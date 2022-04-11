Who is Alejandra Onieva? All you need to know about Sebastian Stan's girlfriend
Alejandra Onieva is a Spanish actress most recognized for portraying Soledad Castro Montenegro in the long-running series El Secreto de Puente Viejo and the Spanish Netflix original series Alta Mar (High Seas).
The actress is also an activist who educates people about the need to conserve ocean and sea species, such as turtles, dolphins, and whales. Is Alejandra Onieva engaged? Here is everything there is to know about the Telenovela star, including her age, height, parents, profession, and love life.
Alejandra Onieva's profile
- Full name: Alejandra Onieva
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: June 1, 1992
- Age: 30 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Madrid, Spain
- Zodiac sign: Gemini
- Nationality: Spanish
- Ethnicity: White
- Religion: Christianity
- Height in feet: 5'5
- Height in centimetres: 165
- Weight in pounds: 114
- Weight in kilograms: 52
- Body measurements in inches: 34-26-35
- Eye colour: Brown
- Hair colour: Blonde
- Shoe size: 6 (US)
- Siblings: 2
- Relationship status: Dating
- Boyfriend: Sebastian Stan
- Career: Actress, model
- Famous as: The girlfriend of Sebastian Stan
- Fluently speaks: Spanish, English, Italian
- Education: Villanueva University
- Net worth: $300k
- Instagram: @ale_onieva
Biography
Where is Alejandra Onieva from? The TV actress was born and raised in Madrid. Her entire family lived there, and she grew up surrounded by Spanish culture and influence. Can Alejandra Onieva speak English? Her primary language is Spanish, but she is also fluent in English.
How old is Alejandra Onieva?
Born on June 1, 1992. Alejandra Onieva's age as of 2022 is 30. Alejandra Onieva's parents are unknown, but she has two young siblings.
Education
At Villanueva University, the TV actress studied fashion, advertising, and public relations. However, she did not finish her education and departed after landing a lead role in El Secreto de Puente Viejo.
Alejandra Onieva's movies and TV shows
Alejandra has been successful in her career as an actress so far. She made her debut in 2011 when she appeared in El Secreto de Puente Viejo (Old Bridge's Secret). She was a cast member in the series between 2011 and 2014.
In 2014, the TV personality starred in the drama-romance film Por un punado de besos. Since then, she has been in a slew of other movies and television shows.
Here is a summary of her acting credits:
- El secreto de Puente Viejo (2011-2014) - Soledad Castro Montenegro
- Por un punado de besos (2014) - Mamen
- Captain Mandarina: Electrico (2014) - Girl
- Hazing (2015) - Glady
- Dalia de las Hadas (2017)
- Queens (2017)
- Presunto culpable (2018) - Anne Otxoa
- Sotto Corpertura: La cattura di Zagaria (2017) - Agata Farina
- Ella es tu padre (2017-2018) - Chloe
- High Seas (2019) - Carolina Villanueva
Alejandra Onieva's boyfriends
Alejandra, like most celebrities, is quite keen on what she lets out of her closet in terms of relationships. However, Alejandra Onieva had at least one past relationship, according to CelebsCouples, which did not lead to an engagement.
Does Sebastian Stan have a girlfriend?
The Romanian-American actor is presently in a romantic relationship with Alejandra, his girlfriend. Stan is notable for movies like Captain America: The First Avenger as Bucky Barnes/ Winter Soldier.
How did Sebastian Stan and Alejandra Onieva meet? Alejandra and Sebastian Stan's relationship first came to light in July 2020, when the two were photographed together in Ibiza. Their romance is also seen on Instagram.
Did Sebastian and Alejandra split? No, the two are still together. The lovebirds, however, keep a low profile. Sebastian Stan recently made headlines when he shared a heartfelt message with his partner on her birthday. He posted a three-minute clip called Life is Beautiful on Instagram to honour his love.
How tall is Ale Onieva?
Alejandra Onieva's height is 5 feet 5 inches tall, or 165 centimeters. She has blonde hair and brown eyes. Her body measurement is 34-26-35 inches, and she has a thin physique.
Does Alejandra Onieva have an Instagram account?
The television celebrity is active and popular on Instagram with a considerable following. She has approximately 359 thousand subscribers and 626 followers to date.
Alejandra Onieva's net worth
Alejandra makes a living as an actress, as seen in the Spanish films in which she has appeared. In addition, the gifted actress has also acted in several theatre productions and modelled for several fashion houses, including DKNY and Guerlain. With all of these sources of income, the actress has a net worth of around $300k.
Alejandra Onieva is a talented actress and model. Her dedication to her career is admirable, as is her affection for her well-known boyfriend, Sebastian Stan.
