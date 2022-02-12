Hovik Keuchkerian is a famous Lebanese-Armenian-born Spanish actor who plays Bogota's role in Money Heist. The film debuted from 2019 to 2020 and took the world by storm. He is also an artist, jokester, essayist, and former fighter. So, who exactly is Hovik Keuchkerian?

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Hovik Keuchkerian attends Netflix's "La Casa De Papel" Part 5 Vol.2 by Netflix at Palacio de Vista Alegre on November 30, 2021 in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Juan Naharro Gimenez

Source: Getty Images

Hovik Keuchkerian's net worth is estimated to be $300,000 as of 2022. This is believed to be from his successful acting career. Through his talent and skill, he has managed to make a name for himself in the acting world.

Hovik Keuchkerian's profile summary

Full name: Hovik Keuchkerian

Hovik Keuchkerian Nickname: Hovik

Hovik Year of birth: November 14, 1972

November 14, 1972 Place of birth: Beirut, Lebanon

Beirut, Lebanon Nationality: Spanish

Spanish Ethnicity: Armenian, Spanish

Armenian, Spanish Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Gender: Male

Male Famous as an: Spanish actor

Spanish actor Hovik Keuchkerian height: 1.91 m

1.91 m Hovik Keuchkerian height in feet: 6' 3"

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Hovik Keuchkerian's biography

Actor Hovik Keuchkerian poses in the Press Room after winning the Best Actor of TV Show during 'Jose Maria Forque Awards' 2021 in Spain. Photo: Europa Press Entertainment

Source: Getty Images

On November 14th, 1972, the popular actor was born in Lebanon to an Armenian father and a Spanish mother. He spent most of his life in Madrid, Spain, after he was about three years after his parents relocated. However, not much information about his early life is available in the public domain.

Career

Before trying his luck in acting, Hovik was involved in the boxing career. Hovik Keuchkerian's boxing record remains tremendous as he experienced various victories. For instance, he won the Spanish Heavyweight Championship twice.

Hovik commenced his acting career in 2010. He started in a short film known as Lost (Perdido). Other Hovik Keuchkerian movies and TV shows include Hispania, The Night Manager, The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, La Leyenda, and Isabel. His career skyrocketed after he featured in the Netflix show Money Heist, which took the world by storm.

Hovik Keuchkerian has proven to the world and especially to his fans that he is a man who wears many hats. His talent and zeal in acting have proven to be vital in his successful career as an actor.

READ ALSO: Who is Sibongile Winifred Dlamini? All you need to know about King Zwelithini’s first wife

Briefly.co.za recently published a read on Sibongile Winifred Dlamini, who is the Queen of the Zulu Nation based in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal.

She is the first wife of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, and they had five children together. The Queen currently has a court battle to get more Zulu property than the one indicated on the will that her late husband wrote before passing away.

Source: Briefly News