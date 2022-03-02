The story of how the currently embattled Ukraine's president got into power can be likened to the act of bringing art to reality. He went from being a naturally talented actor and comedian to studying law and never practising to eventually becoming the number one Ukrainian.

Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, is an embodiment of entertainment. He has shown that a professional in any career choice can still be genuinely interested in national politics. So, if that is your goal in life, maybe you can take a cue from Volodymyr Zelensky's biography.

Volodymyr Zelensky profiles

Full name: Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelenskyy Date of birth: 25th of January, 1978

25th of January, 1978 Age : 44 years ago in 2022

: 44 years ago in 2022 Zodiac sign : Aquarius

: Aquarius Place of birth: Kryvyi Rih, Ukrainian SSR, the Soviet Union, now known as Ukraine

Kryvyi Rih, Ukrainian SSR, the Soviet Union, now known as Ukraine Current residence: Mariinskyi Palace, Ukraine

Mariinskyi Palace, Ukraine Nationality : Ukrainian

: Ukrainian Ethnicity : Jewish

: Jewish Religion : Judaism

: Judaism Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Volodymyr Zelensky's height in feet : 5'7"

: 5'7" Height in centimetres : 170

: 170 Weight in pounds: 137

137 Weight in kilograms : 66

: 66 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother : Rymma Zelenska

: Rymma Zelenska Father : Oleksandr Zelenskyy

: Oleksandr Zelenskyy Marital status: Married

Married Wife : Olena Kiyashko

: Olena Kiyashko Children : 2

: 2 University : Attended the Kyiv National Economic University and bagged a degree in law

: Attended the Kyiv National Economic University and bagged a degree in law Profession : Comedian, actor, movie director and producer, and politician

: Comedian, actor, movie director and producer, and politician Net worth: $1.5 million

$1.5 million Twitter handle: @zelenskyyUa

Background information

The Ukrainian president was born on the 25th of January, 1978, in former Kryvyi Rih, Ukrainian SSR, the Soviet Union, now known as Ukraine.

His parents are Rymma Zelenska and Oleksandr Zelenskyy, who are professionals in the academic and engineering sector.

How old is Zelensky?

As of 2022, Volodymyr Zelensky's age is 44 years.

There is no information about Zelensky having any brother or sister. He grew up with his parents and moved to Mongolia, where he stayed for four years because his father was posted to that region. He got a scholarship to be educated in Israel, but his father was against it.

Volodymyr eventually obtained a law degree from the Kryvyi Rih Institute of Economics, now known as part of Kryvyi Rih National University.

Career

Volodymyr started an active acting career as a teenager and founded an acting team known as Kvartal 95. The group became popular and appeared on the most prestigious Ukrainian television networks.

Volodymyr Zelensky's movies and TV shows are quite numerous, and they are why he became popular in the first place. Some of his features include:

I, You, He, She

8 New Dates

Paddington (Ukrainian version)

Love in Vegas

8 First Dates

Rzhevsky Versus Napoleon

Love in the Big City

Love in the Big City 2

Office Romance

Our Time

Svaty

Dancing with the Stars (Ukrainian version)

(Ukrainian version) Servant of the People

Transition from actor to statesman

Volodymyr's love for acting made him popular among his audience, but he outdid himself with his role in the Servant of the People television series. In the series, he was a school teacher who wanted so badly to hold a prominent government position to effect profound changes.

Eventually, what he acted in a drama series translated into reality, and he started considering running for the presidency. As a result, Volodymyr Zelensky's approval rating to become the president of Ukraine soared in the political terrain and among the citizenry.

Who is the ruler of Ukraine?

Volodymyr accomplished his dream and became Ukraine's president in 2019. But then, Volodymyr Zelensky's leadership journey has not been all smooth and progressive. He has experienced and currently facing different degrees of hostilities that have threatened his country's economy and even existence.

For instance, Volodymyr Zelensky and Putin had met sometimes after his inauguration as president of Ukraine. They discussed specific issues pertinent to developing the international relation between both countries.

However, it seems all that is literally in flames as there is an ongoing war between Putin's Russia and Volodymyr's Ukraine over the latter's decision to start a process that may make it a NATO member. This is a move that Putin believes will jeopardise the security of Russia and is willing to do anything to stop that from taking place.

The war between both nations has taken a hostile dimension with Russia bombing some military facilities in Ukraine. This has led the Ukrainian president to declare martial law, and Ukrainians have been urged to take up arms to protect their country.

Appraising his leadership skills in the face of the ongoing challenge, a quick search of Volodymyr Zelensky's Twitter tags and his official account will bring you to a series of accolades being showered on him by several users regarding his bravery in the face of imminent danger.

Volodymyr Zelensky's family

Besides acting and leading, the Ukrainian president's family is another part of him that he cherishes so well. He has been married to his wife, Olena Kiyashko, since 2003, and together, they have produced two offspring: Krylo and Oleksandra.

Volodymyr Zelensky's net worth

According to the Sports Grail website, the Ukrainian president has amassed a net worth estimated at $1.5 million for himself from his entertainment and political endeavours.

The story of Ukraine's president and his rise to fame in the middle of an ongoing war between his country and a neighbouring country is inspirational as much as it is emotional. It further proves that nothing easy comes easy and that individuals may have hurdles to cross if they hope to reach their goals.

