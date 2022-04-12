Is Amenadiel Angel real or just made up? Everything you need to know

Do you believe in angelic beings? Do you believe in the possibility there are immortal beings that can fly and have supernatural powers that either live in the heavens or watch over humans on earth? There has been a lot of controversy around this. Among the known ones, Amenadiel Angel is one of the most mentioned. But is he real?

There have been a lot of questions concerning the existence of Angel Amanadel. The article will look at whether he is real or just a myth and if there are any references in religious books.

Is Amenadiel Angel in the Bible?

No, he is not. He was made up for the comic book and TV. The word is potentially a composite of three words, Amen - which means "so be it" or in Hebrew, "Truth" or "Certainty", Ad - which is either a prefix, affix or conjoining word that means either "of" or "with" and El (iel) - which means" God".

So depending on your preferences, Amenadiel can mean either; "So be it with God", "Truth of God", or "Certainty of God".

Amenadiel in Lucifer

Most people have come across the name Amenadiel from the 2016 Netflix urban fantasy television series Lucifer. In the series, the Amenadiel is the eldest among God's celestial beings. In the first season, he was the antagonist, but he embarked on a journey of his own after spending time on earth, becoming one of Lucifer's closest allies.

It was his duty to fulfil God's orders for most of his life, and he was the official messenger. Some of these duties included banishing Goddess to Hell, cursing Cain for killing his brother Abel, and travelling to earth to send Lucifer Morningstar back to hell to resume his duties, as its ruler had taken a vacation to Los Angeles.

On one of his trips to earth, Amenadiel came to find out that Chloe Decker was the child God had sent him to bless. He was furious at his Father's manipulation, and that was when he decided he was done being God's messenger and started following his path on earth.

Amenadiel Angel's face is represented by D.B. Woodside, well built and with black wings. Alongside him were several actors, including Tom Ellis as Lucifer, Lauren German as Chloe Decker, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen and Kevin Alejandro as Dan.

Is Amenadiel's child an angel?

During his stay on earth, Amanediel met up with Lucifer's therapist, who eventually fell in love with him and had a child. They named their child Charles Martin after their late friend Charlotte Richards.

The baby being half-human, his father was concerned about whether Charlie would get his wings or not. Charlie eventually gets the wings later in the series.

Is Amenadiel a God?

Who is Lucifer's brother in the Bible?

According to the series, Lucifer has many siblings, all of whom are archangels and angels. Among the archangels are Amenadiel, Michael and Uriel. Biblically, chapter 20 of the Book of Enoch mentions seven holy celestial beings who watch over the earth and heavens, and they are often considered the seven archangels: Michael, Raphael, Gabriel, Uriel, Saraqael, Raguel, and Remiel. Likewise, the Life of Adam and Eve lists the archangels: Michael, Gabriel, Uriel, Raphael and Joel.

Who are the seven fallen angels?

Moloch, Chemosh, Dagon, Belial, Beelzebub, and Satan are among the fallen angels' names, which come from Christian and pagan mythology. According to the Christian canon, Satan persuades other angelic beings to live outside of God's laws, and they are then driven out of heaven.

It has been established that Amenadiel Angel is just a fictional character from the DC comics and series Lucifer. He, therefore, has no relation to religion, so whether you believe he exists or not is up to you.

