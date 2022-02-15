Millie Bobby Brown and Drake's relationship: All you need to know

Drake is an icon. He is one of the most talented and most influential songwriters of this era. The Canadian star has sold more than 260 million records, earning him a dime. His superstar status has earned him a seat with the likes of The Weeknd and Beyoncé and attracted the attention of the likes of Millie Bobby Brown. As a result, fans have been curious about Millie Brown and Drake's relationship.

In 2017, Drake and Millie Bobby Brown met for the first time in Australia. Millie Bobby Brown is an actress famous for featuring Eleven in Stranger Things. Since then, they have become close friends. However, their friendship raised eyebrows as fans expressed their concerns about a string of text messages shared between the two. They have addressed some of the questions about their friendship. These facts about Millie Bobby Brown and Drake's relationship provide more insight.

Millie Bobby Brown and Drakes relationship

Are Drake and Millie Bobby Brown together? This question has to be a bone of contention. Fans have been curious whether the duo is in a romantic relationship.

After speculations, murmurings and comments from fans, Millie addressed the question. She stated that Drake was a mentor she would turn to when she needed great advice.

Drake found himself in hot soup when it emerged that he had also been texting with Billie Eilish. Nonetheless. Millie is friends with other adult celebrities like Mariah Carey. So, the speculations about Drake's relationship with Millie might be backlash, and the star seems to have outgrown it.

How old was Millie Bobby Brown when she dated Drake?

Their age difference stirred concerns among the public and fans. Currently, Drake is thirty-five years, while the actress is seventeen. Millie Bobby Brown's age was fourteen years when they met for the first time.

Fans found it odd and uncommon for a celebrity to befriend a child star, hence the endless speculations.

Drake and Millie Bobby Brown's texts

Ever since their first meeting, the duo has been texting. In 2018 during the Emmy Awards, Millie openly talked about the bone of contention, the relationship with the superstar. She said,

You know we text. We just texted each other the other day, and he was like I miss you so much' and I was like 'I miss you more', he's great,

While their relationship might sound innocent, fans could not hide from expressing their concerns about the awkwardness. Most of them were worried about their age gap.

Millie Bobby Brown is not Drake's only teenage female friend

In 2019, Billie Eilish revealed that she was in communication with the rapper during an interview, and they were texting. She was seventeen years old then. She went further to state,

I have only like texted him, but he's so nice,

Like, he does not need to be nice, you know what I mean? He is at a level in his life where he does not need to be nice, but he is, you know?

Millie Bobby Brown and Drake's grooming

When speculations about Millie and Drake's relationship emerged, tweeps were specifically concerned about their age difference. Some tried to figure out what a thirty-year-old man would have in common with a teenager.

However, it is assumed that Drake has adopted a mentor role. During an interview with Access Hollywood, Millie cleared the air saying, "Drake gives her advice about boys." When asked to address the distasteful revelation about the details of the advice, Millie shied off and said,

It stays in the text messages.

Most people found the response to the second question troubling, and it did more than elevate their concerns about the nature of their relationship. It also raised concerns about the rapper grooming the teenager.

Was Drake grooming Millie Bobby Brown?

It is unverifiable whether the hip hop star was grooming the actress. Nonetheless, their friendship made several fans revisit some skeletons from Drake's closet. They centred their argument on his preference for dating teenagers.

According to a publication by Vice, the superstar met his ex Bella Harris, when she was sixteen years old. He was also rumoured to be dating Hailey Bieber, who was nineteen years old at the time. Hailey is said to have known him when she was fourteen.

"I love him"

During an interview on the red carpet in 2018, Millie Bobby Brown, who was fourteen then, was questioned about her relationship with the rapper. Her response was, 'I love him.'

Apart from that, she had posted a photo of herself posing with the rapper. The caption of the post read, "This guy..." and a red heart emoji. The post elevated the speculations, and most fans and social media users were unimpressed by the duo.

However, a fraction of social media users refuted the allegations claiming that Millie and Drake had nothing short of a platonic relationship.

Millie Bobby Brown and Drake's relationship seems to have caused a lot of speculations. However, it is evident that Millie is aware of the dangers girls face since she has been vocal about supporting women's equality. Millie also has other adult friends. For instance, she is friends with Mariah Carey, and their friendship has not stirred any backlash whatsoever.

