, her fans have been curious to know about her earnings and net worth. But unfortunately, she is yet to reveal this information to the public, leaving fans speculating about Pratiksha Jadhav’s net worth over the years.

Is Pratiksha Jadhav married?

Pratiksha Jadhav’s marriage has been a topic of interest for most of her fans who are curious if the beauty is off the market. They also want to know Pratiksha Jadhav husband’s name if she is.

Unfortunately, Marathi actress Pratiksha Jadhav has kept her love life under wraps. Therefore, it is hard to tell if she is single, dating or married.

Social media presence

Like any other celebrity, the talented actress is on various social media platforms. She is active on Instagram, and she posts her trips to countries like Singapore, her upcoming projects, and a few selfies of herself.

Pratiksha Jadhav is very active on Instagram and often updates her fans of her upcoming projects on the platform. Photo: @jadhav_pratiksha_official

A search of Pratiksha Jadhav’s Facebook will take you on a chase as there appear to be numerous accounts bearing her name and photos. It is, therefore, hard to distinguish between her real account and those that are fan-based.

Pratiksha Jadhav is a talented Bollywood actress who has always had a passion for film. She has starred in numerous Marathi films, plays, and serials and has managed to win countless hearts with her beauty and exceptional acting skills.

