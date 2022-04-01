Ja Morant’s net worth, age, height, parents, education, salary, injury, profiles

What is Ja Morant’s net worth? Morant is a professional basketball player from America. He made his NBA debut on 23 October 2019. Since then, Ja has played for the Memphis Grizzlies. Interestingly, he has recorded an outstanding record worth envying. Consequently, he has been awarded handsomely for his efforts, making him among the wealthiest NBA players in the USA.

Temetrius Jamel "Ja" #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on January 31, 2022, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Jamel "Ja" Morant is now a household name in the National Basketball Association (NBA). The star has averaged 21.3 points, 4.5 total rebounds, and 7.1 assists in 186 games. Besides his illustrious career, he is a father.

Ja Morant's profile summary

Full name: Temetrius Jamel "Ja" Morant

Temetrius Jamel "Ja" Morant Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 10 August 1999

10 August 1999 Age: 22 years old (as of 2022)

22 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth: Dalzell, South Carolina, USA

Dalzell, South Carolina, USA Current residence: Memphis

Memphis Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Afro-American

Afro-American Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Height in inches: 6’3”

6’3” Height in centimetres : 190

: 190 Weight in pounds: 174

174 Weight in kilograms: 79

79 Father: Tee

Tee Mother: Jamie

Jamie Sister: Teniya

Teniya Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Dating status: Single

Single Ex-girlfriend: KK Dixon

KK Dixon Child: Kaari Jaidyn

Kaari Jaidyn Education: Crestwood High School, Murray State University

Crestwood High School, Murray State University Profession: Basketball player

Basketball player Position: Point guard

Point guard Instagram page: @jamorant

@jamorant Net worth (estimate): $80 million

Ja Morant’s bio

He was born in Dalzell, South Carolina, the USA, into the family of Jamie and Tee. Ja Morant's real name is Temetrius Jamel "Ja" Morant.

Interestingly, he comes from an athletic family. Ja Morant's parents are famous athletes. His father played basketball for Claflin University, and he was Ray Allen’s teammate. On the other hand, his mother was a point guard during his high school days. In college, she shifted to baseball and played it semi-professionally.

His sister, Teniya, is also into basketball. She reportedly plays for Hillcrest middle school.

Ja Morant's educational background

Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies brings the ball up court during the game against the New York Knicks at FedExForum on March 11, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Ja went to Crestwood High School for his high school studies. Later, she proceeded to Murray State University for his tertiary education. He was active in sports in the two institutions, which has significantly contributed to his career growth.

What is Ja Morant's age?

As of April 2022, he is 22 years old. He was born on 10 August 1999, and his zodiac sign is Leo.

Career progress

Ja's love for basketball started at a tender age. Generally, his father played a significant role in his early career, especially considering he used to train him in their backyard. Then, in 2019, he was drafted into the NBA. He was picked in round one by the Memphis Grizzlies.

He has been playing for the team since 2019, recording impressive stats. According to Basketball-Reference, he has played 186 career games averaging 21.2 points, 4.5 total rebounds, and 7.1 assists. In the 2021/22 season alone, Ja Morant's stats have been remarkable. He has averaged 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 6.7 assists in 56 games.

So far, he has won about 12 total awards. For instance, in 2019, he was named Rookie of the Year. Some of his other awards are NBA All-Star (2022), OVC Tournament MVP (2019), NBA All-Rookie First Team (2020), and NCAA season assists leader.

How many 3's has Ja Morant made?

Ja and Desmond Bane #22 of the Memphis Grizzlies react during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at FedExForum on March 08, 2022, in Memphis, Tennessee.

Interestingly, he has 3+ three-pointers. In the current season, he has averaged 1.5 three-pointers per game.

How high can Ja Morant jump?

The basketball player has a 44-inch vertical leap. Currently, Michael Jordan leads with a vertical jump of 48 inches.

What is Ja Morant's injury?

Is Ja Morant playing today? Unfortunately, no. The player is out with a knee injury. He has missed six contests already, and he will not represent his team in the upcoming match against the Phoenix Suns.

What is Ja Morant's net worth?

There is no verified source stating exactly his current net worth. Some have it as low as $3 million, while others, such as CAknowledge, allege that he is worth $80 million.

In 2019, he signed a deal worth $39.6 million with the Memphis Grizzlies. According to ESPN, Ja Morant's salary is $9,603,360. He is among the highest-paid players on the team.

Does Ja Morant have a child?

Kaari Jaidyn's mother is KK Dixon.

The Memphis Grizzlies’ point guard is a responsible, caring, and loving father of one. He has a daughter whose name is Kaari Jaidyn Morant. One can find some of her pictures on her father's Instagram page.

Kaari Jaidyn’s mother is KK Dixon. However, Dixon and Ja are not a couple, but they are co-parenting their daughter.

How tall is Ja Morant?

The point guard is roughly around 6 feet 3 inches (190 centimetres). He also weighs 174 pounds, which is the equivalent of 78 kilograms. Additionally, he has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Ja Morant’s net worth is a testament that talent and hard work pay. The star has been around for around three years, but he has achieved more than one can imagine. Currently, he is playing for the Memphis Grizzlies. The point guard is not married yet, but he is a father of one.

