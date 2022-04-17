For the past decades, Whoopi Goldberg has become a household name in the film industry. Her great performances in various movies and TV shows have made her a fan favourite for many people worldwide. Being a black woman, her works have also impacted and inspired the lives of many black actors and actresses positively. But, with all this success, how much is Whoopi Goldberg's net worth?

Whoopi Goldberg at the screening of "David Crosby: Remember My Name" hosted by Sony Pictures Classics and The Cinema Society at The Roxy Cinema on July 16, 2019 in New York City. Photo: Jim Spellman

Source: Getty Images

Whoopi Goldberg is an actress, comedian, author, and television personality from the United States. She is one of 16 artists to win the EGOT (Emmy Award, Grammy Award, Academy Award, and Tony Award), which comprises an Emmy Award, a Grammy Award, an Academy Award, and a Tony Award. Did you know that Whoopi is a governor for the famous Oscars?

Whoopi Goldberg's biography

What nationality is Whoopi Goldberg? She was born in Manhattan, New York, United States, making her an American. She and her brother Clyde were raised in a housing project, The Chelsea-Elliot Houses in New York.

Her real name is Caryn Elaine Johnson, and her parents are Robert James Johnson, a Baptist clergyman and Emma Harris, a teacher and nurse. Speaking about her mother, Caryn described her as a stern string and wise woman as she raised both her children alone.

How old is Whoopi Goldberg?

Whoopi Goldberg attends the celebration of Harry Belafonte's 95th Birthday with Social Justice Benefit at The Town Hall on March 01, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

She was born on the 13th of November, 1955. Currently, she is 66 years old, but as of November 2022, she will be 67 years. Her star sign is Scorpio.

What religion is Whoopi Goldberg?

Caryn was raised Jewish but is currently not a practising one. She no longer goes to the temple but remembers the holidays. She, nonetheless, went to a local catholic school, Saint Columba's, before joining Washington Irvin High School, where she dropped out.

Career

Johnson found her passion in acting in the 1980s after joining training under Uta Hagen at the HB Studio. She made her debut on screen in 1982 in Citizen: I'm Not Losing My Mind, I'm Giving It Away.

In 1983 she created a one-woman show titled The Spook Show, composed of different character monologues. That was when she met Mike Nichols, who mentored her and helped Caryn transfer the show to Broadway. Since then, she has appeared in many films and series.

Whoopi Goldberg's movies and TV shows

Whoopi Goldberg attends "Nobody's Fool" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on October 28, 2018 in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski

Source: Getty Images

Some of the films the renowned actress has appeared in include:

The View

Sister Act

Ghost

The Colour Purple

Sister Act 2

Jumping Jack Flash

Sarafina

Star Trek: The Next Generation

Corrina, Corrina

Star Trek: Picard

The Little Rascals

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella

Girl, Interrupted

The Stand

The Long Walk Home

Rat Race

The Associate

Boys on the Side

Nobody's Fool

A Day Late and a Dollar Short

Call Me Claus

Ghosts of Mississippi

The Pagemaster

A Knight in Camelot

She is also a voice actor in several animation films, such as The Lion King (1994), Toy Story 3 (2010) and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014).

The View

The Sarafina star became the moderator and co-host of The View in September 2007. In the show, the host invites prominent personalities from different fields and interviews them about their lives, works and plans for the future.

Is Whoopi Goldberg a billionaire?

Whoopi Goldberg attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

Although Johnson has had a successful career in acting, she is yet to join the billionaires club. According to Celebrity Net worth, Whoopi Goldberg's salary is about $8 million a year, with a net worth of $60 million.

Personal life

Who is Whoopi Goldberg's spouse? The famous actress is currently not involved with anyone romantically. However, looking at her past relationships, she has been married thrice. Her first marriage was to Alvin Martin from 1973 to 1979. She then tied the knot in 1986 with David Claessen, a cinematographer, but they parted ways in 1988.

She then married Lyle Trachtenberg from 1994 to 1995. The Sarafina star has also been romantically linked to Frank Langella and Ted Danson.

Whoopi Goldberg's daughter

Caryn was blessed with a daughter named Alexandrea Dean Martin from her marriage with Alvin Martin. Alex has followed in her mother's footsteps as she is an actress and film producer. She was awarded the title of Miss Golden Globe at the 1994 Golden Globe Awards.

What is the disease that Whoopi Goldberg has?

The talented actress has been hospitalized several times. The latest event was in 2019, after she missed a month of The View, where she co-hosts. Speaking on the show, she revealed that she was absent because she was diagnosed with double pneumonia and sepsis.

Physical stats

At the age of 66, Caryn, without a doubt, is still a beautiful lady. Whoopi Goldberg's height is 5 feet 4 inches (165 centimetres), and she weighs 78 kilograms.

Whoopi Goldberg's eyebrows

There has been a lot of fuss about Whoopi's eyebrows. She has non. Yes, look again. In a 2016 interview, she explained that she does not like facial hair and thats why she chooses to shave them off. We are in 2022 and our favourite actress still has not regrown her eyebrows.

Whoopi Goldberg's net worth is a reflection of her success. Through hard work and consistency, she has emerged at the top. She earns her millions from various ventures like acting, hosting, selling her clothing line,

