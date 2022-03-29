Jessica Chastain is one of the most talented actors on the scene. She has been in the industry for more than a decade. She is in the glorious years of her career since she recently bagged the prestigious Oscars award. How much is Jessica Chastain's net worth?

Details of Jessica Chastain's net worth reveal the rollercoaster that is her life. She had a tumultuous past but did not give it the power to define her future; her passion for acting gave her life a turnaround. Even though she chooses to live away from the limelight, her success speaks volumes about her. So, read on for more.

Jessica Chastain's profile summary

Full name: Jessica Michelle Chastain

Gender: Female

Date of birth: 24th March 1977

Zodiac sign: Aries

Age: 45

Place of birth: Sacramento, California, U.S.

Nationality: American

Eye colour: Green

Hair colour: Olive brown

Height in cm: 163 cm

Height in inches: 5 ft 4

Weight in kg: 56 kg

Weight in pounds: 123 lbs

Education: Sacramento City College, Juilliard School (BFA)

Occupation: Actress, film producer

Net worth: $50 million

Marital status: Married

Spouse: Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo

Children: 2

Instagram: jessicachastain

Twitter: @jes_chastain

Facebook: Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain's biography

Jessica had a tumultuous past that she does not like talking about. Her mother and stepfather raised her in Sacramento alongside her two sisters and two brothers. One of her sisters died by suicide in 2003 following years of drug addiction.

Jessica shares a strong bond with her stepfather and grandmother. She acknowledges her stepfather for being the first person to make her feel secure and her maternal grandmother for believing in her.

How old is Jessica Chastain?

She was born on 24th March 1977 as Jessica Michele Chastain in Sacramento, California, USA. Jessica Chastain's parents are Michael Monasterio, who was a rock musician, and Jerri Renee Hastey. Michele is uncomfortable talking about her family background because she was estranged from Monasterio, who passed on in 2013. Her father is not listed on her birth certificate.

Chastain's age as of March 2022 is forty-five years.

Education

Chastain went to the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and graduated in 1998. She made her professional stage debut as Juliet in a production of Romeo and Juliet staged by TheatreWorks. The role landed her a scholarship at the Juilliard School in New York. She graduated from the institution with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 2003.

Jessica Chastain's movies and TV shows

Jessica made her TV debut in 2004 when she featured in the remake of the 1960s gothic soap opera, Dark Shadows, where she was cast as Carolyn Stoddard. Nonetheless, the show's broadcast was never picked. Later that year, she landed another role as a guest performer on the medical series, ER, playing a psychotic woman.

These are the other notable TV shows that Jessica Chastain has featured in:

Veronica Mars (2004)

(2004) Close to Home (2006)

(2006) Blackbeard (2006)

(2006) Law & Order: Trial by Jury (2005–06)

(2005–06) The Evidence (2006)

(2006) 'Til Death (2007)

(2007) Journeyman (2007)

(2007) Poirot (2010)

(2010) Agatha Christie's Poirot (2010)

(2010) Animals. (2016)

(2016) Saturday Night Live (2018)

(2018) Scenes from a Marriage (2021)

(2021) Reframed: Marilyn Monroe (2022)

Jessica Chastain's movies list

Apart from her prowess on TV shows, these are the movies she has been a part of:

Jolene (2008)

(2008) Stolen (2009)

(2009) The Westerner (2010)

(2010) The Debt (2010)

(2010) Take Shelter (2011)

(2011) Coriolanus (2011)

(2011) The Tree of Life (2011)

(2011) The Help (2011)

(2011) Wilde Salomé (2011)

(2011) Texas Killing Fields (2011)

(2011) Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted (2012)

(2012) Lawless (2012)

(2012) The Color of Time (2012)

(2012) Zero Dark Thirty (2012)

(2012) Mama (2013)

(2013) The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby (2013)

(2013) Miss Julie (2014)

(2014) Interstellar (2014)

(2014) A Most Violent Year (2014)

(2014) Unity (2015)

(2015) The Martian (2015)

(2015) Crimson Peak (2015)

(2015) The Huntsman: Winter's War (2016)

(2016) Miss Sloane (2016)

(2016) I Am Jane Doe (2017)

(2017) The Zookeeper's Wife (2017)

(2017) Molly's Game (2017)

(2017) Woman Walks Ahead (2017)

(2017) This Changes Everything (2018)

(2018) Dark Phoenix (2019)

(2019) It Chapter Two (2019)

(2019) Creating a Character: The Moni Yakim Legacy (2020)

(2020) Ava ( 2020)

2020) The Forgiven (2021)

(2021) The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021)

(2021) The 355 (2022)

Jessica bagged an Academy Award in the Best Actress category. She also bagged the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for Zero Dark Thirty.

Jessica Chastain's husband

The name of Jessica Chastain's husband is Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, an Italian count of the Passi de Preposulo noble family. They got married in 2017 after dating since 2012. The family lives in New York.

Jessica considers herself very shy and prefers not to attend red carpet events with her partner. Nonetheless, she enjoys activities such as dog-walking.

Jessica Chastain's look alike

Jessica is often mistaken for Bryce Dallas Howard, Ron Howard's daughter. During an interview with AP, Chastain recalled an incident at an App Store, saying,

I was, like, walking by, I was like, 'Oh, that's Ron Howard.' And then my friend was with me (and) said he turned to someone, he goes, 'I think I just saw Bryce.' We look so much alike.

Bryce also confirmed that her dad told her she looked like Jessica.

Jessica Chastain's net worth

Her net worth is $50 million. She has accrued her wealth through her career as an actress and film producer. She is also in business. She invested in Beyond Meat, a plant-based company, after becoming fully vegan. She has also appeared in advertisements for the company.

Chastain has also endorsed notable companies like the Yves Saint Laurent Manifesto perfume and the Woman by Ralph Lauren perfume. In 2020, it was announced that Jessica was an investor in the National Women's Soccer team Angel City Football Club.

What movie made Jessica Chastain famous?

She has been in the acting scene for more than 15 years. She had her breakthrough between 2011 and 2013. Nonetheless, her feature in Interstellar (2014) and The Martian (2015) propelled her to fame.

How many awards does Jessica Chastain have?

Chastain has received more than 124 nominations throughout her career but bagged 55 awards. Her most significant one is the best actress Oscar for 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'.

Jessica Chastain's Oscar

What did Jessica Chastain win for? Jessica Chastain bagged the 2022 Oscars Academy Award for the best lead actress category. The Oscar triumph followed a Screen Actors Guild Award for her performance and capped the third Academy Award in her career.

These details about Jessica Chastain's net worth highlight her life and how she changed the trajectory of her life. She must be living in the best season of her life.

