Selena Vargas' story got a lot of attention and traction in 2015. However, it was not easy to become famous through social media platforms such as Instagram and Tiktok which were not as popular as they are now. Nevertheless, she acquired fame overnight, the kind of fame that everyone dreams of. Read through this article to know what happened to Selena Green, and where she is.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Green went extremely viral in 2015 after her boyfriend posted a picture of them together. Photo: @kolaj kohen

Source: Facebook

Selena Green Vargas is the legend everyone knows about that just disappeared! Where is she now? Have her recent whereabouts been made public? Learn everything about the elusive adult film actress here.

Selena Green Vargas's biography

Real Name: Selena Green Vargas

Selena Green Vargas Profession: Adult actress and model

Adult actress and model Residence: New York

New York Birthday: July 19, 1990

July 19, 1990 Age: 31 years old as of March 2022

31 years old as of March 2022 Selena Green Vargas Instagram: @selena.green.vargas

@selena.green.vargas Height: 5 ft 6 in

5 ft 6 in Hair Color: Blonde

Blonde Eye Color: Brown

Brown Shoe Size: Eight

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Who is Selena Vargas?

Selena Vargas is an American adult film actress and model. She was born on July 19, 1990, in Bellflower, California. She is currently 32 years old in 2022. Unfortunately, there is very little information about her life. This is because she only came to the spotlight in 2015 when she broke news headlines. It was not so easy to become famous overnight as it happens now during that time.

She is currently considered one of the most famous actors in her niche. Before she began acting, she was believed to have been a model. Even with all the success in her career, she had not been acting in adult films for a long time. However, this has not stopped her from achieving numerous successes in her adult video career. She has streaming of 14 million views on her account.

Selena Vargas and her "boyfriend." Photo: @Edgar Basaldua

Source: Facebook

Selena Vargas story

Her story is quite exciting and can be considered one for the books. In 2015, an alleged Navy Seal officer in uniform posted a photo of himself and his girlfriend Selena Vargas. This photo was posted anonymously on 4chan.

The guy in uniform stated that he was done with his Navy Seal training. The military attire betrayed the guy, and it was confirmed that it was not a Navy seal uniform. He had asked people to rate him and his girlfriend, and give their opinions on the picture. As is customary with the Internet, the reviews were both positive and negative.

Unravelling a web of lies

People came out strongly accusing Vargas of lying about her identity, and the individual in uniform was just a victim of her lies. However, it was unclear where the image had come from, and many stories later stated that it was mere speculation. It was also stated that Selena Vargas's boyfriend knew she acted in the adult film industry. In contrast, others stated that the whole issue was a fabrication for clout.

However, she was not found anywhere online despite the many attempts to find her. She evaded everyone. There was nothing about her on the internet. Her identity became a vast mystery.

Proof that Vargas is an adult film star came from this picture. Photo: @kolaj kohen

Source: Facebook

Where is Selena Green Vargas now?

When she had become a sensation on the internet, she already had roles in the adult film industry. She continues with her career as having one of the most renowned videos on adult video streaming platforms. However, the most recent activity under her name was in June 2020. She, however, is not active and seems to have disappeared from all social media platforms.

She, however, has a lot of fans waiting for her to reappear. It is a mystery for her fans and the world what she is doing nowadays. There are several social media accounts with her name and pictures but there is no official confirmation stating that these are her accounts or who is behind these social media handles. However, it is clear that attention she had gotten from her online presence overwhelmed her and she prefers staying lowkey.

Vargas has since gone lowkey and barely has an online presence anymore. Photo: @howtodonkey Ent.

Source: Facebook

Selena Green Vargas facts

Some quick facts about the notable adult film actress are;

Her estimated height is about 5 feet 6 inches, and her weight is 120 pounds.

Currently, she lives in New York.

She is an American model of white descent.

She has beautiful brown eyes and blonde hair.

What happened to Selena Green Vargas? Her life is a vast mystery, and she had never been previously seen until the 4chan photo came up.

The photo on 4chan with her boyfriend was anonymously posted. Therefore, it is unclear if the person in the photo was her boyfriend. However, according to the caption, it was.

People continue to wonder what is happening with Selena Green Vargas and her life. Her appearance and sudden disappearance raised a lot of eyebrows. But unfortunately, no one can join the dots about her story, everything is a mystery to date.

READ ALSO: Who is Amber Sienna? Age, height, movie list, no makeup, career, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Amber Sienna. She is a fascinating model who is beautiful and has a stunning physique and has acted in several movies like Fast 9 and many more.

Get a glimpse into the life of the stunning lingerie model Amber Sienna here.

Source: Briefly News