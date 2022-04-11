Ellie Schnitt is a social media influencer and podcast host that became a household name through her strong social media presence. The star creates and uploads humorous content on her YouTube channel, and her Instagram account is filled with aesthetically pleasing content. We did some investigations into this young celebrity's life to find out more about her podcast, dating life, net worth, and more.

Ellie Schnitt's social media photographs and videos are inspired by her personal life and culture. She rose to fame quickly as a result of social media websites, such as YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. Her videos attract massive viewership, and as a result, her popularity keeps growing.

Profile summary and bio

Full name: Ellie Schnitt

Ellie Schnitt Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 28th June 1996

28th June 1996 Ellie Schnitt's age: 25 (as of April 2022)

25 (as of April 2022) Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Place of birth: Illinois, USA

Illinois, USA Current residence: New York, USA

New York, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Jewish

Jewish Parents: Ron Schnittman (father) and Laurie Baker (mother)

Ron Schnittman (father) and Laurie Baker (mother) Siblings: Unknown

Unknown Children: None

None Marital status: Single

Single Previous Relationships: Unknown

Unknown Height in feet: 5 feet 3 inches

5 feet 3 inches Height in centimetres: 160

160 Weight in kilograms: approx. 56

approx. 56 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Tattoos: None

None High School: High School in Northbrook, Illinois

High School in Northbrook, Illinois College: Illinois State University

Illinois State University Occupation: Social media influencer and podcast host

Social media influencer and podcast host Net worth: $5 million (as of 2021)

$5 million (as of 2021) Instagram: @ellie_schnitt

@ellie_schnitt Twitter: @holy_schnitt

@holy_schnitt Youtube Channel: @Schnitt Talk

@Schnitt Talk Highest Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in English focusing on Linguistics

Bachelor’s degree in English focusing on Linguistics Email: isabel@twowestentertainment.com

Ellie Schnitt's rise to fame

Ellie began posting pictures of herself and others on her Instagram in 2013, but when she moved onto Twitter, her follower count started increasing from 500 to 250,000 in approximately one year. This was because of the hilarious and sometimes witty comments she posted about her own life and other everyday events.

The young star collaborated with Barstool Sports - a sports and pop culture site - in July 2018, where she was appointed to write blog posts, primarily about sports. She is currently living in New York City, actively establishing herself in the entertainment industry.

Ellie Schnitt's podcast

Ellie's podcast entitled Schnitt Talk sees the celebrity and her producer from Barstool Sports Alanna Vizzoni explore and discuss embarrassing but hilarious events.

Profiles and social media

Ellie has a huge following on Instagram and Twitter, with over 170k and 577.3k followers, respectively. She is the host of Late Night Drive, her newest podcast, and the host of Taylor Talk on @spotifygreenroom, a live audio app by Spotify, where they talk about music, debate sports, and discuss culture.

Schnitt's YouTube channel, which has the same name of her popular podcast, has 13,400 subscribers as of April 2022 and has similar content to that of her podcast.

Why did Ellie leave Barstool?

In 2018, she began working with the blog Barstool Sports, but she left in 2020. David Portnoy created the blog in 2003.

It is rumoured that Ellie and her former boss, Dave, were not on good terms. Her decision to leave was met with mixed reactions from both fans and critics. She announced her departure from the show on her Twitter page.

There were already some speculations among her Twitter followers after she unfollowed a lot of her former co-workers and also removed the company’s name from her Twitter bio in September of 2020.

Ellie’s exit came in the wake of accusations labelled against her comments that supported “the burning of buildings” during the protests which took place earlier in the year. The treatment she received during that period is rumoured to have fuelled her decision to leave. Though she expressed gratitude to those she had worked with in recent years, the media starlet did not give much more explanation as to why she chose to leave the sports giant. However, she stated in an emotional episode of Schnitt Talk that she was ready for a new challenge.

What are Ellie's salary and net worth?

Ellie Schnitt’s net worth is predicted to be $5 million as of 2021. Her videos on her YouTube channel Schnitt Talk have been a great driver of her success, and her social media platforms are her primary source of income. According to our sources, the entrepreneur earns more than $100,000 every year.

Ellie Schnitt's family

The American Instagram star is an Illinois native. She was born into a close-knit Jewish family and was raised in a predominately Jewish neighbourhood. it is not known whether she has any siblings. Her father's name is Ron Schnittman, and Laurie Baker is her mother.

Ellie's boyfriend and relationships

Ellie Schnitt is not presently believed to be dating or in a relationship. She did, however, allude to having a boyfriend on her Twitter account in February of 2021.

Ellie Schnitt's star seems to only be getting brighter. Who knows what's next for this young, noteworthy force?

