Ntando Lurwengu: All you need to know about Mr South Africa 2022

The Mr South Africa competition has always been keenly contested among the younger generation of male South Africans. Finally, the newest Mr South African has been crowned, and Ntando Lurwengu is the deserving winner, according to the team of panellists and most authorities involved. The University graduate beat over three score contestants to this title, and he will retain it for at least a year.

Mr South Africa, Ntando Lurwengu. Photo: @ntando_lurwengu

Source: Instagram

Ntando Lurwengu was visibly happy when he was announced as the winner, and like a true winner, he already had plans towards creating an impact in his newfound position. The majority of these plans are aimed towards the accessible provision of cheap and quality education for children. He is more concerned about kids as he believes that the more children are influenced positively, the brighter the nation's future.

Ntando Lurwengu profiles

Full name: Ntando Lurwengu

Ntando Lurwengu Nickname : Mr South Africa

: Mr South Africa Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 1998

: 1998 Age : 24 years old in 2024

: 24 years old in 2024 Place of birth: Claremont, in Kwa-Zulu Natal, South Africa

Claremont, in Kwa-Zulu Natal, South Africa Current residence : South Africa

: South Africa Nationality : South African

: South African Ethnicity : African

: African Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Siblings : Nicki Nkanyiso Lurwengu

: Nicki Nkanyiso Lurwengu Marital status: Single

Single School : Stellenberg High School

: Stellenberg High School College : Pearson Institute of Higher Education

: Pearson Institute of Higher Education Profession : Public figure, brand ambassador, model, marketer, entrepreneur, and media director

: Public figure, brand ambassador, model, marketer, entrepreneur, and media director Instagram handle: @Ntando_Lurwengu

Background information

The winner of Mr South Africa 2021 was born sometime in 1998. So, how old is Mr South Africa? Ntando Lurwengu's age was 23 years when he won the right to that title. A single mother raised him, and a look at some of his posts on Instagram shows that his father is late.

Ntando Lurwengu's place of birth is in the Claremont, Kwa-Zulu Natal region of South Africa. He shares the familial bond with his mother and an older brother, Nicky Nkanyiso Lurwengu. He also cherished his grandmother, who passed away some few months before assuming his new position.

Lurwengu is a graduate of Pearson Institute of Higher Education. Photo: @ntando_lurwengu

Source: Instagram

Ntando Lurwengu's education history shows that he went to Stellenberg High School for his high school education before proceeding to Pearson Institute for Higher Education between 2017 and 2019. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in Commerce.

Career

Since graduating from a higher institution, Ntando ventured into the business world. According to his LinkedIn work experience profile, the 2021 Mr South Africa winner worked as a Sales and Social Media Manager at an entrepreneurship school in South Africa.

He has been self-employed since he stopped working at this job in the early period of 2020. His profile on the business networking platform states that he is self-employed and currently the founder and managing director of Maxime Flagranti Media. Then, he co-founded 50%Off, an online retail marketing startup.

As his Instagram posts suggest, he is also a marketer and brand ambassador. In addition, he seems to be doing well in the modelling business since he became the most recent Mr South Africa in 2021.

Becoming Mr South Africa

Ntando declared his intention to participate in the 2021 Mr South Africa competition on his social media pages and eventually registered. At least 75 eligible male South Africans contested the competition, but Ntando emerged the winner in November 2021. Ntando took over the title of Mr South Africa from the 2020 winner, Hannes Van Der Walt.

The competition's finale was held at Houghton Hotel in Johannesburg, South Africa. In his acceptance speech, Ntando said:

Firstly, I'd like to give God the glory for this title. Congratulations to the two gentlemen beside me, @stephbtb @thehulkproject_antonsiebert. Gentlemen, thank you for being a part of this journey. I have learnt and will continue to learn so much from the two of you and your contribution to @mr.southafrica_official.

At the same time, he mentioned his intention to take the brand to its next level while making a positive difference in others' lives.

Mr and Mrs South Africa Jo Judnick Wilson. Photo: @ntando_lurwengu

Source: Instagram

He was asked about how he hoped to impact South Africa and the rest of the world with his new title. In response, he noted that his "goal and cause during my reign as Mr South Africa and beyond will be to create a means of access to resources for children as early as Grade 1." To him, he believes if the mind of a child can be influenced, one can also influence their future.

He will, however, have only a year to implement whatever plans he has as he must relinquish the post to a new winner when Mr South Africa 2022 finally emerges.

Social media presence

Ntando is on some social media platforms to connect with his fans and promote his business presence online. Ntando Lurwengu's Instagram account currently has close to 9,000 followers. He shares family and business posts on the page. He is also on LinkedIn as a businessman to showcase to that community how he can help them business-wise.

Ntando Lurwengu's emergence as the Mr South Africa in 2021 was not easy, but he was hungry enough to go for what he wanted and got it at a desirable young age. Briefly.co.za will be keeping an eye on his shenanigans and will keep you updated.

