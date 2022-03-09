Who is Yolanda Lynes? Age, husband, height, movies list, profiles, net worth
Who is Yolanda Lynes? Yolanda is a famous actress from the United Kingdom. You may know her from popular films such as Dragon Kingdom (2018) as Arete, Case Closed Movie (2020) as Sammie, and Black Widow (2021) as the Widow.
Yolanda Lynes grew up in the suburbs of the United Kingdom. Here is everything there is to know about the talented TV girl, including her origin, age, boyfriend, height, weight, movies' list, and current net worth.
Yolanda Lynes' profile summary
- Full name: Yolanda Lynes
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: June 25, 1992
- Place of birth: London, United Kingdom
- Yolanda Lynes' age: Will be turning 30 years old later in 2022
- Zodiac sign: Cancer
- Nationality: British
- Ethnicity: White
- Yolanda Lynes' height: 5'8" (1.78 m)
- Weight: 56 kilograms (123 lbs)
- Body measurements: 32-26-33
- Hair colour: Blonde
- Eye colour: Green
- Twitter: @yolandalynes
- Facebook: @yolandalynes
- Instagram: @yolandalynes
- Website: yolandalynes.com
- Sexual orientation: Straight
- Relationship status: Single
- Profession: Actress, writer, producer
- Hobbies: Traveling, cycling, martial arts
- Famous for: Roles in movies such as Black Widow
- Yolanda Lynes' net worth: $5 million
Yolanda Lynes' biography
Yolanda is a British-born actress with Italian heritage. Most of her family is based on the Amalfi Coast. She has a younger brother.
She trains regularly in martial arts like Boxing, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, and Taekwondo, and enjoys firearms training. Her favourite food is burgers, and she loves green, black, and white colours.
Yolanda Lynes' movies and TV shows
Yolanda Lynes' Black Widow character as a trained assassin is one of her most famous. However, her debut movie was The Take Down in 2017 as Amber's Mother. Her other films and TV appearances include:
- 2022: Knives Out 2
- 2022: Pennyworth as the stunt performer in 1 episode
- 2021: C600: Infiltration as fight choreographer
- 2020: Knuckledust as Ally Maxwell
- 2020: Jenny & Jimmy: A Glimpse as Jenny
- 2018: Love Yatri as Skater Girl
- 2017: The Real Target as Linda
- 2017: Tengu, Birdmen of the Mountains as Mia
Besides being a talented actress, the Black Widow widow is a good piano player, an excellent writer, and a producer. For instance, she wrote and produced The Real Target and Case Closed Movie.
In addition, she featured hero in the 21/22 PlayStation commercial “Best of PlayStation Plus”. Here, she is featured in live-action games such as Monster Hunter, Call of Duty, and Red Dead Redemption.
Yolanda Lynes' boyfriend
Ms. Lynes is not married, so there is no Yolanda Lynes' husband. However, the actress was engaged to her long-time boyfriend, David Cheung, a Hong Kong-Chinese action actor, martial artist, and stunt performer.
Lynes and David started dating in October 2015. The two got engaged on 2020's New Years' eve, at Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu. However, the wedding never happened, and according to some sources, the two broke up and the actress is now focusing on her career.
Net worth
Lynes is approximately $5 million. The soon-to-be 30-year-old has amassed great fortune mainly through her acting career. She has been actively involved in the entertainment industry for about 5 years now and is a highly-skilled actress to watch out for.
Yolanda Lynes is a multi-talented actress, writer, and producer with a brighter future. Which is your favourite Yolanda Lynes' TV role? Share with us in the comments section below.
