Who is Dove Cameron dating? All you need to know about her dating history

Dove Cameron is a renowned actress and singer from the United States of America. She is mainly recognized for her portrayals in popular Disney Channel comedy series like Descendants and Liv & Maddie. How well do you know her? Who is Dove Cameron dating now?

Why did Dove Cameron change her name? The actress was born Chloe Celeste Hosterman; however, after her dad's demise in 2011, to honour him, she changed her name to Dove since he commonly referred to her as Dove. Is Dove Cameron single? This article has everything you would love to know about the celebrity star.

Dove Cameron's profiles

Full name: Chloe Celeste Hosterman

Chloe Celeste Hosterman Commonly known as Dove Cameron

Dove Cameron Date of birth: January 15, 1996

January 15, 1996 Age: 26 years (As of 2022)

26 years (As of 2022) Place of birth: Bainbridge Island, Washington, United States of America

Bainbridge Island, Washington, United States of America Father: Philip Alan Hosterman

Philip Alan Hosterman Mother: Bonnie Wallace

Bonnie Wallace Sibling: Claire Hosterman

Claire Hosterman Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Nationality: American

American Ancestry: French-Russian-Slovak-Hungarian

French-Russian-Slovak-Hungarian Height in feet 5'2''

5'2'' Height in centimetres: 157

157 Weight in pounds: 115

115 Weight in kilograms: 52

52 Body measurements in inches: 33-24-32

33-24-32 Eye colour: Green

Green Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Dress size: 4 (U.S.)

4 (U.S.) Shoe size: 7 (U.S.)

7 (U.S.) Alma mater: Bainbridge Performing Arts, Burbank High School

Bainbridge Performing Arts, Burbank High School Profession: Actress, singer

Actress, singer Instagram: @dovecameron

@dovecameron Twitter: @DoveCameron

Early life

The TV personality was born in Bainbridge Island, Washington; however, her family relocated to Los Angeles, California, when she was 14 years. Dove's parents are Philip Alan Hosterman and Bonnie Wallace, but they are divorced. How old is Dove Cameron? She was born on January 15, 1996; therefore, as of 2022, Dove Cameron's age is 26 years.

She is an American national with French, Russian, Slovak, and Hungarian roots making her ethnicity mixed. Cameron has one sister named Claire Hosterman.

Career

Chloe began her acting career when she was pretty young. She portrayed young Cosette in a theatre production of Les Miserables at Bainbridge Performing Arts in 2007. She played the leading role in the same theatre's production of Mary in The Secret Garden the following year.

Later in 2012, the star landed another role in the comic show Bits and Pieces as Alana, which later changed its name to Liv and Maddie.

Since then, the film celebrity has appeared in several films, television shows, and theatre productions such as Schmigadoon!, Dumplin, Marvel Rising: Playing with Fire, Soy Luna and Agents of Shield. In addition, the American actress is notable for songs like If Only and Blood/Waste as a singer.

Who is Dove Cameron's dating boyfriend?

Who was Dove Cameron engaged to? We know about her love life because she has been romantically involved with several celebrities, notably Ryan McCartan, the singer's ex-boyfriend. Ryan and Dove were co-stars on Liv and Maddie and began dating in August 2013, and by April 2016, they declared that they will be tying the knot.

As they referred to themselves, the Girl and the Dreamcatcher even created a band together, only to call off their engagement in October of the same year.

Soon after that, Dove Cameron's relationship with the Scottish actor Thomas Doherty began in December 2016. Is dove Cameron still dating Thomas Doherty? No, their romance ended after four years. However, in 2020 following the breakup, the actress opened up about her love life and sexuality, stating that she is gay.

Was Dove Cameron in any relationship in 2021? It is unclear whether the songstress was dating anyone because she hardly talked about her dating life during an interview with NYLON in April 2021.

Who is Dove Cameron's boyfriend in 2022?

Is Dove Cameron single? Yes, as of 2022, Dove is single. So it can only be speculated about who the singer is presently dating. Having spent eight years of her life in two public relationships, the 26-year-old actress keeps her most recent relationship a secret.

Dove Cameron's Instagram account is devoid of any indications of a romantic relationship, and the actress has not talked publicly about seeing anyone recently.

Height and body measurement

The Disney star stands 5 feet 2 inches (157 centimetres) tall and has a slender body. She weighs roughly 115 pounds (52 kg ), and her body measurement is 33-24-32 inches. Her emerald eyes and blonde hair are stunning.

Dove Cameron's dating history includes a number of celebrities with whom she has worked, particularly in the film and music industries, but who is Dove Cameron dating now? It is a mystery who the singer's boyfriend is in 2022, especially after coming out clean about her sexual orientation.

