Steve Harvey is a unique and incredible man who has made a lot of moves in the world of comedy and TV shows. However, he has never allowed his rich and famous lifestyle to make him forget where he came from. As the son of a coal miner, he is fully aware of the struggles of life and what it means to work and what it means to lack. Here is a glimpse of Steve Harvey's net worth, movies, books, TV shows, and life journey.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Steve is currently 65 years old as of 2022. Photo: @iamsteveharveytv

Source: Instagram

Steve Harvey is an American comedian, television and radio personality, and author who has acquired a lot of fame for his sense of humour. Most people know Steve Harvey as just a comedian but have no idea that he was homeless in his late twenties; he made an incredible comeback and is now one of Hollywood's elite. Step into his now lavish life and get the full story here.

Steve Harvey's biography

Real Name: Broderick Stephen Harvey

Broderick Stephen Harvey Steve Harvey's age: 65 Years as of 2022

65 Years as of 2022 Place of Birth: Welch, West Virginia

Welch, West Virginia Date of Birth: 17th January 1957

17th January 1957 Nationality: American

American Religion: Born-again Christian

Born-again Christian Marital Status: Married

Married Steve Harvey's wife : Marcia Harvey

: Marcia Harvey Ethnicity: Black

Black Steve Harvey's height: 185cm

185cm Weight: 104kgs

104kgs Eye Color: Dark Brown

Dark Brown Hair Color: Bald

Bald Net worth: estimated $200 million

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Early life and education

Steve Harvey's real name is Broderick Steven Harvey. On March 17, 1957, he was born in Welch, West Virginia, USA. Harvey's parents are Eloise and Jesse Harvey, and they were both coal miners. Unfortunately, they passed away in 2000 due to black lung disease.

His family later moved to Cleveland from West Virginia when he was able to graduate from Glenville High School in 1974 before he went back to his home state for college at the West Virginia University. He grew up with his parents and elders siblings in Cleveland.

Stave Harvey's current wife's name is Marjorie Harvey. Photo: @iamsteveharveytv

Source: Instagram

Career

After finishing his studies, he went back to Cleveland and mainly worked in employment sales. But he also dabbled in several jobs, such as being a postman, a wannabe professional boxer, an insurance salesperson, but none of these jobs clicked for him.

Comedy career

As luck would have it, in 1985, he won an amateur night contest at the local comedy club. This would be his start in stand-up comedy as an observational comic. He had finally found his niche. He just needed to make money off of it. Who helped Steve Harvey when he was 26? Liss and his wife Becky helped Steve to his feet by paying for his accommodation and hosting him whenever he needed it especially since he was very broke at the time.

Harvey spent the following years on the road playing in any clubs that were willing to book him, and finally, in the early 1990s, he became a headliner in one well-known comedy club. He also appeared on TV in 1990 in a show called Johnnie Walker National Comedy Search. In 1993, he was on the Cable TV network HBO's Def Comedy Jam. He secured a position in the show's Showtime at the Apollo after finishing second in the Second Annual Johnnie Walker National Comedy Search.

Steve competed in several comic related shows before beating out stars like Jamie Foxx and Dwayne Johnson. Photo: @hbysteveharvey

Source: Instagram

Showtime at the Apollo and The Steve Harvey Show

In 1993 Steve became the host of Showtime at the Apollo, beating out other hilarious comedians for the role like Jamie Foxx, D.L. Hughley, and Dwayne The Rock Johnson. He stayed on Showtime at the Apollo until 2000.

In 1996, Steve got his sitcom, The Steve Harvey Show. It was showcased in the fledgling WB Network. The Steve Harvey Show got a lot of traction with a primarily African American audience, and it aired until 2002. Cedric the Entertainer joined Steve Harvey on his show, and this was a match made in heaven; they later joined the national stand-up tour.

Family Feud and talk shows

Harvey won another iconic TV role in 2010 when he took over as the host of the venerable game show, Family Feud. His success on the show gained him an international audience and he launched a season of the show taped in South Africa.

Later on, he then started a talk show in 2012, Steve Harvey earning him a Daytime Emmy Award and an NAACP Image Award. In 2017, he began another talk show called Steve, which focused on celebrity guests.

Steve Harvey's movies and TV shows

2000 - The original Kings of Comedy

- 2003 - The Fighting Temptations

- 2004 - Johnson Family Vacation

- 2005 - Racing Stripes

- 2006 - Steve Harvey: Don't Trip He isn't Through with me yet

- 2008 - Still Singing

- 2009 - Madea Goes to Jail

- 2012- Think Like a Man

TV series and talk shows list

1993–2000, 2016–2018 - Showtime at the Apollo

- 1994–1995, 1996–2002 - The Steve Harvey Show

- 2001 - The Proud Family

- 2002, 2003 - Essence Awards

- 2017–2019 - Steve

- 2019–2020 - WWE Network Special

- 2020- Family Feud, Steve on Watch

Steve Harvey's books

In 2009, he became a best-selling author of relationship advice books despite many critics who continued to dismiss his advice, terming it a collection of overblown stereotypes. Harvey's debut, Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man(2009), followed by Straight Talk, No Chaser (2010), became one of its best-seller lists. Think Like a Man (2012), a hit movie, was based on his book and starred Kevin Hart.

Steve has won and been nominated for several awards for his work in TV shows and movies. Photo: @iamsteveharveytv

Source: Instagram

Personal life

Steve Harvey is a born-again Christian and has been married three times. Steve Harvey's wives were Marjorie Elaine Harvey. They got married on June 25, 2007. Mary Lee Harvey, they wed on June 21, 1996, and Marcia Harvey on 1980.

Children

How many biological kids does Steve Harvey have? Steve Harvey has a total of 7 children, where 4 are his biological kids. He has twin daughters, Brandi and Karli and a son Broderick Jr from his first marriage. From his second marriage, Wynton. Finally, his third and current wife entered the marriage with three children of her own, Morgan, Lori and Jason. Lori Harvey has become very famous for dating Wakanda star Michael B Jordan.

The latest news on Steve Harvey

He has a foundation that he runs with his wife known as The Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation (SMHF). The foundation provides youth outreach services that help cultivate the next generation of responsible leaders by providing educational enrichment, mentoring, life transformation skills, and global service initiatives among other things.

Reports say that he is vegan for health reasons and has presented his rationale for his diet on his TV program. What disease does Steve Harvey have? On his NBC talk show, he confessed that he was worried about heart disease, and the vegan diet has helped reduce his cholesterol level.

Steve Harvey has a large blended family and that's just how he likes it. Photo: @iamsteveharveytv

Source: Instagram

How much is Steve Harvey currently worth? He has an estimated net worth of $200 million. He earns $45 million per year from his many occupations, including $10 million as the presenter of Family Feud. His incredible rags to riches story is inspiring and one for the books!

READ ALSO: Jay Anstey bio: age, partner, career, profile, TV shows, the net worth

Briefly.co.za recently published an article on Jay Anstey. She is one of the most talented actresses known for featuring in Isidingo as Charlie Holmes. She made her debut in acting more than a decade ago and has consistently grown her career. Check out her contribution to SA entertainment here.

Source: Briefly News