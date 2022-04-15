Da Brat is a rapper, actress, and producer from the United States who debuted in 1992. After releasing the album Funkdafied, Brat soon grew highly famous in the music world. So what is Da Brat's net worth? Let us explore what is trending lately about this American rapper.

Rapper DaBrat attends "Rickey Smiley For Real" Season 5 Premiere Screening at Regal Atlantic Station on 23rd October 2018, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

She is one of the numerous girls who came into the hip-hop industry in the mid-1990s, born and raised in Chicago, Illinois. Da Brat's real name is Shawntae Harris.

Da Brat's profiles

Full name: Shawntae Harris

Shawntae Harris Nickname: Da Brat

Da Brat Gender: Female

Female Date of birth : 14th April 1974

: 14th April 1974 Age: 48 years (as of 2022)

48 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Aries

: Aries Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, USA

Chicago, Illinois, USA Current residence: Joliet, Illinois, Chicago, USA

Joliet, Illinois, Chicago, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity : Mixed-race

: Mixed-race Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality: Bi-sexual

Bi-sexual Height in feet: 5'4''

5'4'' Height in centimetres: 163

163 Weight in pounds: 141

141 Weight in kilograms: 64

64 Body measurements in inches: 36-28-40

36-28-40 Body measurements in centimetres: 91-71-102

91-71-102 Bra size: 34 B

34 B Shoe size: 7 (US)

7 (US) Dress size : 6 (US)

: 6 (US) Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Da Brat's Mom: Beverly Calloway

Beverly Calloway Father: David Ray McCoy

David Ray McCoy Siblings: Four half-sisters (Jehlan, Morgan, Lisa Raye and Cynthia)

Four half-sisters (Jehlan, Morgan, Lisa Raye and Cynthia) Marital/relationship status: Married

Married Partner: Jesseca Dupart

Jesseca Dupart School: Kenwood Academy

Kenwood Academy College/University: Academy of Scholastic Achievement

Academy of Scholastic Achievement Profession: Rapper, actress and producer

Rapper, actress and producer Years active: 1992–present

1992–present Net worth: $3 million

$3 million Instagram: @sosobrat

@sosobrat Twitter: @sosobrat

Biography

Born on 14th April 1974 in Chicago, Da Brat's age as of 2022 is 48 years. She is an American who grew up on the westside of Chicago as a music enthusiast of mixed ethnicity.

Da Brat's parents were never married. Instead, she used to go to a severe Pentecostal church with her grandmother, and there she honed her music skills by being a choir member, where she spent part of her childhood with her mother and grandmother.

Da Brat's siblings are Jehlan, Morgan, Lisa Raye, and Cynthia. They are all half-brothers and sisters. Her mother is Beverly Calloway, and her Father is David Ray McCoy.

Da Brat’s career

Rapper Da Brat attends the VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens at David Geffen Hall on 11th July 2016, in New York City. Photo: Michael Loccisano

Source: Getty Images

Da Brat won a local rap competition sponsored by Yo MTV Raps in 1992, and Jermaine Dupri, the producer, signed her to his So So Def label. Under the label, she released her debut album, Funkdafied. The record was an instant success, selling millions of copies worldwide.

Harris has also performed alongside Missy Elliot and Mariah Carey on the Rainbow World Tour in 2000. Here are highlights of her songs and albums.

Da Brat's songs

Funkdafied (1994)

(1994) Fa All Y'all (1994)

(1994) Give It 2 You (1994)

(1994) Ain’t No Thang (1994)

(1994) Sittin' on Top of the World (1996)

(1996) Ghetto Love (1996)

(1996) That's What I'm Looking For (2000)

(2000) What'chu Like (2000)

(2000) We Ready (2000)

(2000) In Love wit Chu (2003)

(2003) Boom (Remixes)

(Remixes) YAK (You Already Know) (2015)

(2015) F U Pay Me (2016)

(2016) Alessandro Michele (2016)

Da Brat's albums

Funkdafied

Anuthatantrum

Unrestricted

Limelite, Luv & Niteclubz

The Return

Besides being a talented rapper, the celebrity star is also an actress and producer. She began acting in 1994 with a small role in the show All That. Soon after, she featured in another film titled Kazaam and The Parent Hood TV series from 1997 to 1998. Here are other appearances in film and television shows:

Da Brat's movies and TV shows

Movies

1996 : Kazaam as Da Brat

as Da Brat 1997: Rhyme & Reason as Da Brat

as Da Brat 2001: Glitter Carmen: A Hip Hopera as Louise

as Louise 2002: Civil Brand as Sabrina

as Sabrina 2006: 30 Days as Kamesha

TV shows

Appeared as herself

2021: Brat Loves Judy

2017–2020: Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta

2017: Hip Hop Squares

2015: The Real Housewives of Atlanta

2011: Dish Nation

2003: The Surreal Life Celebrity Fit Club

1990–2005: Intimate Portrait as Da Brat

2001–2003 The Andy Dick Show

2002: Weakest Link

2000: Making the Video

1995: It's Showtime at the Apollo

Other TV shows

1994: All That as the Musical Guest

as the Musical Guest 1995–1999: Soul Train The Parent 'Hood as Boo

as Boo 1996–2003: Sabrina, the Teenage Witch as Baby K2K

as Baby K2K 2015–2020: Empire as Jezzy

2021: The Chi as Laporsha

Personal Life

The rapper from the United States is lesbian. She admitted to being a lesbian in 2020 even as she feared disappointing her family, particularly her grandma. However, she was eventually relieved to have revealed the truth.

Rapper DaBrat and Jesseca Dupart attend Dej Loaf's Private 30th Birthday Dinner Party at The West Venue on 8th April 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

In the late 1990s, the rapper was in a relationship with Allen Iverson, a basketball player from the United States. The couple dated for some time before breaking up.

Da Brat's partner, Jesseca Faye (Judy) Dupart, is the founder and CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products in the United States. The pair got married in February 2022, in Fairburn, Georgia, in front of hundred guests.

Judy and Da Brat's net worth

Judy's net worth is estimated to be $5 million, while Da Brat is around $3 million. Their total net worth is around $8 million due to their marriage. Dupart has accumulated a sizable fortune thanks to the success of Kaleidoscope Hair Products, of which she is both the founder and CEO.

People are interested to know how female rappers amass millions of dollars in fortune. It is known that they live in mansions, drive expensive cars, and have lavish expenditures. Da Brat’s net worth results from her work as a rapper, actress, and producer in the entertainment industry.

