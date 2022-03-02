Zach King's net worth, age, child, wife, height, movies, ethnicity, profiles

Zach King is a popular YouTube personality, Vine star and filmmaker. He started his YouTube channel in 2008, which has garnered quite a lot of followers due to his must-see videos. As a result, he has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. So, what is Zach King's net worth and who is he?

YouTube personality Zach King attends an unveiling of 'Cat Luv' Mural at Los Angeles Animal Shelter at The Amanda Foundation on October 25, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Tara Ziemba

Source: Getty Images

The internet sensation is believed to be worth about $3 million. This is from his earnings on YouTube and Vine. He also has an outfit store, which also earns him great income. He bagged some awards such as Critics Choice Award, Vidcon Poop Award, and the Biola University Young Alumnus Award.

Zach King's profile summary and bio

Full name: Zachary Michael King

Zachary Michael King Known name: Zack King

Zack King Nickname: Final Cut King

Final Cut King Zach King's birthday: February 4, 1990

February 4, 1990 Place of birth: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Zach King's age: 32 years as of 2021

32 years as of 2021 Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Asian-American

Asian-American Gender: Male

Male Marital status: Married

Married Wife: Rachel Holm

Rachel Holm Famous as: YouTube personality, Vine Star, TikTok star, and filmmaker

YouTube personality, Vine Star, TikTok star, and filmmaker Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Zach King's height: 6’ 1”

6’ 1” Alma mater: Biola University, La Mirada, California

Biola University, La Mirada, California Zach King's net worth: $3 million

$3 million Instagram: @zachking

@zachking Facebook: @ZachKingVine

@ZachKingVine Twitter: @zachking

@zachking YouTube: Zach King

Early life

On February 4, 1990, Zach was born in Portland, Oregon, to his parents. His parents’ identity is not yet revealed. The You Tuber was homeschooled during his childhood life before joining Biola University to major in cinema and media arts. Zach graduated from the university in 2012.

Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube Personality Zach King speaks onstage at the Telling Stories Across Screens & Programmatic TV panel on the ADARA Stage in New York City. Photo: Rob Kim

Source: Getty Images

From an early age, he always had a soft spot for video making, and at the age of seven, he recorded his first video. At 14 years, he has garnered ample equipment to engage in video recording.

Is Zach King Chinese?

The popular YouTuber has an Asian-American ethnic background. His father belongs to a Chinese-American background, while his mother is American.

Zach King's YouTube career

The internet sensation started his YouTube channel in 2008. This is after his website FinalCutKing.com website was unsuccessful. He started making videos on YouTube that saw him garner so many followers.

Zach King's movies received much love from his followers, especially one of his videos known as Jedi Kittens, which garnered over a million views in just 3 days. That saw him named one of the most promising young filmmakers.

In the same year, he started using Vine, and since then, he has grown to become a Vine Star. He is also a TikTok star with many followers who enjoy Zach King's illusions as a magician. His digitally edited online shows are something to watch out for and get a good laugh.

Zach has also featured in the animated movie known as Zootopia. He did the voiceover of the muzzled wolf and acted alongside other famous stars such as Idris Elba, Shakira, and Jason Bateman, among others.

Is Zach King married?

He is a happily married man. Zach King's wife is known as Rachel Holm. The couple got married on December 28, 2014, and reside in Los Angeles. The couple has two sons, Liam Michael King, born in August 2018. The couple later adopted a second son known as Mason in 2019.

Zach and Rachel King, Vine Star on the 28th season of THE AMAZING RACE that premieresd on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Cliff Lipson

Source: Getty Images

In 2016, he and his wife took part in the American adventure reality TV show titled The Amazing Race and finished sixth in the competition.

Is Zach King's son adopted?

Yes, Zach and Rachel have one son named Mason, whom they adopted in April 2019. By doing so, they now have two sons to raise.

Is Zach King is a real magician?

No, he is not a real magician. Instead, he creates digitally edited online shows that run for about six seconds that depict him being a magician.

Is Zach King rich?

Yes, the YouTube content creator is believed to be worth $3 million.

Zach King's net worth has incredibly risen over the years. This is a clear sign of his hard work and passion for what he does. It is not easy to bring a smile and a good laugh to people, but the TikTok star has done this and much more.

