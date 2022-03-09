Who is Yolanda Lynes? Age, husband, height, movies list, profiles, net worth

Who is Yolanda Lynes? Yolanda is a famous actress from the United Kingdom. You may know her from popular films such as Dragon Kingdom (2018) as Arete, Case Closed Movie (2020) as Sammie, and Black Widow (2021) as the Widow.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Black Widow actress Yolanda Lynes. Photo: @yolandalynes

Source: Instagram

Yolanda Lynes grew up in the suburbs of the United Kingdom. Here is everything there is to know about the talented TV girl, including her origin, age, boyfriend, height, weight, movies' list, and current net worth.

Yolanda Lynes' profile summary

Full name : Yolanda Lynes

: Yolanda Lynes Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : June 25, 1992

: June 25, 1992 Place of birth : London, United Kingdom

: London, United Kingdom Yolanda Lynes' age : Will be turning 30 years old later in 2022

: Will be turning 30 years old later in 2022 Zodiac sign : Cancer

: Cancer Nationality : British

: British Ethnicity : White

: White Yolanda Lynes' height : 5'8" (1.78 m)

: 5'8" (1.78 m) Weight: 56 kilograms (123 lbs)

56 kilograms (123 lbs) Body measurements : 32-26-33

: 32-26-33 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Green

Green Twitter: @yolandalynes

@yolandalynes Facebook: @ yolandalynes

yolandalynes Instagram: @yolandalynes

@yolandalynes Website: yolandalynes.com

yolandalynes.com Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Relationship status : Single

: Single Profession : Actress, writer, producer

: Actress, writer, producer Hobbies : Traveling, cycling, martial arts

: Traveling, cycling, martial arts Famous for : Roles in movies such as Black Widow

: Roles in movies such as Black Widow Yolanda Lynes' net worth: $5 million

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Yolanda Lynes' biography

The Black Widow actress. Photo: @yolandalynes

Source: Instagram

Yolanda is a British-born actress with Italian heritage. Most of her family is based on the Amalfi Coast. She has a younger brother.

She trains regularly in martial arts like Boxing, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, and Taekwondo, and enjoys firearms training. Her favourite food is burgers, and she loves green, black, and white colours.

Yolanda Lynes' movies and TV shows

Yolanda Lynes' Black Widow character as a trained assassin is one of her most famous. However, her debut movie was The Take Down in 2017 as Amber's Mother. Her other films and TV appearances include:

2022: Knives Out 2

2022: Pennyworth as the stunt performer in 1 episode

2021: C600: Infiltration as fight choreographer

2020: Knuckledust as Ally Maxwell

2020: Jenny & Jimmy: A Glimpse as Jenny

2018: Love Yatri as Skater Girl

2017: The Real Target as Linda

2017: Tengu, Birdmen of the Mountains as Mia

Besides being a talented actress, the Black Widow widow is a good piano player, an excellent writer, and a producer. For instance, she wrote and produced The Real Target and Case Closed Movie.

In addition, she featured hero in the 21/22 PlayStation commercial “Best of PlayStation Plus”. Here, she is featured in live-action games such as Monster Hunter, Call of Duty, and Red Dead Redemption.

Yolanda Lynes' boyfriend

Ms. Lynes is not married, so there is no Yolanda Lynes' husband. However, the actress was engaged to her long-time boyfriend, David Cheung, a Hong Kong-Chinese action actor, martial artist, and stunt performer.

Lynes and David started dating in October 2015. The two got engaged on 2020's New Years' eve, at Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu. However, the wedding never happened, and according to some sources, the two broke up and the actress is now focusing on her career.

Net worth

A picture of the British actress Lynes. Photo: @yolandalynes

Source: Instagram

Lynes is approximately $5 million. The soon-to-be 30-year-old has amassed great fortune mainly through her acting career. She has been actively involved in the entertainment industry for about 5 years now and is a highly-skilled actress to watch out for.

Yolanda Lynes is a multi-talented actress, writer, and producer with a brighter future. Which is your favourite Yolanda Lynes' TV role? Share with us in the comments section below.

READ ALSO: Who is Kane Lim? Age, spouse, parents, career, net worth, what does he own?

Briefly.co.za published interesting facts about Kane Lim. Kane is the only Singaporean cast member of Bling Empire on Netflix.

He owns several properties, making him a young, wealthy, and good-looking man.

Source: Briefly News