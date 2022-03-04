How tall is Tom Cruise? Everything you need to know about the famous actor
How tall is Tom Cruise? If you are a movie enthusiast, Tom is not a stranger to you. What is Tom Cruise's real name? Born Thomas Cruise Mapother IV is a celebrated American actor and producer. His popularity has made fans want to know more about the famous actor. What is his net worth? How old is he? How tall is he? Read more here to find out!
How old is Tom Cruise? The celebrated actor was born on July 3, 1962. Therefore, Tom Cruise's age is 59 years as of 2022. He has received various accolades throughout his flourishing career, including three Golden Globe Awards, Academy Awards, and others, as described more in this article. So, how tall is Tom Cruise? Find out here!
Tom Cruise's profile and bio
- Birth Name: Thomas Cruise Mapother IV
- Nick Name: TC
- Age: 59 Years
- Birth Place: Syracuse, New York
- Date of Birth: July 3, 1962
- Nationality: American
- Home Town: Syracuse, New York
- Hobbies: Fencing, Skydiving, Scubadiving
- Mother's Name: Mary Lee Pfeiffer
- Father's Name: Thomas Mapother III
- Sister: Lee Ann Mapother, Cass Mapother, Marian Mapother
- Tom Cruise's children: Connor Cruise, Actor (born 1995), Isabella Jane Cruise (born 1992), Suri Cruise (born 2006)
- School: Robert Hopkins Public School, Henry Munro Middle School, and Franciscan Seminary, Cincinnati, Ohio
- Profession: American Actor and Filmmaker
- Debut: Film- Endless Love (1981)
- Religion: Scientology
- Zodiac Sign: Cancer
- Tom Cruise's height: 170 cm, 5' 7"
- Tom Cruise's weight: 68 kg
- Chest Size: 44 Inches
- Biceps Size: 16 Inches
- Waist Size: 32 Inches
- Ethnicity: German, English, Irish
- Hair Colour: Dark Brown
- Eye Colour: Green
Background info
Mapother IV was born in Syracuse, New York. He had a troublesome upbringing as the father was abusive, and his family lived in deplorable conditions. Thus, there were no signs that Cruise would one day shine in the world of acting. When growing up, he dreamed of becoming a priest and never dreamt of becoming an actor. So, how did the whole journey of becoming one of the biggest movie stars in the United States come to be? Find more here!
Parents
He was born to Mary Lee, the mother who worked as a special education teacher. The father is Thomas Cruise Mapother III, and he worked as an electrical engineer. He has three sisters.
Marriage
Who is Tom Cruise's current wife? In 1987, he married actress Mimi Rogers after having a long term relationship. Unfortunately, their marriage did not work to their expectations as it ended in February 1990.
He later started to date actress Nicole Kidman, who tied the knot in December 1990. But, unfortunately, theirs too ended in a divorce.
He later started dating Katie Holmes, and they got married on November 18, 2006. The two are blessed with a daughter. However, after being together for five years, Katie filed for divorce on June 29, 2012.
Besides his three marriages, he has been in serious relationships with Nazanin Boniado, a British-Iranian actress, and Penelope Cruz, a Spanish actress.
Body measurements
The celebrated actor measures 5ft 7 inches tall. He also weighs approximate 147 pounds. He has been a darling to many for his striking looks!
Tom Cruise's acting career
Despite having other dreams, destiny had other plans in store for him. This came to reality when he was 19 years old when he was called to feature in a small role in a film titled Endless Love. He performed excellently, and he changed his mind to pursue acting as a career.
Over the following years, he continued honing his acting skills and featuring in minor roles. His breakthrough came when he landed a major role in Risky Business, a romantic comedy. He impressed everyone with his outstanding performance, and it did not take long before he became the most sought after actor in Hollywood.
Tom Cruise iron man
Is Tom Cruise set for Iron Man? The Multiverse has previously been explored in Loki and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Thomas was set to play the character when an Iron Man film was prepped in the 1990s, but the project never came to fruition. So instead, Downey Jr played him from 2008 until 2019's Avengers: Endgame.
Tom Cruise's movies
- 1981: Endless Love
- 1983: The Outsiders
- 1985: Legend
- 1986: Top Gun
- 1988: Cocktail
- 1989: Born on the Fourth of July
- 1990: Days of Thunder
- 1992: Far and Away
- 1993: The Firm
- 1994: Interview with the Vampire
- 1996: Mission: Impossible
- 1998: Without Limits
- 1999: Eyes Wide Shut
- 2000: Mission: Impossible 2
- 2001: Stanley Kubrick: A Life in Pictures
- 2002: Space Station 3D
- 2003: Shattered Glass
- 2004: Collateral
- 2005: War of the Worlds
- 2006: Ask the Dust
- 2007: Lions for Lambs
- 2008: Tropic Thunder
- 2010: Knight and Day
- 2011: Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
- 2012: Rock of Ages
- 2013: Oblivion
- 2015: Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation
- 2016: Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
- 2017: The Mummy
- 2018: Mission: Impossible – Fallout
- 2020: Top Gun: Maverick
Net worth
Is Tom Cruise rich? Yes! The American actor has a net worth estimated at $600 million. What is Tom Cruise's salary? His salary varies depending on the film. For instance, his two highest-paid movies are Mission Impossible 2 in 2000 and War of the Worlds in 2005. He earned $100 million from each movie.
From 1983 to 2019, he has earned $745 million in movie salaries, including bonuses.
How tall is Tom Cruise? Above is every detail you would love to know about the American actor's height and, age, among other exciting things. He is considered one of the biggest movie stars in the United States and was Hollywood's highest-paid actor in 2012. Briefly.zo.za wishes him the best in his career and life endeavours!
