Who is Chloe Chrisley? Bio, age, parents, movies, profiles, net worth 2022

Being born in a celebrity family gives one the limelight to become famous too. Chloe Chrisley was born in a family of celebrities. Her grandfather, Todd, is an American business tycoon who is a multimillionaire. Her father, Kyle, is a famous actor who appears in his father's TV series. She has become the viewer's favourite since she appeared in Chrisley Knows Best show.

Chloe Chrisley during the Mrs. Doubt Hire episode.



Chloe Chrisley is an American celebrity kid. She is the daughter of Kyle Chrisley, an American reality TV star, and Angela Johnson. She starred in her family on the reality show Chrisley Knows Best. Through the few times she appeared on the show, it is evident that she loves the entertainment industry.

Chloe Chrisley's profile summary

Full name : Chole Chrisley

: Chole Chrisley Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: November 10, 2012

November 10, 2012 Age: 9 years old as of 2021

9 years old as of 2021 Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Place of birth : South Carolina, United States

: South Carolina, United States Current residence: Florida

Florida Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Height: 4 feet

4 feet Hair colour: Dark Brown

Dark Brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Mother: Actress Angela Victoria Johnson

Actress Angela Victoria Johnson Father: Kyle

Kyle Marital status: Single

Single Grandparents: Todd and Tessa Terry

Todd and Tessa Terry Net worth: $5 million

Early life

Chloe Chrisley was born on November 10, 2012, in South Carolina, United States. How old is Chloe Chrisley? She is nine years old as of 2022, and her horoscope is Scorpio. Her parents are Kyle (father) and Angela Victoria Johnson (mother). Her father is an actor while her mother is a well-known writer.

Chrisley during Let's Talk About Sex, Grayson" Episode 809.



Following domestic violence allegations, Chloe's parents separated when she was only two years old. His father, Kyle, was accused of choking Angela when pregnant with their daughter. Due to the separation, she didn't get proper love and care.

Following the separation, the custody of Chloe went to Angela, her mother and Todd, his paternal grandfather. Angela later got arrested in Anderson County on the charge of false application for Medicaid Assistance in 2016. Consequently, her grandparents gained full custody of the then two-year-old baby.

Career

She was a cast member on the reality television series Chrisley Knows Best. Young Chloe appeared on the show alongside her dad since it first began in 2014. However, Kyle didn't seem comfortable with her daughter being in the show.

Kyle accused his father, Todd, of allegedly using his daughter to boost the show's ratings since she is of mixed ethnicity. The battle between Todd and his son Kyle led to Chloe being taken off the show after the third season. The action followed Kyle threatening to sue the network for using her daughter.

She also appeared in Two Men and A Baby film as young as she is. Her appearance in the movies signifies that she might take the entertainment route in her career just like her family members.

Chloe Chrisley’s parents

Who is Chloe Chrisley’s father? He is known as Kyle. He was born on August 29, 1991. Kyle is the eldest son of Todd and Tessa Terry. Todd stars with his family on the reality series Chrisley Knows Best.

Kyle is a famous musician and reality television star. He has a couple of trendy songs. Amongst them is a song about his dad Todd. Kyle released the song Shame on You alongside his wife and shamed Todd for his wrongdoings.

Chloe Chrisley’s mother is Angela Victoria Robinson. She is a writer by profession. Angela was not famous until she gave birth to her, whose father is Kyle. After gaining custody with their daughter, she was arrested on the charge of false application for Medicaid Assistance in 2016.

Chloe Chrisley’s net worth

Chrisley during Everlasting Todd" Episode 808.



She is a nine-year-old girl who is just starting her career and lives with her wealthy grandparents. According to various reports, she has an estimated net worth of $5 million.

Chloe Chrisley’s fast facts

What is Chloe Chrisley's net worth? As of 2022, considering her appearances in numerous famous TV shows, it can be estimated that her net worth is well over $1 million. Who are Chloe Chrisley's parents? Her father’s name is Kyle, while Chrisley's mother is Angela Victoria Johnson. When is Chloe Chrisley's birthday? It is celebrated on 10th November every year. Do the Chrisleys have custody of Chloe? Yes, Todd and his wife Julie have legal custody of Chloe. Who is Chloe Chrisley's biological father? He is known as Kyle, Todd’s son. How old is Chrisley? She was born on November 10, 2012; therefore, she is nine years old as of 2022.

Chloe Chrisley is a youngster who has a promising future. Although the youngster does not stay with her parents, she old enjoys the custody of her wealthy grandparents. Her appearance in movies has made her a household name.

