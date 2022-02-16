Since 2019, Christina on the Coast has gained popularity over time and has become one of America's best real estate shows. Of course, the show's success is attributed to its primary host, Christina Anstead, who is known for her charisma and knowledge of home property. Due to her success in this field, Christina Anstead's net worth has also grown exponentially.

Christina attends the 111th Annual Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade opening night at Marina Park on December 18, 2019 in Newport Beach, California. Photo: Allen Berezovsky

Source: Getty Images

Who is Christina Anstead? She is an American real estate investor, author and television personality. Her career aside, she is the mother of three beautiful children. Join us as we unravel some fascinating facts about the beauty.

Christina Anstead's profiles

Full name: Christina Haack

Christina Haack Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 9th of July 1983

9th of July 1983 Place of birth: Anaheim, California United States

Anaheim, California United States Christina Anstead's age: 39 years (As of 2021)

39 years (As of 2021) Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Religion: Christian

Christian Christina Anstead's height: 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres)

5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) Weight: 60 Kilograms (132 pounds)

60 Kilograms (132 pounds) Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Sibling: Carly Haack

Carly Haack Sexual orientation: Heterosexual

Heterosexual Marital status: Engaged

Engaged Spouse: Joshua Hall

Joshua Hall Occupation: Television personality, real estate investor and author

Television personality, real estate investor and author Net worth: $15 million

$15 million Instagram account: @christinahaack

Biography

How old is Christina Anstead? She was born on the 9th of July 1983 in Anaheim, California, United States. As of July 2022, she will be turning 39 years old, and her star sign is Cancer.

Although her parents' identities are yet to be revealed, it is known that she has a younger sister called Carly Haack. Carly is an Instagram star and model.

Career

Haack visits "Extra" at Universal Studios Hollywood on May 22, 2019 in Universal City, California. Photo: Noel Vasquez

Source: Getty Images

Haack wears many hats. She is a real estate investor, television personality and author. She was the co-founder of the Tarek and Christina: The El Moussa Group located n Orange County, California. Although the company was doing well, it suffered significant losses in October 2008. Ten years later, in 2018, the firm was dissolved and is now the sole venture of Tarek El Moussa.

Christina Anstead's movies and TV shows

Haack has been a very successful television personality. She is especially known for several TV shows including, Flip or Flop, which first aired in 2013 and co-hosted with Tarek. The show's main focus was to buy distressed properties foreclosures, short sales and bank-owned homes, remodel them and sell them at a profit.

The two also co-host the sequel Flip or Flop Follow-Up, where they revisit some of the most memorable house flips, providing a deeper insight into the trials and tribulations of house flipping.

Christina On The Coast

Christina Haack began her new TV life as the focus of her docuseries after gaining a significant following as a co-star on the blockbuster series Flip or Flop. It features the real estate and house-flipping expert as she assists customers in transforming run-down properties into high-end spaces with unique design elements and "cool SoCal style."

Christina's journey is also explored in the series, including choosing the perfect home and her married life while juggling motherhood and a career. She also hosts Christina: Stronger By Design and has written two books:

The Wellness Remodel: A Guide to Rebooting How You Eat, Move

Feed Your Soul and Flip Your Life: Turning Obstacles Into Opportunities - No Matter What Comes Your Way.

Personal life

The popular television personality has been engaged thrice and married two times. Her first marriage was to Tarek El Moussa, a real estate investor and television personality. The two tied the knot in 2009 and have two children, Taylor, born in 2010 and Brayden, born in 2015. However, the marriage began having problems and the two separated in 2016. They finalized their divorce in 2018.

Are Tarek and Christina still friends?

TV Personalities Tarek and Haack attend the press room for the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on April 30, 2017 in Pasadena, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

According to a statement, despite their breakup, the couple vowed to stay "dedicated to our kids and being the best parents we can be," according to a report. Since their divorce was finalized, the former spouses have continued working together and have always done their best to communicate amicably when it comes to co-parenting.

Christina Haack and Ant Anstead

After her first marriage, Haack moved on with Ant Anstead, an English television presenter, motor specialist, car builder, designer and artist. He is best known for co-presenting the Channel 4 automotive show For the Love of Cars with Philip Glenister. They married in December 2018 and have one child together called Hudson London Anstead.

What happened with Christina and Ant Anstead?

They announced their separation in September 2020 and filed for a divorce in November of the same year. It remains unclear why the two decided to go their separate ways, but according to People, the couple had problems for a year after the birth of their son.

Is Christina Anstead engaged?

Yes, she is currently engaged to Josh Hall as of July 2021. Christina Anstead's boyfriend, Josh, is a licensed realtor in Texas, where he works for a brokerage called Spyglass Realty.

Christina Anstead's weight loss

In February 2021, the Flip or Flop star clapped back at criticism over her weight after posting a mirror selfie from her bathroom. In the photo, she wore a black Chanel sweater, dark jeans and Gucci boots. While many fans praised Christina's clothing in the comments section, some criticized the HGTV star, claiming she appeared "sad and thin." She addressed the issue on her Instagram, saying that that is her average size.

Christina Anstead's net worth results from her hard work and talent over the years. She has become a household name in real estate shows in America, and her fans are still waiting to see more of her transformations.

