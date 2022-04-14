Messi's salary, weekly earnings, net worth, investments, sponsorship deals

How much is Messi's salary? Lionel Messi is an Argentine international footballer making multi-million dollars annually. His deal with Barcelona in November 2017 made him the best paid player in La Liga, and he topped the Forbes list of the 100 highest-earning athletes in 2019.

Lionel Messi of PSG during the Ligue 1 Uber Eats match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Olympique de Marseille (OM) at Parc des Princes stadium on April 17, 2022. Photo: John Berry

Source: Getty Images

What is Lionel Messi's salary? Lionel Messi currently earns $41 million annually after recently joining Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Impressive, right? Here is everything you need to know about the iconic player, including his weekly earnings, net worth, investments, and sponsorship deals.

Messi's profile summary

Full name : Lionel Andrés Messi

: Lionel Andrés Messi Other names : Leo Messi

: Leo Messi Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : June 24, 1987

: June 24, 1987 Place of birth : Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina

: Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina Lionel Messi's age : He will be turning 35 years later in 2022

: He will be turning 35 years later in 2022 Nationality : Argentine, naturalized Spaniard

: Argentine, naturalized Spaniard Ethnicity : Hispanic

: Hispanic Ancestry: Italian with some Spanish roots

Italian with some Spanish roots Religion : Roman Catholic

: Roman Catholic Parents : Jorge Horacio Messi (father) and Celia Maria Cuccittini (mother)

: Jorge Horacio Messi (father) and Celia Maria Cuccittini (mother) Siblings : 3 (older brothers Rodrigo and Matías, and younger sister Maria Sol Messi)

: 3 (older brothers Rodrigo and Matías, and younger sister Maria Sol Messi) Cousins : Maximiliano, Emanuel Biancucchi

: Maximiliano, Emanuel Biancucchi Height : 1.69 m (5 ft 7 in)

: 1.69 m (5 ft 7 in) Weight : 67 kilograms

: 67 kilograms Eye colour : Black

: Black Hair colour : Black

: Black Instagram : @leomessi

: @leomessi Facebook : @leomessi

: @leomessi Relationship status : Married

: Married Partner : Antonella Roccuzzo

: Antonella Roccuzzo Occupation : Footballer

: Footballer Position : Forward

: Forward Famous for : His successful football career

: His successful football career Current salary : $41 million

: $41 million Net worth: £309 million ($400m)

Messi's biography

The third of four children, Messi was born and raised in central Argentina. His father was a steel factory manager, and his mother worked in a magnet manufacturing workshop. Messi is of Italian and Spanish descent on his father's side and primarily Italian on his mother's side.

Lionel grew up in a tight-knit, football-loving family. He relocated to Spain to join Barcelona when he was 13 years old.

Career

Lionel Messi of Paris Saint Germain during the Ligue 1 Uber Eats match between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique de Marseille at Parc des Princes on April 17, 2022 in Paris, France. Photo: Lionel Hahn

Source: Getty Images

Messi played for Grandoli from 1992 to 1995. He then joined Newell's Old Boys until 2000, before playing for Barcelona until 2003. His national teams include Argentina U20 (2004–2005) and Argentina U23 (2008).

His senior career kicked off when he joined Barcelona C (2003–2004), then Barcelona B (2004–2005). Messi was with Barcelona until 2021 before joining PSG. He made 520 appearances while with Barcelona, scoring 474 goals. He is also the captain of the Argentina national team.

He has won seven Ballon d'Or awards, six European Golden Shoes, and was named to the Ballon d'Or Dream Team in 2020. He holds the records for most goals in La Liga (474), a La Liga and European league season (50), and most international goals by a South American male (81).

What is Lionel Messi's net worth?

Messi is worth £309 million ($400m). In 2019, he earned $127 million (£98m), becoming the best-earning footballer and athlete in the world. In 2020s Forbes list, he dropped to the third position after Ronaldo and Roger Federer.

Messi's contract salary

What is Lionel Messi's salary? How much is Messi's salary? According to Daily Mail UK, Messi's PSG salary is £94million (€110m) over the 3 years, i.e., €30 million-35 million, for the 1st season and £25m-30m or $35m-$41m for the other 2 seasons.

How much does Messi earn per month? According to Evening Standard, he makes approximately €2.91m a month. Besides Messi's wage, he will enjoy team and other bonuses. He also received a cool €25m as a signing fee.

How much does Messi earn a week?

While at Barcelona, Messi's earning was a net of £500,000 ($610k/€565k) a week. Before signing that, he was estimated to be making around £336,000 ($410k/€397k) a week. Now, he makes approximately €729,000 a week.

What is Messi's salary per day? At PSG, Messi makes an estimate of €104,000 a day. This translates to approximately €8,680 per hour, €144.68 per minute, and €2.41 per second.

Messi presents his new ADIDAS boots during an act celebrated at the Fira Gran Via of L'Hospitalet de Llobregat on December 11, 2019. Photo: Javier Borrego / AFP7 / Europa Press Sports

Source: Getty Images

What sponsorship deals does Lionel Messi have?

Besides football contracts, he makes cash from endorsement deals and investments. Forbes valued all of Messi's endorsements at $35m (£27m) in 2019, and his off-field earnings were approximately $33m in 2021. Messi has signed numerous sponsorship deals, including:

Adidas

Pepsi

Gillette

Turkish Airlines

Lays

SikSilk

Leafty

Jacob & Co.

Gatorade

What businesses does Lionel Messi have?

Messi has invested in Azahares del Parana project, a set of gated communities out of Rosario, Argentina. He also owns an apartment building in the city centre. He has partnered with Ethernity to invest in cryptocurrency and NFTs.

What charity work does Lionel Messi do?

Messi established the Leo Messi Foundation, that cares for vulnerable children and their healthcare from donations. Messi worked with Unicef since 2004 and was appointed the organization's ambassador in 2010.

Wife

Lionel Messi, Antonella Roccuzzo, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro Messi Roccuzzo attend the Ballon D'Or photocall at Theatre du Chatelet on November 29, 2021 in Paris, France. Photo: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Messi married his long-term partner, model and dietician Antonella Roccuzzo, on 30 June, 2017. They hosted about 260 guests at a luxury hotel named Hotel City Center in Rosario. They have 3 sons, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro who was born on10th March 2018.

The family lives in Bellamar, a prestigious and expensive suburb of Castelldefels in Barcelona. Messi owns several cars, including Ferraris, Maserati Granturismo, Audis, Mini Cooper S Cabriolet, Range Rover, and Toyota Prius.

Messi's salary per year or even per month is only what a few can dream of earning after many years of hard work. Indeed, he is an asset worthy of every cent he makes.

Source: Briefly News