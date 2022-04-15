If you are keen on reality television, likely, you have already heard of the somewhat controversial figure, Tarek El Moussa. He has made a name for himself throughout the years with his trendy show Flip or Flop and other similar shows. Here, we deep dive into the details of the prevalent TV personality, especially Moussa's increasing net worth.

Tarek El Moussa’s biography tells us some interesting facts about his rise to stardom. Photo: Michael Loccisano

Source: Getty Images

Tarek El Moussa’s Wiki and other pages offer some interesting information about him, including how his relationships have played a role in his rise to stardom and some issues with his professional life due to rising tensions with his Flip or Flop co-host and ex-wife, Christina Haack. Here is what information we can gather for Tarek El Moussa’s fascinating biography.

Profile summary and bio

Full name: Tarek El Moussa

Tarek El Moussa Nickname: Tarek

Tarek Date of birth: 21 August 1981

21 August 1981 Age: 40 years old as of 2022

40 years old as of 2022 Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Birthplace: Buena Park, California, USA

Buena Park, California, USA Sexuality: Straight

Straight Religious beliefs: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Current residence: Newport Beach, California, USA

Newport Beach, California, USA Current nationality: American

American Marital status: Married to Heather Rae El Moussa

Married to Heather Rae El Moussa Ethnicity: Half Middle-Eastern/caucasian

Half Middle-Eastern/caucasian Gender: Male

Male Weight: 82 kg (180 lb)

82 kg (180 lb) Height: 190 cm (6 ft 1 in)

190 cm (6 ft 1 in) Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Blue

Blue Parents: Dominique El Moussa (mother), father's details unknown

Dominique El Moussa (mother), father's details unknown Children: Taylor and Brayden

Taylor and Brayden Profession: Reality television star, real estate investor

Reality television star, real estate investor Education: Sunny Hills High School

Sunny Hills High School Native language: English

Tarek El Moussa’s age

As of April 2022, he is 40 years old. He was born 21 August 1981.

Tarek El Moussa’s height

The star is considered quite tall, towering at 190 cm (6 ft 1 in). Reports vary on his height, but this is the most commonly reported height.

Tarek El Moussa’s height is usually a hot topic of conversation between his fans. Photo: Raymond Hall

Source: Getty Images

Tarek El Moussa’s net worth

Exactly how rich is Tarek El Moussa, you may ask? According to various sources and websites with Tarek El Moussa’s bio, he is estimated to be worth between $10 million and $15 million. Tarek El Moussa’s salary from his shows is a large chunk of what makes up his impressive net worth, but there is no confirmation on how much he earns per episode.

Tarek El Moussa’s ex-wife

When they initially separated, El Moussa was married to his ex-wife and business partner Christina Haack from 2009 to 2016. They were officially divorced in 2018, and their ongoing tension during filming prompted Flip or Flop to end its long-running course.

Tarek El Moussa’s children

Christina and Tarek El Moussa have two children, Taylor and Brayden El Moussa. The ex-duo share joint custody of their children.

Tarek El Moussa’s ex-wife and himself pose for a 'Flip or Flop' official portrait. Photo: Aaron Rapoport

Source: Getty Images

Tarek El Moussa’s TV shows

Tarek El Moussa’s career has grown from strength to strength since he first began starring on TV screens, his main programme being Flip or Flop, where he and his ex-wife would 'flip' houses in hopes to make a significant profit. Other programmes he has been featured in include Flip or Flop Follow-Up, Tarek's Flip Side, Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa, Rock The Block, Brother vs Brother, and Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa: Extras.

It's important to note that it was during an episode when a fan first noticed a lump on the star's neck while watching him and emailed the producers about it. After getting it checked out, he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. Tarek El Moussa's cancer has since gone into remission, and he has been cancer-free for about eight years.

Tarek El Moussa’s profiles

The real estate mogul has an Instagram account under the handle @therealtarekelmoussa with 1.2m followers as of April 2022. It is believed this is his only official social media account.

Is Tarek still with Heather?

The TV personality married Heather Rae Young in October 2021, making her Heather Rae El Moussa today. Tarek El Moussa’s new wife seems to still be very much in love with the star, and they are enjoying their marital bliss.

Tarek El Moussa’s new wife Heather and himself are all smiles on the red carpet. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

Is Tarek El Moussa of Arabic descent?

Considering his exotic name, what ethnicity is El Moussa? Although not much is known about his childhood and early family life, it is believed that he is of Lebanese descent from his father's side.

Tarek rose from humble beginnings and became a self-made millionaire mogul thanks to his keen eye for real estate, house-flipping skills, and charismatic on-air persona. Although Flip or Flop has ended, this rising star's career has just begun. El Moussa's net worth has been increasing due to his valuable entrepreneurship skills.

