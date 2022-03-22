Why do football players wear eye black? Here is all you need to know

If you are a fan of football, you may have noticed that the players do have paintings or strips under the eyes, but the big question is, why do football players wear eye black? Some believe it is reminiscent of war and can make them look quite intimidating. However, its use may not only be cosmetic. This article has all you need to know about the painting.

Why do football players wear eye black? This has been a question many of the football fanatics always ask as it is always a common sight on football fields. The painting sets the mood in the stadium by helping the players look like warriors ready for the battle. So, what does eye black do? Get the full details here.

Football player eye black: Everything you need to know

Why do football players put black under their eyes? Besides making them look like warriors and intimidating, it also shields their eyes from the direct sun so that they can see the flying ball or a coach's signal with ease.

Why do athletes wear eye black? Football eye paint has been used for decades in the belief that it deflects sunlight and harsh stadium lights. Unfortunately, bright lights can lessen an athlete's visual capacity and impede the perception of detail. Besides, the painting diminishes the eye's sensitivity to contrast, which players need to be able to see a fast-moving object.

The underlying concept is that it minimizes the amount of glare that reaches your eyes. This is possible as the colour absorbs most light frequencies. In addition, the colour absorbs the excessive light from the sun, thus increasing the contrast of the objects.

Cool eye black designs

It is available in different forms, with the most common one being the roll-on. With the roll-on, the grease is applied directly to the skin. Another common design is the stick-on strip. This particular one does not smear, making it desirable to many.

Researchers are still unsure how much impact glare reduction and contrast improvement translates to the players despite the theories surrounding eye black sports. Nevertheless, players have continued to wear it.

Professionals who wear eye black

Many past and present high-profile NFL players wear it during games. Some of the notables players include Cam Newton, Tom Brady, Tim Tebow, Rey Lewis and Mark Sanchez. For baseball players, you will find the likes of Manny Machado, Mookie Betts, Aaron Judge, Dustin Pedroia, Bruce Harper, among others.

Cross eye black baseball

Besides football, the practice is also popular in baseball and lacrosse. The first person to wear it was Babe Ruth. Who is she? George Herman "Babe" Ruth Jr. was an American professional baseball player whose career in Major League Baseball spanned 22 seasons, from 1914 through 1935.

Babe Ruth started using it in the 1930s. A few years later, Andy Farkas, a football player of the Washington Redskins, also began using it. As time went by, more and more players started using it during games as it proved more effective.

Is eye black safe to use?

Yes. It is perfectly safe. However, dermatologists recommend washing your face immediately after the game to keep your pores clean. Keeping it on your skin for too long may cause acne or skin rash.

Removing it can take some time. However, an alcohol wipe or a cotton ball dipped in rubbing alcohol will get it off your skin after some scrubbing.

What is eye black made of?

Over the years, athletes have made it from numerous materials. Some of these materials range from burnt cork to shoe polish. Currently, you will find athletes using grease made from paraffin, beeswax, and charcoal powder. They also use antiglare stickers made from a fabric with a matte finish.

What sports do need eye black?

As much as it is a common trend amongst athletes, some sports such as Rugby or Cricket do not require painting. Similarly, you will not find swimmers using it.

What is the best eye black?

There are unlimited choices in the market to choose from. However, there are some popular brands that amateurs and professional athletes prefer. Below are some of them:

EyeBlack Grease Seal

Elite Choice Sports Paint

Glare Gone Sports Anti-Glare Skin Care Stick

Franklin Sports

Where do you apply the eye black?

It should be applied 1-2 inches below the eye and 1-2 inches outside the nose. Applying the grease directly or close to your eyes may cause blurriness and irritation. It is advisable for the amateurs to first apply during training before the actual game.

Why do football players wear eye black? The above info on football eye black has everything you may need to know. Whatever the real goal of wearing it under your eyes, you can expect to find many athletes rocking this look during football, baseball, and lacrosse games.

