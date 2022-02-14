Vishal Nikam is a Pune, Indian youngster whose name has already taken Bollywood by storm. It is not long since he ventured into the movie industry to try and carve a niche for himself, but he has made the most of the opportunities presented to him in front of a camera.

Actor and fitness trainer Vishal Nikam.

Source: Twitter

Vishal Nikam wears many hats in his professional life; he is an actor, model, and fitness trainer. Apart from being talented, the young man's physique played a significant role in bringing him under the spotlight. As a gym enthusiast, Vishal trains at least two hours every day, and as a result he has a well-chiselled body.

Vishal Nikam's profiles

Full name: Vishaal Balaso Nikam

Vishaal Balaso Nikam Nickname : Vishal

: Vishal Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 10th of February, 1994

10th of February, 1994 Age : 28 years in 2022

: 28 years in 2022 Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: Devikhindi, Sangli district, Maharashtra, India

Devikhindi, Sangli district, Maharashtra, India Current residence: Devikhindi, Sangli, India

Devikhindi, Sangli, India Nationality : Indian

: Indian Ethnicity : Asia

: Asia Religion : Hinduism

: Hinduism Height : 5 feet and 11 inches

: 5 feet and 11 inches Weight : 90 kilograms

: 90 kilograms Body measurements in inches: 44-36-16 (Chest-waist-biceps)

44-36-16 (Chest-waist-biceps) Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour : Black

: Black Mother : Vijaya Nikam (Homemaker)

: Vijaya Nikam (Homemaker) Father : Balaso Yashwant Nikam (Farmer)

: Balaso Yashwant Nikam (Farmer) Siblings : Nikita and Akshay

: Nikita and Akshay Relationship status: Rumoured to be in a relationship

Rumoured to be in a relationship School : N S V Devikhindi, Sangli; Smt. Kasturbai Walchand College, Sangli

: N S V Devikhindi, Sangli; Smt. Kasturbai Walchand College, Sangli College/University: Baburaoji Gholap College, Pune, Maharashtra Balwant College, Vita, Maharashtra

Baburaoji Gholap College, Pune, Maharashtra Balwant College, Vita, Maharashtra Profession : Actor, Model, Fitness trainer

: Actor, Model, Fitness trainer Net worth: Approximately $3 million

Approximately $3 million Instagram: @vishal_nikam100

Background information

The Indian was born on the 10th of February, 1994, in Devikhindi, Sangli district, Maharashtra, India. So, what is Vishal Nikam's village name? He is a Pune man from Maharashtra.

How old is Vishal Nikam? Vishal Nikam's age is currently 28 years. Vishal Nikam's family comprises his parents, Vijaya Nikam and Balaso Yashwant Nikam, and his two siblings: Akshay and Nikam.

But then, is Vishal Nikam Maratha? It is easy to assume so as he has been in predominantly Marathi television series and movies.

28-year-old Nikam started instructing people in the gym to help them get fit like himself.

Source: Twitter

Vishal had always been a brilliant student who values education. He attended N S V Devikhindi, Sangli; Smt. Kasturbai Walchand College, Sangli, acquired a Bachelor of Science degree (B.Sc) in Physics at the Balwant College, Maharashtra. Afterwards, Vishal went to Pune to pursue his postgraduate degree and obtained a Master of Science in Physics at Baburaoji Gholap College.

Career

He started instructing people in the gym to help them get fit like himself. He worked there for some time and got the chance to appear in the Mr, Miss & Mrs Pune Global 2018 Season II.

Vishal's friends encouraged him to take modelling seriously since he has a matching personality for that line of business. So, he ended up modelling for several brands in Mumbai. The muscular model was soon noticed by directors and producers in the Indian movie industry, and he started getting picked to play roles in their series and films.

Vishal Nikam's acting career was launched in a movie that he appeared in sometime in 2018. The film was titled Mithun, and it was a story about two lovebirds who took each other's emotions for granted. He has gone on to act in several movies and television series since then.

Dhumas

Saataa Jalmaachyaa Gaathi

Jai Bhawani Jai Shivaji

The Sniper

Baloch

Vishal Nikam's cast credit on the Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 reality television show in 2021 also helped to increase his fandom, and he eventually emerged as the show's winner.

Vishal Nikam's affairs

Vishal Nikam's wife is yet to be revealed. Fans of the celebrated actor and model have continued to wait for him to drop a clear hint on the identity of his lover.

So, who is Saundarya Vishal Nikam? The 28-year-old constantly made mention of this lady during his time on the Big Boss show, which sparked fans' curiosity about his love life. But, of course, Saundarya means beauty, so it is only suitable to assume that whoever is described by that name about the actor must be Vishal Nikam's girlfriend.

Nikam emerged as the winner of the Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 reality television show.

Source: Instagram

The fans have been in detective mode since they got a whiff of a possible lover for their favourite actor and their investigation led them right to Akshay Surekha Hindalkar. But unfortunately, neither Vishal nor Akshay has responded to these rumours directly.

Body measurements and appearance

Vishal Nikam's height is 5 feet and 11 inches. He frequents the gym and finds time to train, no matter how tight his schedule is. Vishal Nikam's weight is estimated to be 90 kilograms, thanks to his workout routine and the consumption of lots of high-protein meals.

Vishal Nikam's net worth

Even though his career is barely five years old, Vishal has made a name for himself in the Indian entertainment and fashion industry. As an actor, model, and fitness expert, Vishal Nikam's net worth is estimated to be between $3 million to $4 million. In addition, he won about 20 Lakh for coming out victorious in the Marathi Big Boss event.

Where is Vishal Nikam now?

The rising but already successful actor lives life the best way he knows how to. Although movies, modelling, fitness, dancing, and travelling are some of his most essential hobbies, he has made a living out of almost all of them.

Vishal Nikam is fast becoming the beloved of the Bollywood entertainment industry. So, it is only a matter of time before he is spoken of in the same breath as Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shan Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Anil Kapoor.

