Da Brat's net worth, age, partner, parents, career, movies and tv shows, profiles
Da Brat is a rapper, actress, and producer from the United States who debuted in 1992. After releasing the album Funkdafied, Brat soon grew highly famous in the music world. So what is Da Brat's net worth? Let us explore what is trending lately about this American rapper.
She is one of the numerous girls who came into the hip-hop industry in the mid-1990s, born and raised in Chicago, Illinois. Da Brat's real name is Shawntae Harris.
Da Brat's profiles
- Full name: Shawntae Harris
- Nickname: Da Brat
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 14th April 1974
- Age: 48 years (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Aries
- Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, USA
- Current residence: Joliet, Illinois, Chicago, USA
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Mixed-race
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Bi-sexual
- Height in feet: 5'4''
- Height in centimetres: 163
- Weight in pounds: 141
- Weight in kilograms: 64
- Body measurements in inches: 36-28-40
- Body measurements in centimetres: 91-71-102
- Bra size: 34 B
- Shoe size: 7 (US)
- Dress size: 6 (US)
- Hair colour: Dark brown
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Da Brat's Mom: Beverly Calloway
- Father: David Ray McCoy
- Siblings: Four half-sisters (Jehlan, Morgan, Lisa Raye and Cynthia)
- Marital/relationship status: Married
- Partner: Jesseca Dupart
- School: Kenwood Academy
- College/University: Academy of Scholastic Achievement
- Profession: Rapper, actress and producer
- Years active: 1992–present
- Net worth: $3 million
- Instagram: @sosobrat
- Twitter: @sosobrat
Biography
Born on 14th April 1974 in Chicago, Da Brat's age as of 2022 is 48 years. She is an American who grew up on the westside of Chicago as a music enthusiast of mixed ethnicity.
Da Brat's parents were never married. Instead, she used to go to a severe Pentecostal church with her grandmother, and there she honed her music skills by being a choir member, where she spent part of her childhood with her mother and grandmother.
Da Brat's siblings are Jehlan, Morgan, Lisa Raye, and Cynthia. They are all half-brothers and sisters. Her mother is Beverly Calloway, and her Father is David Ray McCoy.
Da Brat’s career
Da Brat won a local rap competition sponsored by Yo MTV Raps in 1992, and Jermaine Dupri, the producer, signed her to his So So Def label. Under the label, she released her debut album, Funkdafied. The record was an instant success, selling millions of copies worldwide.
Harris has also performed alongside Missy Elliot and Mariah Carey on the Rainbow World Tour in 2000. Here are highlights of her songs and albums.
Da Brat's songs
- Funkdafied (1994)
- Fa All Y'all (1994)
- Give It 2 You (1994)
- Ain’t No Thang (1994)
- Sittin' on Top of the World (1996)
- Ghetto Love (1996)
- That's What I'm Looking For (2000)
- What'chu Like (2000)
- We Ready (2000)
- In Love wit Chu (2003)
- Boom (Remixes)
- YAK (You Already Know) (2015)
- F U Pay Me (2016)
- Alessandro Michele (2016)
Da Brat's albums
- Funkdafied
- Anuthatantrum
- Unrestricted
- Limelite, Luv & Niteclubz
- The Return
Besides being a talented rapper, the celebrity star is also an actress and producer. She began acting in 1994 with a small role in the show All That. Soon after, she featured in another film titled Kazaam and The Parent Hood TV series from 1997 to 1998. Here are other appearances in film and television shows:
Da Brat's movies and TV shows
- 1996: Kazaam as Da Brat
- 1997: Rhyme & Reason as Da Brat
- 2001: Glitter Carmen: A Hip Hopera as Louise
- 2002: Civil Brand as Sabrina
- 2006: 30 Days as Kamesha
TV shows
Appeared as herself
- 2021: Brat Loves Judy
- 2017–2020: Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta
- 2017: Hip Hop Squares
- 2015: The Real Housewives of Atlanta
- 2011: Dish Nation
- 2003: The Surreal Life Celebrity Fit Club
- 1990–2005: Intimate Portrait as Da Brat
- 2001–2003 The Andy Dick Show
- 2002: Weakest Link
- 2000: Making the Video
- 1995: It's Showtime at the Apollo
Other TV shows
- 1994: All That as the Musical Guest
- 1995–1999: Soul Train The Parent 'Hood as Boo
- 1996–2003: Sabrina, the Teenage Witch as Baby K2K
- 2015–2020: Empire as Jezzy
- 2021: The Chi as Laporsha
Personal Life
The rapper from the United States is lesbian. She admitted to being a lesbian in 2020 even as she feared disappointing her family, particularly her grandma. However, she was eventually relieved to have revealed the truth.
In the late 1990s, the rapper was in a relationship with Allen Iverson, a basketball player from the United States. The couple dated for some time before breaking up.
Da Brat's partner, Jesseca Faye (Judy) Dupart, is the founder and CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products in the United States. The pair got married in February 2022, in Fairburn, Georgia, in front of hundred guests.
Judy and Da Brat's net worth
Judy's net worth is estimated to be $5 million, while Da Brat is around $3 million. Their total net worth is around $8 million due to their marriage. Dupart has accumulated a sizable fortune thanks to the success of Kaleidoscope Hair Products, of which she is both the founder and CEO.
People are interested to know how female rappers amass millions of dollars in fortune. It is known that they live in mansions, drive expensive cars, and have lavish expenditures. Da Brat’s net worth results from her work as a rapper, actress, and producer in the entertainment industry.
