Who is Loren Gray? Age, boyfriends, no makeup, movies, songs, profiles, worth

Loren Gray is a popular social media star, singer, and American model. Loren commenced posting to musical.ly in 2015 when she was in school, and since then, her following her become massive. In the fall of 2018, she released her debut single My Story. So, how well do you know Loren?

Loren Gray attends Instagram's GRAMMY Luncheon on January 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Loren Gray's net worth is estimated to be about $3 million. Her net worth is a result of her success on social media platforms. She is also a model and singer. The beauty has appeared in English singer HRVY’s music video Personal.

Loren Gray's profile summary

Full name: Loren Gray

Loren Gray Year of birth: April 19, 2002

April 19, 2002 Loren Gray's age: 19 years as of 2022

19 years as of 2022 Place of birth: Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Nationality: American

American Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Gender: Female

Female Popular as: Social media personality, singer, and American model

Social media personality, singer, and American model Mother: Debbie Beech

Debbie Beech Father: Jeremy Beech

Jeremy Beech Height: 5 feet 8 inches

5 feet 8 inches Net worth: $3 million

$3 million Twitter: @iamlorengray

@iamlorengray Instagram: @loren and @lorenxgray

@loren and @lorenxgray YouTube: Loren Gray

Loren Gray TikTok: @Loren Gray

How old is Loren Gray?

The model was born on April 19, 2002 and that makes her 19 years old as of 2022. Her parents are Jeremy and Debbie Beech. Loren Gray's college education was completed in Public College in Pottstown.

Loren Gray attends the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021 honoring TikTok and Jeremy Scott at Pacific Design Center on November 04, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

After becoming popular on social media, she started being bullied in college and eventually relocated to Los Angeles.

Loren Gray's Tik Tok

The beauty joined Tik Tok in 2015 and amassed a huge following on her platform. However, she started being bullied at school. So she relocated from Pennsylvania to Los Angeles, California and grew her social media platform.

At the time of writing this she has more than 51 million Tik Tok followers. She also has a huge fan base on her Instagram account. She has about 22.4 million followers. The beauty has also released a few songs. Loren Gray's songs include;

My Story

Kick You Out

Queens

Options

Lie Like That

Anti-Everything

Can’t Do It

Cake

Loren landed a small view in Taylor Swift’s music video The Man in 2020, one of the most popular songs from Taylor’s new album. In 2016 and 2018, she was a nominee for the Teen Choice Award. In 2018, she also collaborated with HRVY on a music video.

Loren Gray's boyfriends

The model is currently not speculated to be in any relationship. However, she has previously been in a few relationships. She was once dating Joey Kisluk, but their relationship came to a halt. She also dated social media personality Juwany Roman, but their love was short-lived.

Loren Gray's no makeup photo

Who is Loren Gray shares her picture where she has no makeup. Photo: @loren

The model is known for her luxurious way of living. She is popular for dressing up like a Barbie doll and always having her makeup on point. However, she also posts some photos without makeup and still looks gorgeous.

Loren Gray's sexual assault ordeal

In early2020, the TikTok star revealed that she was once assaulted at a tender age. She revealed she was just 12 years old when the ordeal happened. She revealed that her innocence was stolen from her in the basement of someone she once trusted.

This is me, over five years ago, not long before my 13th birthday. At this time, I had my innocence stolen from me in the basement of someone I trusted. I only told one person and to this day she remains my best friend.

I struggled to put the pieces together as to why this had happened to me. It took two months for me to finally tell my parents. I felt dirty, hopeless, broken and worthless. I was confused and scared. I felt like it was my fault.

She revealed that she was once afraid to tell her story as people would maybe view her differently and she would also lose the people she loved. She said it was all out of her control and she never deserved it. She came out stronger and today is proud of herself.

Loren Gray’s popularity has grown despite her being quite young. At such a young age, she is making waves in the music and modeling industry. Her fans can only wait and see what she has in store for them.

