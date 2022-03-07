Who is Amber Sienna? Age, height, movie list, no makeup, career, net worth
Amber Sienna is a stunning model who is not only beautiful but also blessed with brains as she passed college with a triple distinction. She is very private, and it is easy to miss some key interesting facts about her life. This article will give you a glimpse into Amber Sienna's biography and the numerous ups and downs of her career.
She has a stunning physique and a very beautiful face, which helped her get into the modeling world. She soon pivoted into acting and has featured in some major films. She is the true representation of beauty and brains and that anyone can have it all! Find out more about Amber Sienna below.
Amber Sienna's profile summary
- Real Name: Amber Sienna
- Profession: Actress
- Amber Sienna's age: 30 years as of 2022
- Date of Birth: 7th April 1991
- Place of birth: England, United Kingdom
- Nationality: British
- Zodiac Sign: Aries
- Marital Status: Single
- Boyfriend: Not Known
- Sexual Orientation: Straight
- Amber Sienna's college: South East Essex College
- Ethnicity: White
- Amber Sienna's height: 5 feet 9 inches
- Weight: 54 kgs
- Amber Sienna's measurements: 32-24-34 inches
- Eye Color: Blue
- Hair Color: Blonde
- Amber Sienna's net worth: $1 million and $5 million
Early life and education
Amber Sienna was born on 7th April 1991. She is a British actress and model from London, England. She rose to fame after gracing the cover of many publications, including Vanquish and Playboy. Soon after, she became internationally recognised after getting into the fashion world, where she posed for many bikini and lingerie brands. There is little to no information about her family, siblings, and parents.
She attended one of the best universities in the United Kingdom, the South East Essex College, where she got her Diploma in Beauty. This diploma is known as BTEC National, and her majors were in therapy and sciences. After completing her studies, she began her career as a model and later pivoted into the entertainment industry.
Her staggeringly good looks and soft features landed her a job as a model almost instantly. Soon after she joined Playboy Enterprises Incorporated in March 2011.
Career
Sienna worked as a makeup artist before she got into the showbiz industry. She landed her first job in 2010, but she began in June at Giorgio Armani and Fragrance Associate for Chanel and Cartier. She worked there for eight months and later quit in January 2011.
In March 2011, she was able to get her lifetime opportunity where she worked with the Playboy brand, which changed her life forever. At this time, her career was managed by Lusco Model Management. Her first acting gig was in a drama-themed movie My Dinner with Herve, released in 2018.
Filmography
In 2021, Sienna acted in a big movie, F9, also known as the Fast Saga; Fast and furious 9. It is an action-based movie that gained a lot of traction when it was released. The movie featured some big actors such as Vin Diesel, John Cena, Charlize Theron, Cardi B, Ludacris and much more.
Amber Sienna in Venom
She featured in Venom 2 in September 2021, one of Marvel's comics that stars Tom Hardy, and Michelle Williamson. She has another acting role in The Batman, which was directed by Matt Reeves, to be released this year 2022. Her activity in Marvel Studios and DC Entertainment is set to continue, and we hope to see more of her skills.
Personal life
She keeps her love life and relationships very low key and not much is known about her. She has garnered lots of success with her work in the creative entertainment industry and has quite the exciting movie list bagged.
Amber Sienna's movie list
- The Batman - 2022
- Venom - 2021
- Fast & Furious 9 - 2021
- My Dinner with Herve - 2018
- Pennyworth - 2019
- Pan - 2015
Amber has had a lot of success in her career, and she has gradually made a name for herself in the industry. There is very little information about her personal life and background. She remains a sensation in this day and age as she continues to model for major brands but keep her life under wraps.
