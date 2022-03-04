How tall is Tom Cruise? Everything you need to know about the famous actor

How tall is Tom Cruise? If you are a movie enthusiast, Tom is not a stranger to you. What is Tom Cruise's real name? Born Thomas Cruise Mapother IV is a celebrated American actor and producer. His popularity has made fans want to know more about the famous actor. What is his net worth? How old is he? How tall is he? Read more here to find out!

Throughout his flourishing career, he has received various accolades, including three Golden Globe Awards, Academy Awards, and others.

Source: Getty Images

How old is Tom Cruise? The celebrated actor was born on July 3, 1962. Therefore, Tom Cruise's age is 59 years as of 2022. So, how tall is Tom Cruise? Find out here!

Tom Cruise's profile and bio

Birth Name: Thomas Cruise Mapother IV

Thomas Cruise Mapother IV Nick Name: TC

TC Age: 59 Years

59 Years Birth Place : Syracuse, New York

: Syracuse, New York Date of Birth : July 3, 1962

: July 3, 1962 Nationality : American

: American Home Town : Syracuse, New York

: Syracuse, New York Hobbies : Fencing, Skydiving, Scubadiving

: Fencing, Skydiving, Scubadiving Mother's Name: Mary Lee Pfeiffer

Mary Lee Pfeiffer Father's Name: Thomas Mapother III

Thomas Mapother III Sister: Lee Ann Mapother, Cass Mapother, Marian Mapother

Lee Ann Mapother, Cass Mapother, Marian Mapother Tom Cruise's children : Connor Cruise, Actor (born 1995), Isabella Jane Cruise (born 1992), Suri Cruise (born 2006)

: Connor Cruise, Actor (born 1995), Isabella Jane Cruise (born 1992), Suri Cruise (born 2006) School : Robert Hopkins Public School, Henry Munro Middle School, and Franciscan Seminary, Cincinnati, Ohio

: Robert Hopkins Public School, Henry Munro Middle School, and Franciscan Seminary, Cincinnati, Ohio Profession : American Actor and Filmmaker

: American Actor and Filmmaker Debut: Film- Endless Love (1981)

Film- Endless Love (1981) Religion : Scientology

: Scientology Zodiac Sign : Cancer

: Cancer Tom Cruise's height: 170 cm, 5' 7"

170 cm, 5' 7" Tom Cruise's weight: 68 kg

68 kg Chest Size : 44 Inches

: 44 Inches Biceps Size : 16 Inches

: 16 Inches Waist Size: 32 Inches

32 Inches Ethnicity: German, English, Irish

German, English, Irish Hair Colour : Dark Brown

: Dark Brown Eye Colour: Green

Background info

When growing up, he had a dream of becoming a priest and never dreamed of becoming an actor.

Source: Instagram

Mapother IV was born in Syracuse, New York. He had a troublesome upbringing as the father was abusive, and his family lived in deplorable conditions. Thus, there were no signs that Cruise would one day shine in the world of acting. When growing up, he dreamed of becoming a priest and never dreamt of becoming an actor. So, how did the whole journey of becoming one of the biggest movie stars in the United States come to be? Find more here!

Parents

He was born to Mary Lee, the mother who worked as a special education teacher. The father is Thomas Cruise Mapother III, and he worked as an electrical engineer. He has three sisters.

Marriage

Who is Tom Cruise's current wife? In 1987, he married actress Mimi Rogers after having a long term relationship. Unfortunately, their marriage did not work to their expectations as it ended in February 1990.

He later started to date actress Nicole Kidman, who tied the knot in December 1990. But, unfortunately, theirs too ended in a divorce.

He later started dating Katie Holmes, and they got married on November 18, 2006. The two are blessed with a daughter. However, after being together for five years, Katie filed for divorce on June 29, 2012.

Besides his three marriages, he has been in serious relationships with Nazanin Boniado, a British-Iranian actress, and Penelope Cruz, a Spanish actress.

Body measurements

The celebrated actor measures 5ft 7 inches tall. He also weighs approximate 147 pounds. He has been a darling to many for his striking looks!

Tom Cruise's acting career

He had a troublesome upbringing as the father was abusive, and his family lived in deplorable conditions. Photo: @Mapother

Despite having other dreams, destiny had other plans in store for him. This came to reality when he was 19 years old when he was called to feature in a small role in a film titled Endless Love. He performed excellently, and he changed his mind to pursue acting as a career.

Over the following years, he continued honing his acting skills and featuring in minor roles. His breakthrough came when he landed a major role in Risky Business, a romantic comedy. He impressed everyone with his outstanding performance, and it did not take long before he became the most sought after actor in Hollywood.

Tom Cruise iron man

Is Tom Cruise set for Iron Man? The Multiverse has previously been explored in Loki and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Thomas was set to play the character when an Iron Man film was prepped in the 1990s, but the project never came to fruition. So instead, Downey Jr played him from 2008 until 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

Tom Cruise's movies

1981: Endless Love

1983: The Outsiders

1985: Legend

1986: Top Gun

1988: Cocktail

1989: Born on the Fourth of July

1990: Days of Thunder

1992: Far and Away

1993: The Firm

1994: Interview with the Vampire

1996: Mission: Impossible

1998: Without Limits

1999: Eyes Wide Shut

2000: Mission: Impossible 2

2001: Stanley Kubrick: A Life in Pictures

2002: Space Station 3D

2003: Shattered Glass

2004: Collateral

2005: War of the Worlds

2006: Ask the Dust

2007: Lions for Lambs

2008: Tropic Thunder

2010: Knight and Day

2011: Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

2012: Rock of Ages

2013: Oblivion

2015: Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

2016: Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

2017: The Mummy

2018: Mission: Impossible – Fallout

2020: Top Gun: Maverick

Net worth

He impressed everyone with his outstanding performance, and it did not take long before he became the most sought after actor in Hollywood.

Source: Instagram

Is Tom Cruise rich? Yes! The American actor has a net worth estimated at $600 million. What is Tom Cruise's salary? His salary varies depending on the film. For instance, his two highest-paid movies are Mission Impossible 2 in 2000 and War of the Worlds in 2005. He earned $100 million from each movie.

From 1983 to 2019, he has earned $745 million in movie salaries, including bonuses.

How tall is Tom Cruise? Above is every detail you would love to know about the American actor's height and, age, among other exciting things. He is considered one of the biggest movie stars in the United States and was Hollywood's highest-paid actor in 2012. Briefly.zo.za wishes him the best in his career and life endeavours!

