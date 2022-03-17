The choice to get married can lead one to sacrifice a career. For example, Paloma Jimenez left her career to support her husband in his career and raise her family too. Although she had trained and relocated to the United States to grow herself, she chose family. Today, she is among the celebrities who have been stuck in marriage for a long time.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Jiménez poses for photos during the red carpet of Cosmopolitan Fashion Night at Campo Marte in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Carlos Tischler

Source: Getty Images

Paloma Jiménez is a Mexican model and actress who has been in a relationship with ‘Fast and Furious’ star Vin Diesel. She has appeared on the cover of Maxim's Mexican Edition and done ad campaigns for various international brands, such as Coca Cola, Honda, and Pantene.

Paloma Jiménez' profile summary and bio

Full name : Karla Paloma Jiménez Denagustin

: Karla Paloma Jiménez Denagustin Gender: Female

Female Date of birth : August 22, 1983

: August 22, 1983 Age: 38 years old

38 years old Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth: Acapulco, Guerrero Mexico

Acapulco, Guerrero Mexico Current residence : Beverly Hills, California, United States.

: Beverly Hills, California, United States. Nationality: Mexican

Mexican Ethnicity: Latin

Latin Religion: Christian

Christian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'8''

5'8'' Height in centimetres: 178

178 Weight in pounds: 136 lbs

136 lbs Weight in kilograms : 62

: 62 Body measurements in inches: 33-26-35

33-26-35 Body measurements in centimetres: 83-66-89

83-66-89 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark Brown

Dark Brown Marital status: Married

Married Partner: Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel Children: Hania Riley Diesel, Vincent Sinclair Diesel, and Pauline Diesel.

Hania Riley Diesel, Vincent Sinclair Diesel, and Pauline Diesel. Profession : Model

: Model Net worth: $5 million

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Early life

Paloma Jiménez was born on August 22, 1983, in Acapulco, Guerrero, Mexico. Her full name is Karla Paloma Jiménez Denagustin. Paloma spent most of her childhood on Mexico's beaches. Moreover, she received her education in the local area.

Career

Jimenez poses for photos during the red carpet of 'Dulce Familia film premiere at Cinepolis Antara in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Carlos Tischler

Source: Getty Images

After school, she got into a modelling career. As a model, she became a brand ambassador of some of the most well-known international companies, including Honda, Coco-Cola, and Pantene. Jimenez worked under the modelling agency Look, Models in Mexico.

Moreover, she was featured on the January issue of the Mexican edition of 'Maxim's cover in 2015. The following year, she again featured on the Max magazine cover.

In the same year (2016), the model attended the Ready to Wear – Spring/Summer fashion show. In the show, she walked for famous brands, including Alberto Rodriguez, Carlo Demichelis, Citrico, Guillermo Vargas, Hector Terrones, Jorge Castellanos, Lily of France, and Roberto Villareal.

The star struggled in Mexico for a couple of years before relocating to the United States to pursue her modelling career. When she went to the US, she met The Fast and Furious actor Vin Diesel, with whom she started dating.

Paloma quit the modelling glamour to support and raise a family with Vin Diesel. Before relocating to the United States, she had appeared on Mexican comedy and variety shows.

Among Paloma Jiménez's movie appearances is Otro Rolloin 2014. Furthermore, she appeared in several Mexican talk shows and musical events.

Husband and children

Paloma Jiménez met The Fast and Furious actor Vin Diesel in 2007, and they started dating. Paloma and Diesel have three children, two daughters and a son. The daughters are Hania Riley (born in April 2008) and Pauline (born in March 2015), while their son is Vincent Sinclair (born in 2010).

Vin and Paloma named their daughter Pauline in honour of a family friend and Diesel's 'Fast and Furious co-star Paul Walker who died in a tragic accident in November 2013. However, the couple has managed to give their children normal and easy lives away from the industry and media spotlight.

Jimenez (L) and Vin Diesel attend the 5th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder

Source: Getty Images

Vin Diesel is an actor known for action movies such as Multi-Facial, Saving Private Ryan, The Pacifier, Guardians of the Galaxy, The Chronicles of Riddick and The Fast and the Furious.

Before meeting Paloma, Vin Diesel was once in a relationship with Michelle Rodriguez, his Fast and Furious franchise co-star. However, Diesel and Michelle separated, but they are still good friends. Paloma Jiménez and Vin Diesel have an age difference of about 16 years. However, the age difference has not affected their healthy relationship.

Paloma Jiménez’s net worth

The celebrity had made some wealth while in the modelling industry. She did advertisement campaigns for various international brands. Furthermore, she supports her husband in his acting industry. As of 2022, Paloma Jiménez’s net worth is approximately $5 million. Her husband Vin Diesel has a net worth of $225 million, making the family richer.

Paloma Jiménez’s fast facts

What is Paloma Jiménez's age? She was born on August 22, 1983. Therefore, she is 38 years old as of 2022. What is Paloma Jiménez's height? She is 178cm tall. What is the origin of Paloma Jiménez's parents? Paloma Jiménez's parents are from Acapulco, Guerrero Mexico. Who are Paloma Jiménez's children? Hania Riley Diesel, Vincent Sinclair Diesel, and Pauline Diesel. What is Paloma Jiménez's nationality? She is Mexican. Is Vin Diesel still with Paloma? Yes, Paloma Jiménez's and Vin Diesel have been together since 2007. Who is Vin Diesel's real wife? Vin Diesel's real wife is Jiménez. Did Vin Diesel ever date Michelle Rodriguez? Yes, but they separated and remained good friends. What does Vin Diesel's wife do for a living? Vin Diesel is an actor known for action movies.

Paloma Jimenez is among the few women who left their careers for family. Having started as a model in Mexico, she left the glamour world in pursuit to join her husband in the acting world. Although she has not yet joined acting, she has succeeded as a family woman. Besides, Jimenez has a smart net worth of $5 million.

READ ALSO: Who is Syd McGee? Age, children, job, family, education, house, net worth

Briefly.co.za shared an interesting article about Syd McGee. Syd is an American home makeover who tailors clients' needs to their aesthetic to grant them their dream home.

The choice to get married can lead one to sacrifice a career. For example, Paloma Jimenez left her career to support her husband in his career and raise her family too.

Source: Briefly News