Who is Ronnie Turner? Age, children, spouse, movies, profiles, net worth

Ronnie Turner is a reputable American actor and guitarist. He is popular for his debut movie known as What's Love Got to Do With it? Following his parents' footsteps, he has also made a name for himself in the music industry. How well do you know Ronnie Turner?

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Ronald Turner, son of Ike and Tina Turner, speaks to the congregation with his wife at his side, during a memorial service for singer and musician Ike Turner in Gardena. Photo: Axel Koester

Source: Getty Images

Ronnie Turner's net worth is estimated to be about $1 million. This is believed to be from his career as a guitarist and real estate broker. Today, he resides in a luxurious apartment and owns a fleet of motor vehicles including expensive Audi cars.

Ronnie Turner profile summary

Real name: Ronald Renelle Turner

Ronald Renelle Turner Year of birth: October 27, 1960

October 27, 1960 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States of America

Los Angeles, California, United States of America Ronnie Turner's age: 61 years as of 2021

61 years as of 2021 Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Afro-American

Afro-American Height: 5' 9"

5' 9" Gender: Male

Male Marital status: Married

Married Wife: Afida Turner

Afida Turner Famous as: American actor, guitarist, and real estate broker

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Early life

Ronnie Turner was born on October 27, 1960, and he is 61 years old as of 2021. His mother, Tina Turner, is a famous singer while his father, Ike Turner, was a musician.

Tina Turner speaks during the "Tina - The Tina Turner Musical" opening night at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on November 07, 2019 in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski

Source: Getty Images

He grew up with his siblings Ike Turner Jr, Linda Trippeter, Mia Turner, Michael Turner, and Twanna Turner Melby. However, his brother, Raymond Craig Turner, passed away after committing suicide in 2018.

Who is Ronnie Turner's father?

His father Ike Turner, passed away in December 2007. His parents were iconic in the music industry, despite having a rocky marriage. Ronnie Turner's parents divorced after 16 years of marriage. His mother remarried Swiss music producer Ewin Bach, seventeen years younger, and is happily married in Switzerland.

What does Ronnie Turner do?

Being motivated by his parents, Ronnie followed pursuit in the music industry. He started by joining a music school on how to play musical instruments. Then, after his parents divorced, he joined his mother's band and started playing the bass guitar. Interesting to note, he then joined his father's music band.

He ventured into the film industry, where he featured in several films. Ronnie Turner's movies include What's Love Got to Do With It in 1993. This movie depicted his parents' marriage, where his mother endured both physical and emotional abuse from his father.

In 1999, he moved back to the music industry and joined the Black Angel (ex-The Prophets) band, playing the bass guitar. Today, he is working as a real estate broker in Los Angeles.

Is Ronnie Turner married?

Afida Turner attends Afida Turner Chronicler 'Tout Peut Arriver' on Voltage Radio at Les Indes studio Lubeck on September 6, 2017 in Paris, France. Photo: Foc Kan

Source: Getty Images

Ronnie Turner's wife is known as Afida Turner. He tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend in 2007. His wife, a television star and singer, is of French descent. The couple had previously announced their decision to divorce in 2017 but later reconciled.

What happened to Tina Turner's two sons?

Tina's biological children are Raymond Craig and Ronnie Turner. Unfortunately, Raymond's lifeless body was found after he committed suicide in 2018. On the other hand, Ronnie Turner has led a successful life following his parents' footsteps.

Does Ronnie Turner have kids?

The former musician has no children with his wife, Afida. The two are living together in Los Angeles, California.

Ronnie Turner is indeed a great inspiration for many young people. His successful career in the music industry and showbiz arena depicts hard work and zeal. In addition to music and acting, he also ventured into real estate business.

READ ALSO: Amber Heard's net worth, age, Johnny Depp, case, ex-wife, movies list, profiles

As published on Briefly.co.za, Amber Heard is an American film and television actress who first gained mainstream recognition when she featured in Pineapple Express and Never Back Down.

Her divorce from her husband, Johnny Depp, also drew significant media attention based on her claim that the actor was abusive almost every time in their relationship. Although legal actions were taken against her, she has enjoyed significant financial favour. More about Amber here!

Source: Briefly News