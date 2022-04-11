Alejandra Onieva is a Spanish actress most recognized for portraying Soledad Castro Montenegro in the long-running series El Secreto de Puente Viejo and the Spanish Netflix original series Alta Mar (High Seas).

Alejandra Onieva attends the 'Instyle Beauty Awards 2019 at Real Fabrica de Tapices on May 28, 2019, in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Carlos Alvarez

The actress is also an activist who educates people about the need to conserve ocean and sea species, such as turtles, dolphins, and whales. Is Alejandra Onieva engaged? Here is everything there is to know about the Telenovela star, including her age, height, parents, profession, and love life.

Alejandra Onieva's profile

Full name: Alejandra Onieva

Alejandra Onieva Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: June 1, 1992

June 1, 1992 Age: 30 years (as of 2022)

30 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Madrid, Spain

Madrid, Spain Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Nationality: Spanish

Spanish Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in feet: 5'5

5'5 Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 114

114 Weight in kilograms: 52

52 Body measurements in inches: 34-26-35

34-26-35 Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Shoe size : 6 (US)

: 6 (US) Siblings : 2

: 2 Relationship status: Dating

Dating Boyfriend: Sebastian Stan

Sebastian Stan Career: Actress, model

Actress, model Famous as: The girlfriend of Sebastian Stan

The girlfriend of Sebastian Stan Fluently speaks: Spanish, English, Italian

Spanish, English, Italian Education: Villanueva University

Villanueva University Net worth: $300k

$300k Instagram: @ale_onieva

Biography

Where is Alejandra Onieva from? The TV actress was born and raised in Madrid. Her entire family lived there, and she grew up surrounded by Spanish culture and influence. Can Alejandra Onieva speak English? Her primary language is Spanish, but she is also fluent in English.

How old is Alejandra Onieva?

Born on June 1, 1992. Alejandra Onieva's age as of 2022 is 30. Alejandra Onieva's parents are unknown, but she has two young siblings.

Education

At Villanueva University, the TV actress studied fashion, advertising, and public relations. However, she did not finish her education and departed after landing a lead role in El Secreto de Puente Viejo.

Alejandra Onieva attends the Ennio red carpet during The Red Sea International Film Festival on December 11, 2021, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Daniele Venturelli

Alejandra Onieva's movies and TV shows

Alejandra has been successful in her career as an actress so far. She made her debut in 2011 when she appeared in El Secreto de Puente Viejo (Old Bridge's Secret). She was a cast member in the series between 2011 and 2014.

In 2014, the TV personality starred in the drama-romance film Por un punado de besos. Since then, she has been in a slew of other movies and television shows.

Here is a summary of her acting credits:

El secreto de Puente Viejo (2011-2014 ) - Soledad Castro Montenegro

(2011-2014 Soledad Castro Montenegro Por un punado de besos (2014) - Mamen

(2014) - Mamen Captain Mandarina: Electrico (2014) - Girl

(2014) - Girl Hazing (2015) - Glady

(2015) - Glady Dalia de las Hadas (2017)

(2017) Queens (2017)

(2017) Presunto culpable (2018) - Anne Otxoa

(2018) - Anne Otxoa Sotto Corpertura: La cattura di Zagaria (2017) - Agata Farina

(2017) - Agata Farina Ella es tu padre (2017-2018 ) - Chloe

(2017-2018 Chloe High Seas (2019) - Carolina Villanueva

Alejandra Onieva's boyfriends

Alejandra, like most celebrities, is quite keen on what she lets out of her closet in terms of relationships. However, Alejandra Onieva had at least one past relationship, according to CelebsCouples, which did not lead to an engagement.

Does Sebastian Stan have a girlfriend?

Sebastian Stan and Alejandra Onieva are seen out and about in Manhattan on August 25, 2020, in New York City. Photo: Robert Kamau

The Romanian-American actor is presently in a romantic relationship with Alejandra, his girlfriend. Stan is notable for movies like Captain America: The First Avenger as Bucky Barnes/ Winter Soldier.

How did Sebastian Stan and Alejandra Onieva meet? Alejandra and Sebastian Stan's relationship first came to light in July 2020, when the two were photographed together in Ibiza. Their romance is also seen on Instagram.

Did Sebastian and Alejandra split? No, the two are still together. The lovebirds, however, keep a low profile. Sebastian Stan recently made headlines when he shared a heartfelt message with his partner on her birthday. He posted a three-minute clip called Life is Beautiful on Instagram to honour his love.

How tall is Ale Onieva?

Alejandra Onieva's height is 5 feet 5 inches tall, or 165 centimeters. She has blonde hair and brown eyes. Her body measurement is 34-26-35 inches, and she has a thin physique.

Does Alejandra Onieva have an Instagram account?

The television celebrity is active and popular on Instagram with a considerable following. She has approximately 359 thousand subscribers and 626 followers to date.

Alejandra Onieva's net worth

Alejandra makes a living as an actress, as seen in the Spanish films in which she has appeared. In addition, the gifted actress has also acted in several theatre productions and modelled for several fashion houses, including DKNY and Guerlain. With all of these sources of income, the actress has a net worth of around $300k.

Alejandra Onieva is a talented actress and model. Her dedication to her career is admirable, as is her affection for her well-known boyfriend, Sebastian Stan.

