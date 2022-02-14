Legacy on Me teasers for March 2022: Angelique vs her daughter's lover

Angelique feels Elizabeth's new man is hiding something. Hence, the concerned mother vows to do whatever it takes to prove to her daughter that she is falling for the wrong man. But, will Elizabeth understand Angelique's intentions? Find out from these Legacy on Me teasers for March 2022.

Legacy's March episodes promise to spoil viewers with the best entertainment ever. Every mystery has a real-life lesson for you to learn. Therefore, be assured that you will have a lovely time watching this series.

Legacy on Me teasers for March 2022

Elizabeth holds onto Anthony even after Gordon reveals his reasons for hating him. But, surprisingly, the lady still believes her mum is toxic. So, what will Angelique do to save her? Legacy's March updates have more details for you.

Tuesday, 1st March 2022

Episode 70

Stefan spends the night in the cold, and Angelique does not trust Elizabeth's new man.

Wednesday, 2nd March 2022

Episode 71

Angelique argues with Msizi over an incident at the dinner party. Meanwhile, the past haunts Felicity amid her shaky love affair.

Thursday, 3rd March 2022

Episode 72

Angelique's plans against Anthony backfire, while Felicity risks losing someone's support by taking Msizi's offer.

Monday, 7th March 2022

Episode 73

Felicity is under pressure to find Stefan, and Elizabeth cuts ties with her toxic mother.

Tuesday, 8th March 2022

Episode 74

Elizabeth chooses her lover over her mum while Felicity reluctantly reunites with her ex to fight an old rival.

Wednesday, 9th March 2022

Episode 75

Angelique fears losing her daughter, and Stefan plans a final blow for the enemy.

Thursday, 10th March 2022

Episode 76

Anthony reveals his intentions for Elizabeth, and Felicity has one chance to gain her freedom.

Monday, 14th March 2022

Episode 77

Felicity aspires to prove herself before Msizi, and Angelique is not as happy as she pretends to be during Anthony's dinner party.

Tuesday, 15th March 2022

Episode 78

Angelique plans to expose her daughter's love without hurting her feelings. But, elsewhere, foes reluctantly join hands to cover a crime they committed.

Wednesday, 16th March 2022

Episode 79

Angelique attacks Anthony in front of the wedding planner, and things fall apart when Felicity attends dinner at the Potgieters.

Thursday, 17th March 2022

Episode 80

Felicity's past threatens her flourishing career and personal life, which appear to be streamlining. Meanwhile, Dineo complicates the situation for Angelique and her two younger daughters.

Monday, 21st March 2022

Episode 81

Felicity and the familiar stranger are stuck with the past, and Willem meets a surprise at home.

Tuesday, 22nd March 2022

Episode 82

Sanele helps Willem establish a business, and Felicity finds it hard to bond with her new man.

Wednesday, 23rd March 2022

Episode 83

Charlie's sudden return has a hidden agenda. Elsewhere, Sanele and Willem's business relationship begins on the wrong note.

Thursday, 24th March 2022

Episode 84

Felicity worries about a missing family member, and Willem makes tough decisions to improve his life for his children's sake.

Monday, 28th March 2022

Episode 85

Gordon discloses despicable reasons for detesting Elizabeth's new man. Later, a shocking announcement is made at the Price family meeting.

Tuesday, 29th March 2022

Episode 86

Felicity and Charlie are in a dilemma as one of them falls into a life-threatening situation. Willem suspects something fishy in a deal he is about to accept.

Wednesday, 30th March 2022

Episode 87

Felicity is torn between her budding career and nursing a depressed family member. Sanele and Petra seek vengeance when Willem's bakkie vendor turns out to be a con.

Thursday, 31st March 2022

Episode 88

Felicity fails to notice Charlie and James' intentions when they lure her to start afresh with them. Meanwhile, Petra, Sanele and Willem deploy their revenge plan against the scam artist Jonathan.

Angelique

She resolves to get close to Anthony to unveil his secrets. But, when the plan fails, Angelique decides to attack him in front of the wedding planner. Will he call off the wedding?

Felicity

She must choose between her career and taking care of an emotionally unstable family member. Moreover, Felicity is forced to be friends with her ex-lover to face a common enemy. The move strains the relationship she has with her man.

Catch the premiere episodes of Legacy teasers for March 2022 on Mondays to Thursdays at 20h00. The series airs on MeTV (DStv channel 115), a South African digital satellite television channel produced by M-Net.

