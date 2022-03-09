Who is Pink Sparkles? Age, Asmongold, background, career, profiles, net worth

Pink Sparkles is a famous Canadian actress, YouTuber, Twitch Steamer and social media personality. While most internet celebrities stick to one social media platform, Pink devotes her time to many platforms. She publishes quality content on YouTube, where her popularity has spiralled upwards. She also streamed live games on Twitch, attracting a considerable following.

Online content creation is turning out to be a profitable career for people of all kinds as they showcase their unique talents. Pink Sparkles’ biography shows that she is among those who have cashed in from such ventures. Her speciality is beauty vlogging, as she creates content dealing with hair, makeup, cosmetics and other beauty products.

Pink Sparkles’ profile summary and bio

Name: Pink Sparkles

Pink Sparkles Real Name: Samantha Tomlinson

Samantha Tomlinson Date of Birth: May 2, 1995

May 2, 1995 Place of Birth: Poland

Poland Age: 26 Years Old

26 Years Old Birth Sign: Taurus

Taurus Gender : Female

: Female Sexuality: Straight

Straight Ethnicity: White

White Nationality : Canadian

: Canadian Religion: Christian

Christian Residence : California, United States

: California, United States Height in Feet: 5'5''

5'5'' Height in Meters : 1.65

: 1.65 Weight in Kg: 55

55 Weight in Lbs: 121

121 Bra Cup Size: 33 C

33 C Eye Color: Dark Brown

Dark Brown Hair Color: Blonde

Blonde Mother : Stacy

: Stacy Siblings: Chelsey & Derek

Chelsey & Derek YouTube: PinkBarbieDolly, SockzVSbarbie

PinkBarbieDolly, SockzVSbarbie Marital Status : Single

: Single Profession: Teacher, YouTuber, Gamer

Pink Sparkles’ early life and education

Pink Sparkles’ real name is Samantha Tomlensen, and she is originally from Poland, where she was born on May 2, 1995. Pink Sparkles’ age is 26 years as of 2022. She is the daughter of Stacy (mother), and her father's identity has not been disclosed. She calls her mother her best friend as the two share a very strong bond with no secrets between them.

Samantha loved watching television a lot in her teenage years. She also used to play plenty of sports, including volleyball, badminton and basketball.

Career

Pink Sparkles used to be a teacher in her home country for two years, but her love for video games made her change careers. The entry of Samantha into the world of social media can be traced back to September 21, 2009, when she created her most popular YouTube channel.

Not until May 1, 2010, she uploaded her first video on the channel. The video, which was titled 3 quick and easy hairstyles for school, demonstrated easy hairstyles that were fashionable among teenagers. It got about 150,000 likes and earned her more than 5,000 subscribers.

Having experienced success, she created another channel with the username PinkBarbieDolly, where she posts videos about vegan recipes and other routine vlogs.

The photos from Pink Sparkles’ Instagram prove that her career goal is to ensure women embrace their beauty and feel confident and beautiful. That is why she works hard to look stunning and sticks to a healthy diet. In addition, she is a risk-taker, as she dyed her hair in different colours and experimented with tattoos and piercings.

Pink Sparkles’ YouTube channel sockzVSbarbie is a collaborative gaming and challenge channel owned by her brother. The two engage in unexpected challenges that are trending. In addition, the channel provides them with an opportunity to hang out together and create beautiful memories.

Samantha is famously known as a Twitch streamer who streams live games including Fortnite, League of Legends and Wow. She gained more than 1.1 million subscribers on the platform. However, in recent years, she has been posting adult content on her social media platforms, and as a result, she was banned from Twitch for 24 hours. Pink Sparkles’ Twitter account is where she announced the ban.

Husband and children

The YouTuber was in a previous relationship with a guy named Dahltyn. After dating for a while, she moved from her family's house, and they started living together. They loved pets and owned a cat and a dog. They created a YouTube channel and named it 'The Challenge Chomp'. They posted videos of themselves participating in challenges, but they later broke up.

Who has Asmongold dated? Pink happens to be one of the women who have dated Zack, the streamer of the World of Warcraft streamer known as Asmongold. Pink Sparkles’ Asmongold relationship made them a popular steamer couple on Twitch, but they separated in December 2019. Who dates Pink Sparkles? Samantha, aka Pink and Austin Backman, started dating in 2020. There is speculation that they broke up and that Pink is currently single.

Pink Sparkles’ net worth

Pink Sparkles has established herself as a formidable online influencer and a gaming personality, attracting a substantial income from online streaming and the various channels she runs.

While it is clear that Pink Sparkles has made a lot of money from her online career, details of her net worth are scanty. According to the starsgab website, Pink Sparkles' net worth is around $500,000. She makes a good portion of her money from paid partnerships and advertisements.

Pink Sparkles’ fast facts

Where is Pink Sparkles originally from? She hails from Poland even though she resides in the United States. Are Asmongold and Pink Sparkles back together? In a recent live stream, Asmongold was caught watching Pink's stream before he quickly minimized the screen. This prompted speculation that they were back together, but no confirmation has been made. Where did Pink Sparkles go? She has been active in her various social media platforms, where she keeps creating a variety of content for her fan base. Who dates Pink Sparkles? As of 2022, there is no evidence that Pink is dating anyone; hence, it is safe to say that she is single.

There is no reason why you should go out hunting for a job when you can make money from the comfort of your home like Pink Sparkles. She has two very successful YouTube Channels that have enabled her to create a big brand. Through those channels, she has earned millions while doing the things she loves most.

