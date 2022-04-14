Singing is an art that has been celebrated worldwide for the longest time. The majority of those who have taken it seriously have made a living out of it, and they are leading a modest life regardless of their age. One such celebrity is Zayn Malik? Who is he? What is Zayn Malik's net worth? Is Zayn Malik in a relationship? This article has that and much more!

He is famous as an English singer who came into the limelight following his impressive performances on The X Factor, a TV reality show.

How old is Zayn Malik? Malik was born on January 12, 1993. Therefore, Zayn Malik's age is 29 years as of 2022. He is famous as an English singer who came into the limelight following his impressive performances on The X Factor, a TV reality show. Since then, he has never looked back and has continued to shine in his music career. This article has more about Zayn Malik's net worth, family, body measurements, etc.

Profile and bio

Full Name: Zayn Javadd Malik

Zayn Javadd Malik Celebrated Name: Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik Birth Place: Bradford, West Yorkshire, England

Bradford, West Yorkshire, England Zayn Malik nationality : British

: British Date of Birth: January 12, 1993

January 12, 1993 Age: 29 years old

29 years old Zayn Malik's height : 5'9"

: 5'9" Zayn Malik's weight : 66 kg

: 66 kg Eye Colour : Hazel brown

: Hazel brown Hair Colour : Black

: Black Father: Yaser Malik

Yaser Malik Mother: Trisha Malik

Trisha Malik Siblings: Yes

Yes School: Tong High School

Tong High School Nationality: British

British Zodiac Sign : Capricorn

: Capricorn Gender: Male

Male Sexual Orientation : Straight

: Straight Marital Status: Single

Single Girlfriend : Gigi Hadid (2015-2021)

: Gigi Hadid (2015-2021) Zayn Malik children : Yes (1)

: Yes (1) Profession : Singer

: Singer Net worth: $75 million

Childhood and early life

Although he grew up in an Islamic household.

Zayn, whose real name is Zain Javadd Malik, was born in Bradford, West Yorkshire, England and grew up in East Bowling. During his childhood days, he had an interest in music and would often listen to different genres of music such as R&B, hip-hop, and even songs from Bollywood. Although he grew up in an Islamic household, Zayn no longer identifies as Muslim.

Zayn Malik's parents

His parents are Yaser Malik, a Pakistani, and his mother, Tricia Brannan, a Christian of Irish origin, who embraced Islam after marriage. His father had a good collection of different music genres, which helped him develop a love for rapping.

Education

Although he was interested in music at a tender age, his parents insisted on his early hood education and were very supportive. That saw him attend Lower Fields primary school. He later proceeded to Tong high school, situated in Bradford, before starting a music career.

Who is Zayn Malik's wife?

He is an official ambassador of the British Asian Trust charity group, contributing to improving the lives of the disadvantaged people living in South Asia.

The celebrated Britain musician is currently single. Is Gigi still with Zayn? Previously, he was in a relationship with Gigi Hadid till 2021, and they have a child. Gigi is an American model, and she appeared in his music video for the song Pillowtalk.

Music career

Before he began his music career, he had planned to become an English teacher. But, nature had its way. His journey started in 2010 when he participated in the auditions of The X Factor. Even though he did not make it to the final round, the judges were thoroughly impressed by his talent, and they felt he had the potential to achieve greatness in his career.

One Direction band

One of the judges suggested that Malik and four other contestants, who did not make it to the final round, should form a group and work together. So they formed the One Direction band, which became quite popular.

Since its formation, the group has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide. They have also released five studio albums. However, he decided to depart the group in 2015 and make solo music.

Does Zayn Malik get along with Harry Styles? Malik told Us Weekly that he and Styles were not close while in the band together. He said he never really spoke to Harry and had never been under the impression they would keep in touch after Malik left the band.

Solo career

In July 2015, after leaving the band, he signed a recording deal with RCA records, which later made him very famous. He has released three albums as a solo artist, gaining immense success.

Awards & accolades

He never really spoke to Harry and had never been under the impression they would keep in touch after Malik left the band.

1 American Music Award

1 Music Choice Award

1 The Asian Award

2 Billboard Music Awards

2 BMI Awards

2 iHeartRadio Music Awards

2 MTV Awards

3 Teen Choice Awards

Philanthropy

He is an official ambassador of the British Asian Trust charity group, contributing to improving the lives of disadvantaged people living in South Asia. In April 2014, he donated his guitar to the Kean's Children Fund in Dundee, Scotland. In January 2020, he donated $10,000 toward a five-year-old girl's medical treatment.

Zayn Malik's songs

Net worth

Malik is a famous and successful Britain musician who has achieved immensely throughout his career. He has a net worth estimated at $75 million. In addition, he is a phenomenal singer who has done incredible work with his former band, One Direction.

Some of his vast wealth includes a lavish house in Manhattan. He also owns several more properties in London, Los Angeles and other big cities. He also boasts an elegant collection of high-end vehicles, enabling him to lead a lavish lifestyle.

Above is all you would love to know about Zayn Malik's net worth, career, early life, etc. He has continued to gain international success by collaborating with numerous established artists. Today, he is considered one of the most successful British artists and probably the most successful for his age. Follow him on Instagram and get Zayn Malik's pics and much more.

