With the rising popularity of TikTok, you may have probably heard of Charli D'Amelio, arguably one of the biggest stars on the platform. Charli has made a massive name for herself thanks to her charisma and dance moves, becoming one of the highest-paid creators on the platform, but how much do you know about the young star? We discuss Charli D'Amelio’s age, net worth, love life and more.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Charli D'Amelio at the Los Angeles special screening of 'Marry Me'. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Since first arriving on the social media scene in March 2019 through her first TikTok, which saw her lip-syncing with a friend, she quickly began making a name for herself on social media through her constant content creation. So, what else is there to know about this already iconic social media star? Here’s what we know about her so far.

Profile summary

Full name : Charli Grace D'Amelio

: Charli Grace D'Amelio Nickname : Chunkin and pickles

: Chunkin and pickles Date of birth : 1 May 2004

: 1 May 2004 Age : 17 years old as of April 2022

: 17 years old as of April 2022 Zodiac sign : Taurus

: Taurus Birthplace : Norwalk, Connecticut, USA

: Norwalk, Connecticut, USA Religious beliefs : Christianity

: Christianity Current residence : Norwalk, Connecticut

: Norwalk, Connecticut Current nationality : American

: American Marital status : Single

: Single Partner : Cole Chase Hudson, aka Lil Huddy (on and off)

: Cole Chase Hudson, aka Lil Huddy (on and off) Ethnicity : Caucasian (Italian descent)

: Caucasian (Italian descent) Gender : Female

: Female Weight : Estimated to be 54 kg (119 pounds)

: Estimated to be 54 kg (119 pounds) Height : 165 cm (5 ft. 5)

: 165 cm (5 ft. 5) Hair colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Eye colour : Light brown

: Light brown Parents : Marc and Heidi D'Amelio

: Marc and Heidi D'Amelio Siblings : Dixie D'Amelio (sister)

: Dixie D'Amelio (sister) Profession : Content creator, actor, TV producer, actress, influencer

: Content creator, actor, TV producer, actress, influencer High school : King School

: King School Native language : English

: English Instagram: @charlidamelio

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Charli D'Amelio's age

Her beauty and grace have millions wondering how old Charli D'Amelio is? Is Charli D'Amelio 18 years old yet? Currently, the TikTok star is 17 years old and will turn 18 in May 2022. Considering her age, her current level of fame is awe-inspiring, and we can only assume she will get more famous.

Charli D'Amelio's height

It is believed that she stands at 165 cm, which is a fairly average height.

The D'Amelio sisters attend the 2021 IHeartRadio Jingle Ball Press Room at Madison Square Garden. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Charli D'Amelio's TikTok

Charli holds the title of the most popular TikTok user on the app, with an impressive following of 138.7 million on her official account @charlidamelio as of April 2022. Of course, TikTok was instrumental in her newfound fame.

Charli D'Amelio's net worth

Since she is so popular on TikTok, it may be no surprise that the star is worth a whopping $17.5 million, a massive net worth for a 17-year-old.

Charli D'Amelio's profiles

Besides her massive band of followers on TikTok, she also has a significant following on her other forms of social media as of April 2022. Her Twitter handle is @charlidamelio, with 5.4 million followers. Over on Instagram, her page is @charlidamelio, with 47.7 million followers. Finally, her YouTube page is simply Charli D'Amelio, with 9.61 million subscribers.

Charli D'Amelio poses with fans at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Why did Charli D'Amelio delete her Instagram?

Speaking of an influential social media presence, there was an outcry when she wiped her Instagram page clean by removing all posts and unfollowing everyone back in November 2021. However, she stated that she only did so to ‘put her Instagram on hold’ as it begins to bug out at times, and hopefully, it will crash less as she slowly introduces photos and follows pages once again.

Some intrusive questions she seems to get like who is the famous Charli D'Amelio dating, and whether or not Charli D'Amelio is a guy may have also made an impact on her temporary silence on the platform. Cyberbullying is real and these high profile celebrities deal with a lot of hate.

Why is Charli D'Amelio so popular?

Her heavyweight social media presence is a major contributor to her popularity. She was the first TikTok user to reach 100 million followers since its inception, which she accomplished in only around seven months. So, where is Charli in 2022? Since then, the social media sensation continues to create content that is relatable, engaging and entertaining, making her the popular star she is today.

Charli D'Amelio and Dixie D'Amelio perform during iHeartRadio 106.1 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2021. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Why does Charli D'Amelio make so much money?

The popular social media star has her TikTok platform to thank for her remarkable net worth and other social media presence that most definitely pays per post. Endorsement deals also increase her high income, including merchandising.

How much does Charli D'Amelio get paid?

We know that she is the highest-earning user on the TikTok platform. According to various sources she earns an estimated $25,000 to $50,000 for every TikTok video, and that number can increase to $100,000 for some videos.

Charli D'Amelio's merch

If you are interested in her merchandising, she has an official website dedicated to a range of items she stocks, including a variety of clothing, backpacks and accessories.

The social media starlet made a name for herself fast, creating an empire that she can be proud of. Charli D'Amelio’s age didn't stop her from achieving big dreams and becoming a young but prominent celebrity.

READ ALSO: Who is Emily Black? Age, family, P.O.B, white dress, profiles, net worth

Speaking of social media influencers, Briefly.co.za also discussed Emily Black, a well-loved influencer capturing the hearts of many through her entertaining YouTube channel.

If you want to learn more about this rising YouTube star, click here for more details on her life, including personal relationships, net worth, etc.

Source: Briefly News