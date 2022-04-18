What is Dan Pena’s net worth? Dan is a successful businessman, author and motivational speaker from the United States. He is also a former military officer. Dan Pena has founded and run various companies, earning a significant amount of wealth. Subsequently, he has been awarded numerous awards for his hard work, such as Man of the Year Award and Inspirational Leadership Award.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Dan Pena has been awarded numerous awards for his hard work. Photo: @danspena

Source: Instagram

Dan Pena is a great motivational speaker and established entrepreneur. His high performance in business, seminars and talks has been in demand in the United States and other countries.

Dan Pena’s profile summary

Full name: Daniel Steven Peña

Daniel Steven Peña Famous as : Trillion Dollar Man ®

: Trillion Dollar Man ® Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 10 August, 1945

10 August, 1945 Age : 76 (as of 2022)

: 76 (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth : Jacksonville, Florida, United States

: Jacksonville, Florida, United States Current residence : Guthrie Castle, Scotland, United Kingdom

: Guthrie Castle, Scotland, United Kingdom Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Height in inches : 6’ 2’’

: 6’ 2’’ Height in centimetres : 188

: 188 Weight in pounds : 165

: 165 Weight in kilograms : 75

: 75 Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Father : Manuel

: Manuel Mother : Amy

: Amy Marital status : Married

: Married Dan Pena’s spouse : Sally Hall

: Sally Hall Dan Pena's children : Kelly, Danny, Derrick

: Kelly, Danny, Derrick Education : San Fernando Valley State College, California State University-Northridge

: San Fernando Valley State College, California State University-Northridge Profession : Businessman, author, philanthropist and motivational speaker

: Businessman, author, philanthropist and motivational speaker Net worth : $500 million

: $500 million Instagram: @danspena

@danspena YouTube: Dan Peña

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Dan Pena's biography

The renowned businessman was born on 10 August 1945 in Jacksonville, Florida, United States of America, to his parents Manuel and Amy. His father was a former Lieutenant Commander. He was raised in East Los Angeles, California, United States and is a Christian believer.

Dan Pena's education

After graduating from Reseda High School in 1963, Dan attended San Fernando Valley State College, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. Later, he enrolled at California State University-Northridge and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in 1971.

How old is Dan Pena?

Dan attended San Fernando Valley State College, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. Photo: @danspena

Source: Instagram

As of 2022, Dan Pena’s age is 76 years. According to astrology, he is classified as Leo.

What is Dan Pena’s nationality?

The famous businessman is an American national of white ethnicity.

What is Dan Pena famous for?

Dan Pena is a notable entrepreneur in the United States of America. He began his career as a financial analyst on Wall Street. However, he is widely recognized as the founder of the Quantum Leap Advantage (QLA) Methodology.

He is also the owner and chairman of Guthrie Group, founded in January 1997. The firm mainly focuses on the initiation, facilitation and completion of complex transactions worldwide.

In addition, he is the founder and former CEO of the Board of Great Western Resources Inc (GWRI), a Houston-based oil company listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1984. He is also the co-owner, chairman and former CEO of the Board of JPK.

Was Dan Pena in the military?

Yes. Before attending his college education, he volunteered to serve as a military officer in 1966. He also attended Infantry Officer Candidate School (OCS) at Fort Benning in Georgia as a 2nd lieutenant. Later, he was promoted to Intelligence Officer and Security Officer at NATO Headquarters.

Dan Pena's bitcoin review conversations

The entrepreneur has been expressing his thoughts about cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, through his posts, especially on Twitter. He has also claimed to know the person behind bitcoin.

Dan Pena's books

Besides being an entrepreneur, Dan is also an author; he has written a number of books, including, Building Your Own Guthrie, Your First 100 Million and QLA eBook: The Trillion Dollar Man.

What are the seven steps by Dan Pena?

In his business career, Dan invented various steps one should follow to achieve success.

Creating your personal foundation for success

Clarify your vision – are you crystal clear?

Building the perception – perception is reality

Creating your dream team in business and life

Your quantum leap action plan

Pay yourself

Creating your exit strategy

Dan Pena's quotes

Below are some of Dan Pena’s quotes. Have a look:

Don’t set time limits for achieving goals. They should transcend time.

The only things in life you regret are the risks you didn’t take.

Tough times don't last. Tough people do.

Never ever share your doubts.

If you want things to change, first you have to change.

Focus on the few, not the many

Growth only comes from pain.

You can't have a dream come true unless you have a dream.

Man's greatest burden is unfulfilled potential.

When did Dan Pena become rich?

After serving as a military officer, the entrepreneur began making his money through several companies he founded and ran. Over time, his net worth has been increasing incredibly, and as of 2022, his net worth is estimated to be $500 million. However, this information is not confirmed.

Is Dan Pena married?

The famous American entrepreneur is happily married to Sally Hall. Photo: @danspena

Source: Instagram

The famous American entrepreneur is happily married to Sally Hall. The couple are blessed with three children: Kelly, Danny and Derrick.

How tall is Dan Pena?

He has a height of 6 feet 2 inches (188 centimetres). He weighs 165 pounds (75 kilograms) and has blonde hair and dark brown eyes.

Dan Pena’s net worth has been substantially growing due to his hard work and consistency. The entrepreneur is the CEO of multiple companies and has authored a number of books. In addition, he is among the most successful entrepreneurs and business coaches in the world. Due to his fame, he has appeared on several popular magazine covers, such as Forbes, The Los Angeles Times and The Financial Times.

READ ALSO: Who is David Mars? Age, spouse, height, businesses, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za, in a related post, published an article about David Mars. He is an American entrepreneur widely known as the husband of the famous American actress and singer Patina Miller.

What is David Mars' net worth? Read his biography to know more details about him, including his age, career and personal life.

Source: Briefly News