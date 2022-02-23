What is the most expensive stock in the world 2022? Top 10 list

Did you know that the world's oldest stock exchange was established in 1602, called the Amsterdam stock exchange? Today, investors are mainly interested in stocks, and even individual wealth is measured in stocks. So, what is the most expensive stock in the world?

These are the most expensive stocks in the world in 2022. Photo: Thana Prasongsin

Source: Getty Images

By offering stock shares instead of borrowing the capital needed for expansion, the company avoids incurring debt and paying interest charges on that debt. Investors can profit from stock buying in one of two ways. First, some stocks pay regular dividends (a given amount of money per share of stock someone owns).

What are the highest-priced stocks right now?

After a company goes public and its shares start trading on a stock exchange, its share price is determined by supply and demand for its shares in the market. If there is a high demand for its shares due to favourable factors, the price will increase. As a result, these are the most expensive stocks currently.

1. Berkshire Hathaway/ $465,515.00

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is an American multinational conglomerate holding company headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, United States. Photo: @BHHSRealEstate

Source: Facebook

Is Berkshire Hathaway the most expensive stock share? Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is an American multinational conglomerate holding company headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, United States. Their equity goes for $465,515.00.

2. Lindt/ $112,026.71

The logo of Lindt, a Swiss chocolatier and confectionery company, seen in Sofia city centre. On October 7, 2020, in Sofia, Bulgaria. Photo: Artur Widak

Source: Getty Images

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, more commonly known simply as Lindt, is a Swiss chocolatier and confectionery company founded in 1845 and known for its chocolate truffles and chocolate bars, among other sweets. It is based in Kilchberg, where its main factory and museum are located. Their holdings go for $112,026.71.

3. NVR, Inc./$4,636.58

NVR, Inc. is a company engaged in home construction. Photo: Pavlo Gonchar

Source: Getty Images

NVR, Inc. has one of the most expensive stocks per share, which sell at $4,636.58. With 70 years of experience in building quality homes and successful careers, NVR has developed its reputation for stability & responsibility.

4. Seaboard Corporation/ $3,685.41

Seaboard Corporation Multinational conglomerate company logo. Photo: Igor Golovniov

Source: Getty Images

Seaboard Corporation is a diverse multinational agribusiness and transportation conglomerate with integrated operations in several industries. In the United States, the company mainly engages in pork production, processing and ocean transportation.

5. Amazon.com/$2,896.54

Amazon.com, Inc. is an American multinational technology company which focuses on e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence. Photo: @Orangebites.Technologies

Source: Facebook

Amazon.com, Inc. is an American multinational technology company that focuses on e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence. It has been referred to as "one of the most influential economic and cultural forces in the world" and is one of the world's most valuable brands.

6. Alphabet Inc./$2,551.76

Alphabet Inc. is an American multinational technology conglomerate holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Photo: @alphabetgoogl

Source: Facebook

Alphabet Inc. is an American multinational technology holding company that was created through the restructurion of Google on October 2, 2015, and became the parent company of Google and several former Google subsidiaries.

7. Booking Holdings Inc.- $2,469.83

Booking Holdings Inc. is an American travel technology company organized in Delaware and based in Norwalk. Photo: @Michael11477553

Source: Twitter

Booking Holdings is the world's leading provider of online travel and related services in more than 220 countries and territories through six primary consumer-facing brands: Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, Rentalcars.com, KAYAK and OpenTable, as well as through a network of subsidiary brands including Rocketmiles, Fareharbor, HotelsCombined, Cheapflights and Momondo.

8. Autozone inc./$1,794.28

AutoZone, Inc. is an American retailer of aftermarket automotive parts and accessories, the largest in the United States. Photo: @Michael11477553

Source: Twitter

AutoZone is the leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the U.S. They sell auto and light truck parts, chemicals and accessories through AutoZone stores in 50 U.S. states plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Brazil. Additionally, they deal with automotive diagnostic and repair software through ALLDATA, diagnostic and repair information through alldatadiy.com, and auto and light truck parts and accessories.

9. Cable One/$1,396.44

Cable One is a leading broadband communications provider committed to connecting customers and communities to what matters most. Photo: @Michael11477553

Source: Twitter

Cable One, Inc. is an American broadband communications provider. They are a former subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company. The company's name and current focus date back to 1997; before that time, the company was known as Post-Newsweek Cable.

10. Markel Corporation/$1,221.73

Markel Corporation is a holding company for insurance, reinsurance, and investment operations around the world. Photo: @MarkelCorp

Source: Facebook

Markel is a Fortune 500 holding company that operates a leading speciality insurer and owns an impressive portfolio of products and services businesses. While Markel's heritage is in insurance, they have evolved into much more today. They also provide services in reinsurance and investment operations around the world.

Berkshire Hathaway is the most expensive stock in the world today. All these companies' success depends heavily on their stock prices, which change over time.

