As a celebrated Hollywood celebrity, fans are often excited to learn who makes their favourite celebrity's heart beat faster. This is no different for the talented and famous British actor Damson Idris. Many people have been wondering who Damson Idris's wife is? Read on to find out if he is married or dating.

Host Damson Idris attends the 2022 15th Annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.



Damson is popular for his appearance in Snowfall as Franklin Saint, a thrilling crime drama series. He has also appeared in Black Mirror as Jaden and in The Twilight Zone as Dorian Harrison, among many others. Like his television screen character Franklin, he has been great at keeping his love life private. So, who is Idris's wife?

Damson Idris's profile summary and bio

Full name: Adamson Alade-Bo Idris

Stage name: Damson Idris

Date of birth: September 2, 1990

September 2, 1990 Age: 30 years as of 2022

30 years as of 2022 Place of birth: London, England, UK

London, England, UK Gender: Male

Male Famous as: An actor

An actor Mother: Philippa

Philippa Siblings: Five (3 brothers and 2 sisters)

Five (3 brothers and 2 sisters) Alma mater: Brunel University & Identity School of Acting

Brunel University & Identity School of Acting Qualification: BA Honours degree

BA Honours degree Marital status: Single

Single Net worth: $1.3 million

$1.3 million Instagram: @damsonidris

@damsonidris Twitter: @DamsonIdris

Who is Idris dating?

Damson Idris attends FX's "Snowfall" Season 5 Premiere at Grandmaster Recorders on February 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.



Currently, the actor does not seem to be in a love relationship. However, he has been previously linked to being in a few past relationships.

Damson and Saweetie

The actor was rumoured to be dating Saweetie in November 2021 after sharing an Instagram story of the Tap in rapper playing the piano at Damson's place barefoot. At the end of the clip, the two burst out in laughter.

Saweetie attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.



Saweetie also later reposted the clip on her Instagram story. Her action raised speculations among their fans, thus fueling the gossip. However, none of them cleared people's speculation, but the actor insisted they were just friends.

However, on February 9, Saweetie shared a picture of herself cuddling a mysterious man's face. Most of her fans speculated that it was Idris, while others guessed it was someone else.

A few days later, when the rapper released her new music video, it was evident that her mystery man was one of the actors in her music video.

Damson and DreamDoll

DreamDoll attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.



In April 2021, the actor was spotted photographed next to rapper DreamDoll. This took place at the Oscar's after-party. However, Damson did not delay in clearing the air. He was quoted saying;

Ok. So don't pose near women because then we are apparently married.

DreamDoll was also not left behind; she too responded with a tweet, saying;

Imma start nodding my head to say hi to guys y'all steady assuming shit.

Damson and Montana Brown

In July 2020, Idris was rumoured to be dating Montana Brown, a Love Island television reality star. The two were spotted at a beach in Cannes. However, the two remained silent about the rumours until Damson Idris's girlfriend, in presumption, shared a picture of her and her significant other on her Instagram page a month later.

Montana Brown shared a photo of her with an unknown man and captioned it "mi rouge amor ."



Is Damson Idris Married?

No! During an interview, the Snowfall star revealed to The Guardian in April 2021 that he was single, which made his travel between London and Los Angeles easy and stress-free. Since then, the situation does not seem to be any different.

With so many fans wanting to know who Damson Idris's wife is, the above read is an eye-opener that the actor has been focusing on building his career. We can only speculate that the actor will be giving his fans a glimpse into his life soon.

