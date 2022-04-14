Messi's salary, weekly earnings, net worth, investments, sponsorship deals
How much is Messi's salary? Lionel Messi is an Argentine international footballer making multi-million dollars annually. His deal with Barcelona in November 2017 made him the best paid player in La Liga, and he topped the Forbes list of the 100 highest-earning athletes in 2019.
What is Lionel Messi's salary? Lionel Messi currently earns $41 million annually after recently joining Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Impressive, right? Here is everything you need to know about the iconic player, including his weekly earnings, net worth, investments, and sponsorship deals.
Messi's profile summary
- Full name: Lionel Andrés Messi
- Other names: Leo Messi
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: June 24, 1987
- Place of birth: Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina
- Lionel Messi's age: He will be turning 35 years later in 2022
- Nationality: Argentine, naturalized Spaniard
- Ethnicity: Hispanic
- Ancestry: Italian with some Spanish roots
- Religion: Roman Catholic
- Parents: Jorge Horacio Messi (father) and Celia Maria Cuccittini (mother)
- Siblings: 3 (older brothers Rodrigo and Matías, and younger sister Maria Sol Messi)
- Cousins: Maximiliano, Emanuel Biancucchi
- Height: 1.69 m (5 ft 7 in)
- Weight: 67 kilograms
- Eye colour: Black
- Hair colour: Black
- Instagram: @leomessi
- Facebook: @leomessi
- Relationship status: Married
- Partner: Antonella Roccuzzo
- Occupation: Footballer
- Position: Forward
- Famous for: His successful football career
- Current salary: $41 million
- Net worth: £309 million ($400m)
Messi's biography
The third of four children, Messi was born and raised in central Argentina. His father was a steel factory manager, and his mother worked in a magnet manufacturing workshop. Messi is of Italian and Spanish descent on his father's side and primarily Italian on his mother's side.
Lionel grew up in a tight-knit, football-loving family. He relocated to Spain to join Barcelona when he was 13 years old.
Career
Messi played for Grandoli from 1992 to 1995. He then joined Newell's Old Boys until 2000, before playing for Barcelona until 2003. His national teams include Argentina U20 (2004–2005) and Argentina U23 (2008).
His senior career kicked off when he joined Barcelona C (2003–2004), then Barcelona B (2004–2005). Messi was with Barcelona until 2021 before joining PSG. He made 520 appearances while with Barcelona, scoring 474 goals. He is also the captain of the Argentina national team.
He has won seven Ballon d'Or awards, six European Golden Shoes, and was named to the Ballon d'Or Dream Team in 2020. He holds the records for most goals in La Liga (474), a La Liga and European league season (50), and most international goals by a South American male (81).
What is Lionel Messi's net worth?
Messi is worth £309 million ($400m). In 2019, he earned $127 million (£98m), becoming the best-earning footballer and athlete in the world. In 2020s Forbes list, he dropped to the third position after Ronaldo and Roger Federer.
Messi's contract salary
What is Lionel Messi's salary? How much is Messi's salary? According to Daily Mail UK, Messi's PSG salary is £94million (€110m) over the 3 years, i.e., €30 million-35 million, for the 1st season and £25m-30m or $35m-$41m for the other 2 seasons.
How much does Messi earn per month? According to Evening Standard, he makes approximately €2.91m a month. Besides Messi's wage, he will enjoy team and other bonuses. He also received a cool €25m as a signing fee.
How much does Messi earn a week?
While at Barcelona, Messi's earning was a net of £500,000 ($610k/€565k) a week. Before signing that, he was estimated to be making around £336,000 ($410k/€397k) a week. Now, he makes approximately €729,000 a week.
What is Messi's salary per day? At PSG, Messi makes an estimate of €104,000 a day. This translates to approximately €8,680 per hour, €144.68 per minute, and €2.41 per second.
What sponsorship deals does Lionel Messi have?
Besides football contracts, he makes cash from endorsement deals and investments. Forbes valued all of Messi's endorsements at $35m (£27m) in 2019, and his off-field earnings were approximately $33m in 2021. Messi has signed numerous sponsorship deals, including:
- Adidas
- Pepsi
- Gillette
- Turkish Airlines
- Lays
- SikSilk
- Leafty
- Jacob & Co.
- Gatorade
What businesses does Lionel Messi have?
Messi has invested in Azahares del Parana project, a set of gated communities out of Rosario, Argentina. He also owns an apartment building in the city centre. He has partnered with Ethernity to invest in cryptocurrency and NFTs.
What charity work does Lionel Messi do?
Messi established the Leo Messi Foundation, that cares for vulnerable children and their healthcare from donations. Messi worked with Unicef since 2004 and was appointed the organization's ambassador in 2010.
Wife
Messi married his long-term partner, model and dietician Antonella Roccuzzo, on 30 June, 2017. They hosted about 260 guests at a luxury hotel named Hotel City Center in Rosario. They have 3 sons, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro who was born on10th March 2018.
The family lives in Bellamar, a prestigious and expensive suburb of Castelldefels in Barcelona. Messi owns several cars, including Ferraris, Maserati Granturismo, Audis, Mini Cooper S Cabriolet, Range Rover, and Toyota Prius.
Messi's salary per year or even per month is only what a few can dream of earning after many years of hard work. Indeed, he is an asset worthy of every cent he makes.
