Alejandra Onieva and Sebastian Stan’s relationship has been a hot topic with fans, in part due to what a beautiful couple they make and their rather distinctive age gap. Despite this, their relationship seems more robust than ever and continues to blossom. So what do we know about Stan's other half? Here, we will answer questions like where Alejandra Onieva is from, what we know about her family, net worth and much more.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Alejandra Onieva's age usually comes as a surprise to fans as she is incredibly fresh-faced. Photo: Aldara Zarraoa

Source: Getty Images

Although they are public figures, the stunning couple prefers to keep their relationship private. We can catch glimpses of Alejandra Onieva and Sebastian Stan's relationship on their social media pages, but their posts together are few and far between. However, here is what we know about their relationship and the model.

Profile summary and bio

Full name: Alejandra Onieva

Alejandra Onieva Nickname: Alejandra

Alejandra Date of birth: 1 June 1992

1 June 1992 Age: 29 years old

29 years old Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Birthplace: Madrid, Spain

Madrid, Spain Religious beliefs: Christian

Christian Current residence: Moves between Spain and New York, USA

Moves between Spain and New York, USA Current nationality: Spanish

Spanish Marital status: Single

Single Ethnicity: Spanish

Spanish Gender: Female

Female Weight: 52 kgs (114 lbs)

52 kgs (114 lbs) Height: 168 cm (5 ft. 6 in.)

168 cm (5 ft. 6 in.) Hair colour: Caramel blonde

Caramel blonde Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Parents: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Siblings: Iñigo and Willy Onieva

Iñigo and Willy Onieva Profession: Actress, model, social activist

Actress, model, social activist University: Universidad Villanueva

Universidad Villanueva Native language: Spanish

Spanish Other languages: English

English Instagram: @ale_onieva

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Alejandra Onieva’s age

Those who are more curious about the famous duo's relationship mainly focus on how old Alejandra Onieva is. Her age has been at the centre of the questions surrounding her since she looks young. Currently, she is 29 years old, giving them a 10-year age gap.

Alejandra Onieva's height is considered shorter than that of a standard runway model. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain

Source: Getty Images

Alejandra Onieva’s height

Since she is a model and an actress, we assume the starlet is tall. However, she stands at 168 cm, a sizeable yet average height.

Alejandra Onieva’s parents

Alejandra Onieva’s mother seems to love her privacy as much as her daughter, but even more so. As a result, there is practically no information on her parents generally, and we do not have confirmation on their names or whether they are still together or divorced.

Alejandra Onieva’s boyfriend

Alejandra Onieva and Sebastian Stan have been in a relationship since 2020, and she was previously in a relationship with Nicolas Labelle for four years before that. How Sebastian Stan and Alejandra Onieva met is a question that pops up frequently when fans discuss the pair. Although unconfirmed, it is believed they either met through work or mutual friends.

Alejandra Onieva and Sebastian Stan's relationship status is always a topic of debate with fans. Photo: Robert Kamau

Source: Getty Images

Alejandra Onieva’s net worth

Reports vary on the actress's net worth, but the most commonly reported amount is $300.000.

Alejandra Onieva’s profiles

The stunning starlet's Instagram handle is @ale_onieva, with 359k followers. There seems to be an old, inactive Twitter account of hers under the name @AleOnieva, with 7.721 followers.

Alejandra Onieva’s movies and TV shows

An actress in her own right, the model has starred in series and movies including High Seas, Old Bridge's Secret (El Secreto de Puente Viejo), Presumed Guilty, Hazing, Por un puñado de Besos, Ella es tu padre, Širé moře, and Capitán Mandarina: Eléctrico.

Alejandra Onieva's net worth comes from her string of movie and series appearances. Photo: Carlos R. Alvarez

Source: Getty Images

Did Sebastian and Alejandra split?

If you are wondering if Sebastian Stan and Alejandra Onieva are still together, it seems that they are still together and very much in love. Alejandra Onieva was engaged to Nicolas Labelle during their relationship but seemed content with her new relationship.

Alejandra Onieva may have gained more media traction and popularity through her high-profile relationship, but it is clear that she is a talented star in her own right. Her incredible acting skills, rising modelling career, and inspiring activism prove that she is more than her famous relationship and is someone to keep an eye on.

READ ALSO: Who is Caroline Konstnar? Age, boyfriend, parents, education, height, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently discussed another show-stopping actress making waves in the industry, Caroline Konstnar. Besides being an actress, Caroline has made a name for herself through her other endeavours, including dance, singing, songwriting, ballet, illustration, and social media influence.

Curious to learn more about the upcoming new star Caroline Konstnar? Click here to read more about her.

Source: Briefly News