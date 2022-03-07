How you raise your children often determines what they will grow up to be, and those that are not raised right end up being menaces in society. Every child has to be taught that actions have consequences for which they must take responsibility. This lesson was learned the hard way by Ethan Couch, who not only had to face time for his actions but had to live with what he did.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Ethan s an American who, at age 16, killed four people while driving under the influence on June 15, 2013, in Burleson, Texas. Photo: @DealinRugs

Source: Twitter

Ethan Couch first hit the headlines in 2013, when he was 16 years old, after killing four people and injuring several others while driving under the influence. What made him famous was his defence using a new term called 'affluenza', referring to a disease affecting wealthy spoilt children that prevents them from thinking about consequences. This led him to earn the name, Affluenza Teen. So, where is Ethan Couch now?

Ethan Couch's profile

Full name: Ethan Anthony Couch

Ethan Anthony Couch Known as: Affluenza Teen

Affluenza Teen Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 11th of April 1997

11th of April 1997 Place of birth: Tarrant County, Texas, United States of America

Tarrant County, Texas, United States of America Ethan Couch's age: 24 years (As of 2022)

24 years (As of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Nationality: Ameican

Ameican Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Religion: Christian

Christian Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Mother: Tonya

Tonya Father: Fred

Fred Occupation: Employee at their family business

Employee at their family business Criminal Status: Convicted, sentenced to probation

Convicted, sentenced to probation Capture status: Released

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Ethan Couch's biography

How old is Ethan Couch? He was born on the 11th of April, 1997, in Tarrant County, Texas, United States. He is currently 24 years old, but he will be turning 25 years old on the 11th of April 2022. Ethan Couch's parents are Fredrick and Tonya Couch. Fred and Tanya married in 1997 and parted ways in 2007.

Ethan Couch's accident

Affluenza teen after being released from jail. Photo: @Michael11477553

Source: Twitter

According to Ethan Couch's documentary, on the evening of the 15th of July, 2013, he was seen on surveillance stealing beer from a Walmart store. At the time, Ethan was 16 years old and was driving his father's red Ford F-30 with seven passengers inside.

About an hour later, he was driving at 110km/hour on the designated 64km/hour rural, two-lane Burleson-Retta Road. It was when he ran into Breanna Mitchell's sport utility vehicle, who had been involved in a separate car accident, and was using Hollie Boyles' phone to call for help.

Couch's truck flipped over and struck a tree.

Ethan Couch's victims were nine in number, four of whom passed away. Their names were 43-year-old Pastor Brian Jennings, 52-year-old Hollie Boyles and her 21-year-old daughter Shelby Boyles, and 24-year-old Breanna Mitchell.

Ethan and seven of his friends, all of whom had not put their seatbelts on, survived. Two of Jenning's children survived, and two people in a hit Volks Wagen survived.

Ethan Couch's penalty

Three hours later, the scene was covered in a pool of blood. Ethan tested for 0.24% blood alcohol content, three times the legal limit for adult drivers, and positive for marijuana and diazepam.

He was charged with four counts of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault, and the prosecutor was seeking 20 years imprisonment. However, Miller, a psychologist, argued that Ethan Couch's affluenza, a psychological malaise supposedly affecting wealthy young people, was to blame. He argued that Ethan could not think of the consequences of his action because his parents, who are wealthy people, had taught him money buys privilege.

This sparked a lot of outrage online, and the fact that he was sentenced to 10 years probation, subsequently ordering him to go to a mental facility, a sentence which many thought was lenient.

In 2015, a video showing how much Couch was drinking surfaced, and he became the subject of a search. He and his mother tried to flee to Mexico but were arrested, and Ethan was sentenced to 2 years in prison and got out in 2018.

In 2020, he was taken back to prison for violating his probation but was released a day later.

What has happened to Ethan Couch?

The Affluenza teen being taken to court. Photo: @Jezebel

Source: Twitter

Ethan Couch today lives in his house, with probation not to drink any alcohol. He is still under his 10-year probation and is under rehabilitation.

Where is Tonya Couch today?

In 2019, Tonya, incarcerated in the Tarrant County Jail for a probation violation, said she has been unemployed for more than a year. Due to the notoriety derived from her legal entanglements, she cannot get or keep a job. Additionally, she has been in and out of jail (failed drug tests) since she helped her son flee to Mexico in 2016.

What happened to Ethan Couch's father?

The Couch family seems very controversial as Fred, a businessman, was charged with an alleged choking incident involving a girlfriend. Additionally, according to Texas prosecutors, the father of the so-called "affluenza teen" has been charged with assault stemming from an incident in which he allegedly choked his girlfriend.

A Tarrant County grand jury declined to indict affluenza dad, Fred Couch, on the domestic assault charge.

Ethan Couch is an example of how things could go wrong if parents do not raise their children correctly. Although the law caught up with him, many still believe that the punishment was not enough for the four lives he took.

READ ALSO:

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Justin Combs's biography. He is an American actor and footballer.

He is famously known for being the son of rapper and multi-million businessman Sean "Diddy" Combs. Get to know more about Justin Combs here.

Source: Briefly News