Who is Belle Delphine? Age, no makeup, height, profiles, salary, net worth

Who is Belle Delphine? Born Mary-Belle Kirschner, Delphine is a famous South African-born English model and Internet celebrity, porn star, and YouTuber. She went viral after selling her Gamer Girl BathWater online and has since been in various scandals, which resulted in her Instagram account being suspended. So, how old is she? What is her net worth? Is she married? Get this info and much more in this article!

She went viral after selling her Gamer Girl Bath Water online.

Source: Instagram

How old is Belle Delphine? She was born on October 23, 1999. Thus, Belle Delphine's age is 22 as of March 2022. The British YouTuber, adult star, and model rose to prominence following her provocative photos and videos that she used to post across all her media platforms. In July 2019, she went a notch higher and started selling her Gamer Girl Bath Water to thirsty fans. But what happened to Belle Delphine? What is her net worth? Read more about that and much more in this article!

Belle Delphine profiles

Real Name: Mary-Belle Kirschner

Mary-Belle Kirschner Nick Name : Belle Delphine

: Belle Delphine Profession : Actress, model, and YouTuber

: Actress, model, and YouTuber Zodiac : Scorpio

: Scorpio Ethnicity : White

: White Marital Status: Single

Single Age : 22 Years as of March 2022

: 22 Years as of March 2022 Belle Delphine's height : 5'6″

: 5'6″ Eye Colour: Hazel

Hazel Belle Delphine's hair colour : Always changing but currently brown

: Always changing but currently brown Date of Birth: October 23, 1999

October 23, 1999 Birth Place: Cape Town, South Africa

Cape Town, South Africa Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Nationality : South African

: South African School Name: Priestlands School in Lymington

Priestlands School in Lymington Famous as : Cosplayer, Social Media Star

: Cosplayer, Social Media Star Twitter : @BelleDelphinee

: @BelleDelphinee Instagram : @bellekittydelphine

: @bellekittydelphine Net worth: $5 million

Background info

She dropped out of school at 14 years after being bullied online.

Source: Instagram

She was born in Cape Town, South Africa but later moved to England when she was 11 years old. She was brought up in a Christian background. Unfortunately, her parents later divorced, and she had to move to Lymington, England, with her mother.

Education

While in Hampshire, she attended Priestlands School. Unfortunately, she dropped out after being bullied online. She was diagnosed with depression. After dropping out, she had to do menial jobs available. She, at one point, worked as a nanny, barista, as well as a waitress.

Is Belle Delphine in a relationship?

She is said to have had many relations over the years. However, the most notable one was when she was dating Goran Vigurs. Unfortunately, the pair parted ways, and it is not yet public who she is currently dating.

Body measurements

How tall is Belle Delphine? She stands at the height of 5ft 5 inches tall. Besides, she weighs approximately 55 kg. She wears a bra cup size of 33 C. She has beautiful brown eyes and has blonde hair. She is a fitness freak as well. She changes her hair colour to white, green, red, and many other colours depending on her mood.

In April 2019, Belle Delphine's no makeup photo surfaced online, and fans could not hide their joy. Fans were thrilled by her outstanding beauty.

Career

She rose to fame by posting fairly and kitten costume photos on her social media platforms.

Source: Instagram

While still working as a casual in different places, she often posted photos on her media platforms. She would later start posting photos in lingerie. This attracted more than 4.5 million followers. She felt encouraged and would also share a lot of cosplay. This would range from an elf kitty girl to a sexy police officer. But her posts would later come to an end in July 2019, after her account was suspended for violating Instagram's guidelines.

When she lost her Instagram account, she also felt utterly lost at the time. She had a tough time deciding what to do with her career. But one thing she knew was that she did not want to have a conventional career. That left her with the option of pursuing her career as a social media personality.

Why is Belle Delphine famous? First, she rose to fame by posting fairly and kitten costume photos on her social media platforms.

Besides Instagram, she is also on Twitter, with more than 1.6 million followers. In addition, Belle Delphine's Youtube channel was launched in July 2016. Although she has only posted a few videos, the channel has attracted more than 2.1 million subscribers and 17 million views.

Belle Delphine's Bath Water

The model took social media by storm when she declared that she was selling her bathwater. True to her words, she packaged the water, and her fans bought it. It was later reported that more than 50 people who took the water contracted Herpes. She sold her gamer girl bathwater at $30 per jar. The bathwater's first batch was sold out in 3 days and became a huge commercial success.

When asked why she sold her bathwater, she was quick to quote,' let me drink your bathwater', a popular joke in the community among gamers. Although it is just a funny quote, she saw it nice to turn it into a reality. So, she not only made fun out of the whole thing, but she also made money out of it!

Belle Delphine's net worth

The model took social media by storm when she declared that she was selling her bathwater.

Source: Instagram

Following her popularity and a huge media presence, she accumulated vast wealth despite her young age. She has a net worth estimated at $5 million. Undoubtedly, she is setting the stage for a promising career with a growing social media presence and is a force to reckon with!

What is Belle Delphine's salary? She reportedly earns a monthly income of $1.2 million via her subscription site, OnlyFans and that figure is expected to jump considerably.

What happened to Belle Delphine and where is she?

Source: Instagram

Why has Belle Delphine disappeared?

After disappearing from social media in October 2019, she claimed that she had been arrested after she spray-painted the car of someone who had stolen her hamster. Then, in June 2020, she announced her return to social media.

Above is everything you would love to know about Belle Delphine, the cosplayer and model who rose to fame by posting fairy and kitten costume photos on her Instagram account. Besides, she is famous for incorporating her fans' names into her photo work. She keeps on standing out as truly newsworthy for her cash making jokes on social media.

