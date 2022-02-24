Bella Poarch has been making the headlines as one of the most popular online content creators in recent years. She is especially known for her TikTok dances and challenges, which have attracted a viewership in the millions. Since she has a massive fanbase, many people would like to learn more about the star's romantic life. So, what is Bella Poarch's boyfriend name in 2022?

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Poarch attends the Los Angeles premiere of MGM's 'House of Gucci' at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Denarie B. Poarch, known professionally as Bella Poarch, is a Filipina-American social media personality and singer. On TikTok, she has 88 million followers, becoming the third most followed person on the platform right now.

Profile summary

Full name: Denarie B. Poarch

Denarie B. Poarch Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: 9th of February 1997

9th of February 1997 Place of birth: The Philippines

The Philippines Age : 25 Years (As of 2022)

: 25 Years (As of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Nationality : Filipina-American

: Filipina-American Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Height : 5 feet and 3 inches (160 centimetres)

: 5 feet and 3 inches (160 centimetres) Weight : 50 kilograms (110 pounds)

: 50 kilograms (110 pounds) Body size: 28-23-35

28-23-35 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Black

Black Shoe size: 5 US

5 US Marital status: Single

Single Occupation : Singer, TikTok star, social media influencer, Content creator, Veteran of the US Navy, entrepreneur

: Singer, TikTok star, social media influencer, Content creator, Veteran of the US Navy, entrepreneur Net worth: $2 million

$2 million Instagram account: @bellapoarch

@bellapoarch Bella Poarch's TikTok account: @bellapoarch

@bellapoarch Twitter account: @bellapoarch

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Bella Poarch's biography

The TikToker attends the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

She was born on the 9th of February 1997 in the Philippines to Filipino biological parents whose identities remain unknown. Her grandmother raised her in the slums until she was three years when she was adopted by a family who lived in a farm.

While her adoptive father is a white American, her adoptive mother is of Filipino descent. In an interview, she recalled how she and her adoptive brother had a rough childhood since they faced constant abuse. She also had two older adoptive sisters, but they got special treatment as their father verbally and physically abused Bella and her brother.

The family later moved to San Fransisco, United States, before relocating to Texas when she was 13.

Career

Poarch is a singer, TikTok star, social media influencer, Content creator, Veteran of the US Navy, and entrepreneur.

Bella Poarch's boyfriend list

The 25-year-old star has kept her romantic life away from the public. She has never officially confirmed who she is in a relationship with, if any at all. This has led to her fans asking questions like does Bella Poarch have a boyfriend?

Is Bella Poarch single?

Bella Poarch attends Marvel Studios' "Eternals" premiere on October 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rich Fury

Source: Getty Images

Yes, she is currently single. She confirmed this in a video she posted on TikTok on July 2021. She mentioned that she was looking for a soul mate in the video.

Bella Poarch's boyfriend in 2021

In The H3 Podcast interview in June 2021, when Ethan asked about Bella Poarch's dating life, she responded by saying she had been single for about a year. Also, Bella revealed that she has been in a romantic relationship twice in her life.

She also opened up, saying how moving to the US shifted her dating expectations. The TikTok star spoke about her second ex, who was in the military simultaneously as her. She noted that the two broke up because she decided to leave the Navy.

Are Bella poarch and Tyga dating?

No, they are not. However, rumours of Tyga and Bella being together stirred up after the two were seen together in several videos on TikTok. It was said that the social media sensation had spent over the night at Tyga's after they filmed a video in the rapper's mansion and that there was a leaked adult video involving the two.

Neither of them initially confirmed nor denied the rumours, but Denarie rejected the tape's existence.

So far, there has been no news about Bella Poarch's boyfriend. The social media star prefers to keep her personal life out of the limelight.

READ ALSO: Heather Rae Young Playboy: Little known facts about her previous life

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Heather Rae Young. She is an American actress, model, and luxury real estate agent known for her role as Jesicca in the Malibu Tapes film.

Heather hit the headlines after making an appearance in the controversial magazine brand Playboy. Here is her bio.

Source: Briefly News