It's not about how tall or short a person is when it comes to gaining fame and money. It is about what they have on the inside. Take Hasbullah or Mini Khabib, for example. He took to social media during the height of the COVID-19 outbreak and began posting content to Instagram and TikTok, where he started building an audience.

Hasbulla Magomedov is seen in attendance during the UFC 267 event at Etihad Arena on October 30, 2021, in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Photo: Chris Unger

Source: Getty Images

Who is Hasbulla Magomedov? He is a blogger and a social media influencer nicknamed Mini Khabib, inspired by a former UFC lightweight champion called Khabib Nurmagomedov. Why is Mini Khabib so small? This article will look at the Russian dwarf celebrity who rose to fame despite his stature.

Hasbulla Magomedov’s profiles

Hasbulla Magomedov's biography

What is Hasbulla Magomedov's real age? As of 2022, Hasbulla Magomedov's age is 18 years. He is an Islamic figure born in Makhachkala, Dagestan, Russia, on July 5 2003. His appearance and high pitched voice do not accurately reflect his age.

Who are Hasbulla Magomedov's parents?

Hasbulla Magomedov's father and his mother are unknown, but he has associated himself with his mentor's father, the late Abdulmanap in whose gym he trains today. Hasbullah rose to prominence recently; therefore, details about his family and education are not readily available.

Career

Since he was a child, the well-known celebrity aspired to become an MMA fighter. However, he could not make it to be an MMA champion due to his condition. He, therefore, chose to make spoof and prank videos on MMA fighters and uploaded them to his TikTok.

They became viral, and he came to the limelight when he posted videos mimicking a popular artist Known as Khabib Nurmagomedov. His main goal is to open his own business, finish his studies, read the Quran, and work as a theologian and legal scholar.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Hasbulla Magomedov celebrate in the Octagon after Islam Makhachev's victory over Dan Hooker in a lightweight fight during the UFC 267 event at Etihad Arena. Photo: Chris Unger

Source: Getty Images

What is the deal with Hasbulla? This popular teenager has aroused the internet with videos that have gone viral on social media lately. In 2020, Hasbadulla became an internet sensation when his TikTok videos of play-fighting with children surfaced online.

Is Hasbulla Magomedov on Instagram?

The celebrity rose to prominence as a writer, amassing over two million Instagram followers since November 2020. However, he is mainly recognised for his pranks, parody videos, and other content on his Instagram page.

Magomedov is also a vehicle fanatic, as evidenced by his Instagram account, which is littered with photographs of him posing with high-end automobiles.

Is Hasbulla related to Khabib?

No, they are not related. Khabib Nurmagomedov is a former professional mixed martial artist from Russia who fought in the Ultimate Fighting Championship's lightweight division. He was the longest-reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, reigning from April 2018 to March 2021.

Khabib posted a video of Hasbulla Magomedov on his Instagram account, indicating that they are close buddies. They come from the same place in Russia.

What is Hasbulla's condition?

The famous celebrity has a genetic abnormality that causes him to have a juvenile appearance. A genetic condition called Growth Hormone Deficiency causes him to be considerably shorter than usual.

This rare genetic disorder is linked to brain structural problems and midline facial malformations.

Hasbulla's height

"Mini Khabib" is also a car enthusiast, and he like posing with expensive cars. Photo: @hasbula.magameedov

Source: Instagram

Is Hasbulla really a child? No, the TikTok star and blogger is not a child even though he looks young and short. He has dwarfism, which makes him 3 feet 3 inches tall.

Did Mini Khabib fight?

Yes, Mini Khabib has recently been involved in several fights that appear to have been stealing shows in Abu Dhabi. He has engaged in fisticuffs with Daniel Cormier and rival Abdu Rozik, all dwarfs. The Russian Dwarf Athletic Association has criticised the matchup between teenagers with dwarfism.

How much is Hasbulla worth?

Hasbulla Magomedov's net worth has been the subject of much speculation since his TikTok fame. The online sensation's net worth is estimated to be over $100,000 due to his social media profile and promotional efforts, but this cannot be substantiated.

Hasbulla famously known as Mini Khabib has turned to boxing and mixed martial arts to join the herd in Russia, which has produced a slew of MMA athletes. Videos of him bridging up to classmates twice his size and taking a swing at the camera are on the short fighter's social media.

Source: Briefly News