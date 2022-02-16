Who is Jay Dudhane? Age, girlfriend, religion, family, gym, roadies, net worth

Jay Dudhane is an Indian celebrity who happens to be a Jack of all trades. He is an athlete, a certified fitness instructor, model, actor, and businessman. Keep reading to get to know more about him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Jay Dudhane is an Indian TV reality star, fitness instructor, model, and businessman. Photo: @jaydudhaneofficial

Source: Instagram

Jay Dudhane rose to stardom after appearing as a contestant in MTV's dating reality TV show Splitsvilla season 13. But besides a TV career, the dapper youngster is also a fitness trainer, model, and entrepreneur. Get to know more about him in this read.

Jay Dudhane's profile summary

Date of birth: 25th of July, 1998

25th of July, 1998 Place of birth: Thane, Maharashtra

Thane, Maharashtra Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Jay Dudhane's age: 23 years (as of February 2022)

23 years (as of February 2022) Profession: Athlete, Model, Entrepreneur

Athlete, Model, Entrepreneur Nationality: Indian

Indian Religion: Hinduism

Hinduism Hair color: Black

Black Eye color: Black

Black Height: 6 ft (1.82 m)

6 ft (1.82 m) Weight: 165 lbs (75 kg)

165 lbs (75 kg) Chest: 40 inches

40 inches Biceps: 14 inches

14 inches Waist: 32 inches

32 inches Marital status: Unmarried

Unmarried Girlfriend: Simran Bawa

Simran Bawa Jay Dudhane's Instagram: jaydudhaneofficial

jaydudhaneofficial Net worth: Approximately $1 million

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Jay Dudhane was born in Thane, Maharashtra in a Hindu middle-class family. Photo: @jaydudhaneofficial

Source: Instagram

Jay Dudhane's biography

He is a famous Indian athlete and entrepreneur who has graced the Indian TV screens on multiple occasions. Jay has kept fans entertained and shocked many with his versatility, whether as an athlete, actor, model, or reality TV star. Here is what you should know about him.

Where is Jay Dudhane from?

He was born in Thane, Maharashtra, on the 25th of July, 1998. He is 23 years old as of February 2022.

Who is Jay Dudhane's father?

The public figure is yet to reveal the name of his father or mother. However, he has disclosed that his father is a businessman and his mother is a housewife.

He has revealed that he has a younger sister called Sakshi Dudhane. Sakshi is at the moment pursuing her education.

He is believed to have been raised in a Hindu middle-class family alongside his sister. So, Jay Dudhane's religion is believed to be Hinduism.

Career

Before venturing into the TV industry, Jay Dudhane was an athlete who participated in several sports and competitions. Photo: @jaydudhaneofficial

Source: Instagram

The celebrity has been an athlete since his school days. He participated in many school competitions and sports, including cricket and tennis. He was a state-level cricket player back in his school days.

Today he is a national level gymnast and a state-level long jumper who has represented Mumbai in competitions such as the U19 state-level 100m and 200m race. He was the runner-up in both races.

What is Jay Dudhane's business?

After graduating, the athlete developed an interest in bodybuilding. He started a bodybuilding career and now trains renowned models.

Still on his fitness journey, the athlete opened his gym known as Fiternal by Jay Dudhane. Jay Dudhane's gym is situated in Thane, Maharashtra, Mumbai. He is a certified personal trainer by the International Sports Science Association (ISSA).

Jay Dudhane is a fitness enthusiast who owns Fiternal by Jay Dudhane gym in Thane, Maharashtra. Photo: @jaydudhaneofficial

Source: Instagram

Jay Dudhane's family is very supportive of his career, as he has revealed that his father was a great inspiration for his gym ownership. He disclosed that his father was the man who introduced him to fitness and held him down at Fiternal gym.

Besides his fitness businesses, the Jack of all trades is also into the restaurant business. He owns a restaurant in Thane known as Mr Idli.

Is Jay Dudhane in Bigg Boss?

Yes, he is. He joined television as another one of his hustles in 2021, and he participated in the dating show Bigg Boss Marathi 3 as a contestant.

Is Jay Dudhane the winner of Bigg Boss?

No, he is not. The winner was Vishal Nikam. He was the 1st runner up.

Is Jay Dudhane rich?

Although he is yet to reveal his earnings and net worth, Jay Dudhane is believed to be earning well due to his numerous investments. Photo: @jaydudhaneofficial

Source: Instagram

Most fans think so, thanks to his numerous investments. Although he has never revealed his net worth, it is speculated to be decent and growing by the day, thanks to his wise financial investments. Due to this, it can be stated in confidence that he is worth well over $1 million.

Who is Jay Dudhane's girlfriend?

He is dating social media influencer, Simran Bawa.

Are Jay and Aditi together?

The athlete was once rumored to be dating Aditi Rajput after their appearance in MTV Splitsvilla 13. However, they cleared the air and disclosed that they were not dating but had an outstanding bond of friendship.

Even so, most fans cannot stop speculating that the two were an item due to their common interests. For example, since winning MTV Splitsvilla season 13, the two showed interest in participating in MTV Roadies Revolution. Jay Dudhane's Roadies participation was confirmed when he auditioned for the show in 2021.

Although Jay Dudhane did not win Roadies, he scooped the win of MTV Splitsvilla season 13. Photo: @jaydudhaneofficial

Source: Instagram

Is Jay Dudhane the winner of Roadies?

Unfortunately, no. Hamid Barkzi was declared the winner of the 18th season of the adventure reality show.

Social media presence

The model has an outstanding social media presence. Jay is on Instagram, where he often updates his fans about his upcoming projects and gives fitness motivation. He also posts his modeling gigs, giving us a view of his well-shredded body and incredible poses.

Jay Dudhane is an Indian actor, model, fitness enthusiast, and entrepreneur. He owns Fiternal gym and Mr Idli restaurant. He has also appeared in reality TV shows such as Bigg Boss Marathi 3 and Roadies. It is speculated that he has a decent net worth due to his numerous investments.

READ ALSO: Violet Brinson's bio, age, height, siblings, weight, movies

Briefly.co.za shared a post about Violet Brinson. She is an upcoming actress who has already won the hearts of many film lovers with her roles in Sharp Objects and The Veil.

Interestingly, she featured in the film Sharp Objects alongside her sister April as sisters and friends. Please click on the link to know more about this rising star.

Source: Briefly News